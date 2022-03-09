Darren ‘Po Boy’ Bennett
Darren "Po Boy" Bennett, 46, departed from this life on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Winnsboro. Funeral service was held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministry at 11:30 a.m. Visitation was held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations. Burial was at Oakley Cemetery.
Lucille Berry
Lucille Berry, 65, departed from this life on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Winnsboro. Funeral service was held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at New Bethel Baptist Church at 1 p.m. Private visitation (Family Only) was held on Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery.
Billy Ray Hales, Sr.
Funeral services for Billy Ray Hales, Sr. 82, of Winnsboro were held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Carl Huff and Bro. Scott Wilcher officiating. Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mr. Billy Ray was born December 23, 1939 in Dunn, LA and passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Winnsboro.
Mr. Billy Ray was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Winnsboro V.F.W. He was a member of the Winnsboro Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Hales of Winnsboro; children, Billy Hales, Jr. of Bowling Green, KY, Greg Hales of Cabot, AR, and Kimberly Moreau and husband, Jody of Bentley, LA; grandchildren, Jenny, Jessica, Haley, Charley, Alice, Greg, Jr., Harley, and Raygen; 16-great grandchildren; and siblings, Waymond Hales and Dianne Free.
Pallbearers were Billy Hales, Jr., Greg Hales, Greg Hales, Jr., Todd Free, Waymond Hales, Jr., and Tony Free.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Paul ‘Keith’ Hawthorne
A going home celebration for Paul “Keith” Hawthorne, 65 of Winnsboro, was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert with Rev. James Harris, Rev. Clay Nichols and Rev. Floyd Hawthorne officiating. Internment was followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery.
He was born to the union of Fred Eugene Hawthorne and Beulah Kate Morris Hawthorne Jan. 15, 1957 in Winnsboro.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, sister, June Mahoney and brother, Eugene Hawthorne.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Parker Hawthorne; sons: Elton and wife Trish of Piffard, NY, David and wife Mandy of Cohocton, NY, Billy and wife Tammy of Liddieville and Chris of Chase; 16 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; Bro. Nathan of Winnsboro, Bro TJ of Fairhaven, Mic, Bro Clinton of Farmerville, Bro. Lynn of Mangham and Bro. David of Winnsboro, and Sister Nelda Southern of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were Skipper Stintson, Woody Williams, Chad Lee, James Lance, Ralph Toney and Elbert Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Drew Hawthorne, Will Hawthorne and Blake Blackmon.
Annie Ruth Lowry Lambert
Funeral services for Annie Ruth Lowry Lambert, 88, of Mangham, were held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the sanctuary of Long Cherry Baptist Church at 2 p.m., with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Interment followed in Long Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Annie was born on September 16, 1933 and passed from this life March 5, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her father, Estes Lowry; mother, Lois Southall Lowry; and brother Tommy Lowry.
Survivors are her husband of 54 years, Johnny Lambert; son, Mark Graham and Carol of Mangham; son, Shelby Lambert of San Francisco, CA; her two grandchildren, Darren Graham and Brooke of Mangham; Jordan Walker and Christopher of Mangham; her four great-grandchildren, Levi, Audrey, Benjamin and Kiannah.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Shannon Walters, Chris Walker, Darren Graham, Robert Neal Harwell, Alex Malmay, and Tracy Weems.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from noon PM – 2 p.m. at Long Cherry Baptist Church.
Lannie S. Torrey
Funeral services for Mr. Lannie S. Torrey of West Monroe were 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at The Gathering in West Monroe with Bro. Tim Mosher officiating. Interment followed at Coax Baptist Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe. Visitation was from noon until time of service Friday at the church.
Mr. Torrey was born August 15, 1942 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on March 3, 2022 in West Monroe at the age of 79. He was a member of The Gathering in West Monroe, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, especially vegetables, singing and dancing. He was always a loving, devoted husband and father, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Torrey; his parents, Levi and Clarece Torrey; and one sister, Audrey Hampton.
Survivors include his daughter, Lana McLain of West Monroe; three grandchildren, Brandon McLain, David Bankson, and Brittany Hayden; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
James Hankins
Funeral services for Mr. James Hankins, 87, of Newellton, were held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Richard Cullum officiating. Interment followed in Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton. Visitation was noon until service time Sunday all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Hankins a member of New Light Baptist Church Mangham was born September 14, 1934, to the union of late James and late Lexa Barfield Hankins and passed from this life on March 4, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. He was the last of his kind a true ranch Cowboy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Cullum Hankins; one grandson Jason Hankins, one brother Thomas DeWitt Hankins, Sr., two sisters Mary Hankins McRevy, and Lois Hankins Riley.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include five daughters, Belinda Sibley and her husband Kent of Kilbourne, LA, Faye Willis and her husband Lee of Kilbourne, LA, Terri Refo and her husband Bob of West Monroe, Tammi Watson and her husband Carl of Memphis, TN, Lori Guthrie and her husband Greg of Mangham; two sons, James W. “Bo” Hankins of Newellton, and Roger Hankins and his wife Joann of Newellton; two sisters, Catherine Hankins Pelch and her husband Ronnie of Phoenix, AZ, and Katie Ruth Hamil and her husband Greg of Denham Springs, LA; two brothers, Robert Hankins and his wife Dorothy of St. Joseph, and Bobby Dale Hankins and his wife Gladys of Powell, TN; 15 grandchildren : Ericka Harlow, Jamie Hankins, Justin Hankins, Brittany Sanders, Matthew Sibley, Kristal Ferguson, Sidney Langston, Shelby Usry, Austin Usry, Katie Wade, Jarrett B. Guthrie, Anna Emfinger, Lindsay Lamport, Ryan Watson, and Seth Watson; 18 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Grandchildren served as pallbearers
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Carol “Kicket” Henry
Funeral services for Carol “Kicket” Henry of Gosnell, AR, were 3:30 p.m. Wednesday March 2, 2022, in Holly Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Kim Kimball officiating. Interment followed in Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 2 p.m. -3:30 p.m. at the church.
