Jeanette Roberts
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Roberts, 79, of Wisner, La. will be 12 noon Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Apostolic Faith Chapel, Gilbert, La., with interment to follow in South Central Cemetery, Wisner, with Rev. James Harris, Rev. Clay Nichols and Rev. Nate Roberts II officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Roberts was a faithful member of Apostolic Faith Chapel Gilbert, La., and was a manager of Value Mart, a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Alton “Blacky” and Maude Corley; siblings, Clarence Corley Jr., Patricia Corley, Walter “Bud” Corley, Earl Barlow, Quintus “Pete” Barlow, Joe Barlow, Myrtis Caldwell, Emma Jean Colvin, and daughter-in-law LaBraca Roberts.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Henry Roberts of Wisner, La.; sons, Nathan Roberts and his wife Deborah of Joplin, Mo., Clarence “Rip” Roberts and Charlene of St. Francisville, La., and Dexter Roberts of Wisner, La.; grandchildren, Chris Kenney, Natalie Crowell, Chastity Roberts, Heather Roberts, Nate Roberts II, Clayton Roberts, Bethany Roberts, Brionna Roberts and Colbie Hamilton; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Lowe; and two brothers, Herman Barlow and Lanny Barlow; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of church family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Richard Freeman, Chris Kenney, Wesley Lachney, Clay Nichols, Clayton Roberts and Nate Roberts II.
Barbara Bullock Jackson
Funeral services for Barbara Bullock Jackson, 67, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. John Baptist Church in Winnsboro with the Rev. Michael McFarland officiating. Burial was in the Cuba Community Cemetery, Gilbert, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jackson died on Monday, April 25, 2023, in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Jackson of Winnsboro; sons Derrick Bullock of Grove Town, Georgia, and Bjorn Jackson of Winnsboro, La.; brothers Curtis Bullock, Michael Bullock, Warren Bullock and Darron Bullock, all of Winnsboro; sisters Josie Ross, Champagne, Ill.; Francis Cunningham, Monroe ,La.; Shirley Coleman, Dallas, Texas; Betty Bullock, Monroe, La.; Brenda Henderson, Winnsboro, La.; Shannon B. McGhee, Winnsboro, La.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Mark Jackson III, Antonio Jackson, Calvin Williams, Christopher Doyle, Travis Payne and Gregory Walker.
Julia Smith
Funeral services for Julia Smith, 89, of Gilbert, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at New Macedonia Baptist Church of Gilbert, with the Rev. King Dawson officiating. Burial was in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, La. under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Smith died on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by a son, Vincent Smith Sr. of Winnsboro, La.; daughters Kathy Carloss and Connie Jones of Winnsboro, La., and Carolyn Henderson of Riverview, Fla.; a brother, Emitt Coleman Sr. of Winnsboro, La.; sister Thelma Mack, Gilbert, La.; 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Edmon Smith, Vincent Smith Jr., Nicholas Shorts Jr., Eddie Bowens, KenDarius Wilson, LaJerrick Taylor, Terrance Doyle and Marcus Carter.
Betty Jean Hill Deville
Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Jean Hill Deville of Gilbert, La. were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with Brother Bobby Arnold officiating at Eureka Baptist Church near Gilbert. Visitation was from 12:30 p.m.until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The burial will be at Eureka Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Betty Jean was born March 5, 1960, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on April 27, 2023, in Alexandria, La., at the age of 63.
She was a member of Eureka Baptist Church in Gilbert, and enjoyed cooking for her family and church, spending time with her grandchildren, and she loved shopping, especially for jewelry and perfume. She was a quiet person but could easily be a little feisty when she needed to be. Betty was always encouraging to others, and she loved to take care of those she loved. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, DeWayne Hill; second husband, Paul Deville; her parents, Tommy and Helen Tucker; one brother, Billy Wayne Tucker; stepson, Michael Shay Hill; and grandparents, A.L. And Cassie Lene Tucker, James W. Greer and Mabel Bell.
Survivors include one daughter, Becky Welch and husband Mike of Winnsboro; one son, Donovan Hill of Gilbert; two sisters, Bonnie Burch of Fargo, ND and Sara Hutto of Ferriday; one brother, Paul Tucker of Gilbert; three grandchildren, Chelsea Welch, Haley Welch and Brett Wayne Welch, all of Winnsboro; step-children, Jerry Don Hill of Texas, Lacy Hill of New Mexico, Kayla Deville of Pineville and Buddy Deville of Pineville; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The pallbearers were Dylan Rials, Mike Welch, Justin Barfield, Dakota Clay, Tony Newman, and Aaron Arnold.
Honorary pallbearers were Glenn Lowe and the men of Eureka Baptist Church.
Gary Wayne Huff
Funeral services for Gary Wayne Huff, 65 of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Monday May 8, 2023, at Souled Out Ministries Church Winnsboro, La., with Brother Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery Winnsboro, La., visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Gary was born Nov. 9, 1957, and passed away on May 5, 2023.
Gary was a founding member of Souled Out Ministries Church, he was a Master Mason of Winnsboro Masonic Lodge No. 246, and a retired rig superintendent for Diamond Offshore explorations. He was a consultant for many companies throughout the United States and world traveling to Australia, Venezuela, India and Papau New Guinea and was a licensed insurance agent. He was a loving husband, father and friend to all he met, and would help anyone he met that needed it.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Estes and Alma Huff; father- and mother-in-law Luther and Chris Thornton; brothers-in-law Mike Thornton and Gary Thornton.
