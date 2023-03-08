Cathey Spell Robinson
Funeral services for Cathey Spell Robinson, 72 of Winnsboro, La. were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kelly Clark and Rev. Bill Yates officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery, all under the direction of the funeral home.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Cathey was born Sept. 11, 1950, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of B.T. Spell and Mary Cathey Spell and passed from this life on Feb. 23, 2023.
She worked for many years with Street Insurance and then the Jewelry Department of Walmart. Cathey was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved each one dearly. She was always ready to feed anyone who came to her kitchen and enjoyed being able to do so.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Spell, and her parents B. T. Spell and Mary Spell.
Survivors include her husband Butch Robinson of Crowville, La.; son Tim Waller and wife Michelle; grandchildren Haley Lebeaux, Tyler Waller and families; daughter Christen Beavers and husband Curtis and grandchildren Westley and Briella Beavers; stepchildren, Stoney Williamson and wife Theresa and grandchildren, Jamie Williamson, Justin Williamson, Garrett Williamson, Ethan Williamson and families; Stacy Robinson, grandchildren Benjamin Beall, Dawn Robinson and family; Steve Robinson, grandsons Slade Robinson, Dustin Robinson and families; Windy Yeats and husband Bill, grandchildren Seth Yeats Summer Galloway, Spencer Yeats and families; Shonda Robinson, grandchildren Jeremy Mercer, Mallory Guimbellot and families; Pam Robinson, grandchildren Cody Biggs, Kelli Biggs and families, and also a host of great-grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Cody Biggs, Wesley Beavers, Jeremy Mercer, Slade Robinson, Tyler Waller, Seth Yeats and Spencer Yeats.
Honorary Pallbearers were Ben Beall, Dustin Robinson, Ethan Williamson, Garrett Williamson and Justin Williamson. Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Doris Helen Linder
Funeral services for Doris Helen Linder of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at Taylor Bayou Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Brother Glenn Linder and Brother Milton McManus officiating. Interment followed at Lone Cedar Baptist Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Young's Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the church.
Mrs. Linder was born March 11, 1937, in Gilbert, La., and passed from this life on Monday, March 2, 2023 in Winnsboro at the age of 85. She was a member of Taylor Bayou Baptist Church for 20 years. She was known as a hard worker and enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. She loved being at her home watching television, especially her favorite shows like, The Andy Griffith Show, Walker, Texas Ranger, and The Young and the Restless. More than anything she loved Jesus, her Lord and Savior and her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie D. Linder; her son, Stephen Dan Linder; her infant daughter, Mary Helen Linder; her parents, Jesse and Preeny Robinson; one sister, Ruth Kelly; and three brothers, Dave Robinson, Mack Robinson and Larry Robinson.
Survivors include her children, Glenn Linder and wife Joyce, and Elizabeth Toney, all of Winnsboro; one sister, Cathy Meyers of Missouri; one brother, Noah Lee Robinson of Washington state; also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Allen Linder, Justin Linder, Scott Linder, Cody Purvis, Aaron Toney and Jared Smith. Honorary pallbearer were Craig Newton.
Charles Edward ‘Chuck’ Bow
Funeral services for Charles Edward “Chuck” Bow, 52, were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Friendship Baptist Church, Baskin, La., with Rev Prentis Gandy officiating. Burial followed in Baskin Cemetery, all under direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was at 1 p.m., at the church under the direction of the funeral home.
Chuck was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He loved camping and fishing with his boys. He loved spending time with his kids and his pet ducks, and he loved drinking coffee. He also enjoyed woodworking and working in the yard.
Chuck was born July 01, 1970, in Louisville, Ken., to the union of the late Sherman McKinley Bow and the late Daisy Emma Dulworth Thornsberry. He passed from this life Feb. 26, 2023.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Bow; daughter, Kristina McGee (Aaron); sons Mekenley Bow and Noah Bow; loving step-dad Pat Thornsberry; sisters Brandy Bow Nelson (Chris), and Amber Bow Carnell (Chris); brothers Darrell Bow (Ninfa), Gary Bow (Susan) and Kevin Bow (Tara); grandchildren Ruby Winfield, Ellie Lasher, Kenzie Bow and Waylon Bow who has not made his appearance yet. He is also survived by many other family member and friends.