Carol was born on June 03, 1965, in Plaquemine, LA to Richard St. Romain and Bobbie Jean Drane St. Romain. She passed away on February 27, 2022, in Manila, AR at the age of 56.
Carol loved her family with every ounce of her being. She had a very special relationship with her children. She worshipped the ground they walked on. She did everything in her power to make sure her family was happy and taken care of. She also had a love for animals, and she treated every animal like they were her own. She had a laugh that would light up the room. She told the best stories and had a story for every occasion. She worked at Little People Learning Center for many years and loved countless children like they were her own. She loved shopping for and collecting anything with an owl on it!
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard St. Romain and a brother, Pooney St. Romain
She is survived by her mother, Bobbie Jean St. Romain of Wisner; Carl Henry of Gosnell, AR; one son, Matt Henry (Leslie) of Steele, MO; one daughter, Reagin Henry of Gosnell AR; one sister, Stacey Hufford (Danny) of Wisner; two brothers: Chippy St. Romain (Sonya) of Livonia, LA; Steve Drane (Terri) of Gilbert; sister-in-law, Sunny Kae St. Romain of Sterlington.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Eddie Lee Simeon
Funeral services for Eddie Lee Simeon, 75, of Winnsboro, were held Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Mr. Simeon died February 22, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation in Winnsboro.
Survivors include a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Kerrick Johnson, David Johnson, Eddie Goods, Johnny Goods, Jaylon Spears and Tyron Williams.
Gracie Mae Tolliver
Funeral services for Gracie Mae Tolliver, 86, of Wisner, were held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Extension at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Daughter of Zion Cemetery in Extension under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Tolliver died February 24, 2022 at Ouachita Health in Monroe.
Survivors include her sons: Lester Tolliver, David Tolliver, Mack Tolliver, Henry Tolliver, Walter Tolliver, Edward Tolliver, Francis Tolliver, Nettie White, Jennie Kyle, Elijah Tolliver, Maurie Tolliver, step son: Jerry Ross; daughters: Dorothy Tolliver, Mary Tolliver and Betty Grimble; brothers: Tommy Swayzer; sisters: Mae Pearl Barnes, Betty Mae Williams, Ella Mae Ross and Marie Swayzer; 38 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her sons.
Doris Deloris Parker Wolf
Funeral services for Doris Deloris Parker Wolf, 81, of Crowville, were held on Monday, March 7, 2022, in the sanctuary of Crowville United Methodist Church at 10 a.m., interment followed in Harris Cemetery.
Mrs. Doris was born on June 15, 1940 and passed from this life March 5, 2022. Mrs. Wolf was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a homemaker and friend who served her community as a teacher’s aide and CNA. Her service also included being a committee member of the Crowville Community Center and a dedicated member of the Crowville United Methodist Church.
She was well-known for her many talents of sewing, ceramics, crocheting, and baking. Sunday gatherings will not be the same without our loving Mama/Mamaw; but knowing she is in her heavenly home gives us peace.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Wolf; daughter, Tammy Dixon; granddaughter, Mallory Dixon; great grandson, Ronnie Campbell.
Survivors are her daughter, Diana Robbins and husband Ken of Gilbert; daughter, Rose Campbell of Fort Necessity; granddaughter, Kasey Kelley and husband Jody of Crowville; grandson, Chansey Campbell of Winnsboro; granddaughter, Angel Walker and husband Dane of Winnsboro; grandson, Johnathon Campbell and wife Savannah of Winnsboro; grandson, Kyle Robbins and wife Lea Ann of Gilbert; grandson, Jeremy Dixon and wife Summer of Ward III; sister, Jane Rayborn of Crowville; sister Peggy Cockerham of Swampers; and sister, Bobbye Whaley of Pensacola, FL.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Chansey Campbell, Kyle Robbins, Johnathon Campbell, Jeremy Dixon, Jody Kelley, and Dane Walker.
Honorary pallbearers were Ken Robbins and Ricky Wolf.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Crowville United Methodist Church.