He is survived by his wife Kay Huff of Crowville, La.; sons, Brad Huff and his wife Carey of Las Vegas, Nev., and Justin Huff and his wife Alli of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his fur babies, Bonny and Lucy Huff; two sisters, Sue Franks of Fort Worth, Texas; and Net Chapman and her husband Jerry of Delhi, La.; two brothers, Jimmy Huff and his wife Topsy of Longview, Texas; and Harold Huff and his wife Linda of Fort Necessity, La.; and a host of friends around the world.
Pallbearers were Arkell Armstrong, Scott Bennett, Jimmy Cloessner, Eric Davis, Danny Ezell, Craig Hale, Frank Hill and Gary Thomas.
Honorary Pallbearers were the men of Souled Out Ministries.
Dr. Carlos Neal Raborn
Reverend Neal Raborn went to his heavenly home, Sunday, April 30, after complications from Alzheimer’s. He was 80 years old.
Neal was a Southern Baptist minister and evangelist for 30 years, teaching and preaching the Word of God and winning souls to Christ. Later in his life worked as a master electrician and manager of an oil pipeline company.
Neal was born Aug. 17, 1943, in Lillie, La., to Grady and Ruby Raborn. During elementary and middle school years his dad, Grady, worked for oil companies requiring travel over the years to different states. Neal, along with his brother Joe, moved to many schools around the continental U.S. After his parents opened Dairy King, the family settled down.
Neal attended Sulphur High School in Maplewood, La.. His love for baseball was apparent as he enjoyed pitching for his high school and summer league teams for four years. Neal set school records during his All-Star career, which led to a baseball scholarship to Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, La. Neal was also invited to try out for the Houston Astros, but did not make the team as he had hurt his hip during spring training and was not able to perform as he wanted to. He joined the Navy in 1964, stationed in Providence, Rhode Island. After serving for four years, in 1968, Neal attended Southwestern Louisiana earning his Business Economics degree.
Neal felt called by God into the ministry and attended New Orleans Theological Seminary graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1974. He also received his Doctor of Ministry degree in 1979 at Luther Rice Seminary. Neal pastored several churches during his life beginning with the small mission church in Waggaman, La.; First Baptist Church in Mandeville, La.; Bethel Baptist Church in Huntsville Ala.; Park Place Baptist Church in Hot Springs, Ark.; First Baptist Church in Eunice, La.; Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner, La., and First Baptist Church in Lake Providence, La. During his years as a pastor, Neal led many revivals as a guest evangelist in various churches. His passion was to preach the gospel so many would hear the Word and give their hearts to Jesus Christ.
The last years before retiring, he managed a couple of oil pipeline projects in several states. He also loved and had a passion for coaching high school baseball in his spare time.
Neal loved people, fishing and was an avid deer hunter.
Neal is survived by his wife Vickie Rawls Raborn; daughter Vanessa Stahla and son-in-law Rex Stahla; son, Troy Raborn, grandsons Conner Stahla, Colton Stahla and Cameron Stahla; Joshua Simons who was raised by Neal and his former wife Janice; Arnold Raborn; also survived by his nephews Ronald Raborn and Doug Raborn; niece Barbara Alice Raborn Leithner; former wife Sarah Elizabeth Headington.
He is preceded in death by his father, Grady Raborn; mother, Ruby Raborn; younger sister, Vanessa Ann Raborn; older brother, Joe Raborn and nephew Freddie Raborn; as well as former wife Janice Raborn; his aunts, uncles and grandparents.
A gathering of family and friends was held at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., from 9:30 a.m. -11 a.m., Friday, May 5. Following the visitation, a veterans graveside honor service was held at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, La., at noon the same day, officiated by Neal’s best friend, Dr. Donald Cotten from Albertville, Ala.
Pallbearers were Troy Raborn, Rex Stahla,Conner Stahla, Colton Stahla, Cameron Stahla, Joshua Simons and Will Bowlin. Honorary pallbearers were Steven Johnson and Doug Raborn.
The family welcomes flowers, but requests you consider donating to Gideons International for Bibles dedicated in Neal’s name www.Gideons.org.
Sharon Newman
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Newman, 71, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Providence Memorial Cemetery Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Visitation was from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Sharon was born June 2, 1951, and passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. She loved to cross stitch, working with her flowers and mowing her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.Y. Calvin Holton and Merline Aswell Holton; her sisters Barbara Jean Holton and Betty Ruth Brohan; her brothers, Paul David Holton and J.W. Holton.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years Larry Newman of Winnsboro, La.: two sons, Anthony Newman and his wife Shandalynn, and Sean Newman and his wife Becky all of Winnsboro, La.; two sisters, Mary Ann Tucker and her husband Van of Farmerville, La., and Helen Eads Washington of Monroe, La.; brothers, Ray Holton of West Monroe, La., and Jimmy Holton and his wife Sherry of Calhoun, La.; three granddaughters, Makenzi Newman, Tristen Newman and Aleah Newman; three grandsons, Dempsey Newman, Noah Comeaux and Jonah Comeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Herbert Dumore, Ricky Eads, Woodie Funderburk, Dennis Holton, Eric Holton and Jeff Parker.
Honorary pallbearers were Makenzi and Dempsey Newman, Tristen and Aleah Newman, Noah and Jonah Comeaux and Larry Gibson.