Pallbearers were Dylan Bow, Logan Bow, Payton Bow, Brandon Fowler, Aaron McGee and David Quimby.
The honorary pallbearer is Pat Thornsberry. Online registry/condolences at www.denardfirstnational.com
Douglas Glynn Beach
Funeral services for Douglas Glynn Beach, 80, of Wisner, La, were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at South Central Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Eubanks and Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Douglas was born Dec. 16, 1942, to the union of the late William Dan Beach and the late Verdie May Taylor Beach and passed from this life on Feb. 27, 2023, at his home in Wisner.
Douglas was a member of South Central Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher. He was a graduate of Northwestern and Northeast Louisiana University, a retired school teacher in Richland Parish, and was a cattle farmer and foster parent for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carolyn McManus Beach; infant daughter, Carolyn Jo; brothers Gerald and Raymond Dan; sister, Alice Massey; and brother-in-law, Marvis Coleman.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Dottie Walker and husband Keith of Wisner; three sons, Derek “Jay” Beach and wife Jenny, William “Billy” Beach and wife Casey, all of Wisner and Cameron Beach of Columbia, La.; two stepchildren Mark McManus of Indianapolis, Minn., and Tina Sadler and husband Pat of Anderson, Ind.; special friend, Emily Pickering Berry of Wisner; four siblings, Mary Coleman, Jean Moran and husband Errol, Walter Beach and wife Christine, and Betty Dumas and husband Bud; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Ryan Walker, Hunter Walker, Josh Beach, Colby Beach, Jadon Beach and Andy Boyd.
Honorary pallbearers were church friends and Sunday school class members. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Cash Wayne Smith
Private family graveside services for infant Cash Wayne Smith were held at Harris Cemetery with Rev. James Harris officiating, Feb. 28, 2023, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Cash was born Feb. 23, 2023, in Monroe, La., and went to be with the Lord Feb. 23, 2023, where he was met by those who preceded him in death, uncle Steven Dewayne Smith Jr.; maternal great-grandfather Donnie Crain and paternal great-grandmother Carol Ann Jolly.
Left to cherish Cash’s memory are his parents, Cody Wayne Smith and Briana Nicole Temple of Crowville, La.; maternal grandmother Camie Crain, maternal grandfather Donnie J. Temple of St. Joseph, La.; paternal grandmother Kimberly Ann Blackledge of Crowville, La., and paternal grandfather, Steven Dewayne Smith Sr. of Lake Providence, La.; uncle, Tyler J. Temple and fiancé Gracie Sharp of Jigger, La.; aunt Sierra Marie Smith of Oak Grove, La.; maternal great-grandparents, Terri and Ricky Carrol of Crowville, La., Donnie Noel Temple of Crowville, La. and Brenda Curtis of Monroe, La., along with numerous family and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.denardfirstnational.com
Lettie Eura Lee Robinson
Funeral services for Lettie Eura Lee William Robinson, 85, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at First Zion Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with the Rev. Jimmy Ray Spears officiating. Burial will follow in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Garden Cemetery of Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Robinson died on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. viewing will be Friday, March 10, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by five sons, Sicero Robinson Jr., Omaha, Neb.; Joseph Warfield, Winnsboro, La.; Jimmy Warfield, Houston, Texas; David Warfield, Austin, Texas; Eli James Robinson, Ruston, La.; two daughters, Shirley Robinson, Winnsboro, La.; and Donna Warfield, Winnsboro, La.; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Oliver Smith
Funeral services for Oliver Smith, 70, of Delhi, La., were held Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La. Mr. Smith died Feb. 26, 2023, at Merit River Oaks Medical Center in Flowood, Miss. Burial was in Union Valley Cemetery in Baskin, La.
He is survived by sons Oliver Smith Jr. and Issac Smith of San Antonio, Texas; Melvin Smith, Houston, Texas; and Timothy Smith, Corpus Christi, Texas; brothers George Smith, Baskin; Albert Smith, Houston, Texas; Roger Smith, Independence, La.; and Jimmy Smith, Baskin, La.; sisters Susan Smith and Rose Smith, Baskin, La.; five grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.
Sons and brothers served as pallbearers.
