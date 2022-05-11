Asa Lee Norwood
Asa Lee Norwood, Jan. 21,1935 – March 30, 2022, grew up a Christian man in Winnsboro, La. He was an active 4-H member. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1954 and was stationed on the USS Kearsarge CVA -33. He served during the Korean conflict and met the love of his life during his Navy time. He worked for Puget Sound Navel Shipyard for 35.5 years. Asa was married to Harriet Louise Root for 58 years, had two daughters and four grandchildren. Online condolences, https://www.rill.com
Thelma Temple
Funeral services for Thelma Temple, 96, of Lafayette, La., formerly of Winnsboro, were held in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, with Rev. Ed Rawls of Silver Oaks Baptist Church of Mauriceville, Texas, officiating, with interment following in Harris Cemetery in Crowville, La. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Temple’s favorite bible verse was John 3:16 - “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”; she loved the Lord and her family.
Thelma was born to the union of the late Thomas Eugene Temple and the late Mary Harrelson Temple, in Winnsboro, La., April 24, 1926, and passed to her Lord and Savior, at her home with her family May 1, 2022.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter C. Hadley; son-in-law Rodney Girlinghouse; grandson Joseph Monroe Harvey; and siblings, Otis Temple, Thomas Temple, Troy Temple, Velvie Temple Barfield, Dewey Temple and Ludie Temple Mota.
Thelma is survived by daughters Charlotte Girlinghouse and Wanda Hadley; grandchildren, Wayne Harvey and wife Jaimie, Rebecca Jones and husband Stephen, and Melissa Girlinghouse; brothers, Artis Temple, Howard Vel Temple and Roger Temple, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were John Allen, Josh Allen, Terry Bridgers, Dylan Harvey, Wayne Harvey, Seth Jones, Stephen Jones and Clint Temple.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Linner Tolliver
Funeral services for Linner Tolliver, 86, of Marrero, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Hopewell Baptist Church, Sicily Island, with burial to follow at the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Linner died May 4, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by a son, Henry Tolliver Jr; daughters, Linda Detiege, Ann Randall, Dorothy T. Coleman and Rose T. Odgen; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Roy Lee ‘Butch’ Washington Sr.
Funeral services for Roy Lee “Butch” Washington Sr., 71, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Gilbert. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Washington died April 29, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by sons, Roy Lee Jr., Andre and Rodrick; daughters, Rhonda Cheryl, Sonni and Kimberly; brothers, Ronald, Henry, Robert, Charles, Tim, Patrick and DeAndre; sisters, Florence, Angela, Sandra, Roshawanda, Kim and Tonja; eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Ricky Washington, Jack Rollins, Jimmy Washington, Travis Thompson, Michael Washington and Jamarko Brewer.
Doris Smith Boone
Graveside services for Mrs. Doris Smith Boone, 89, of Winnsboro, were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Myrtle Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, with Rev. Francis Guy officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Boone was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Madison Parish, La., and passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home. She worked for Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative, Inc. for 51 years and retired as the office manager.
Mrs. Boone was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Major Boone.
Survivors include her cousins, Carolyn Paikowsji and Billy Ray Smith; nephew, Nelson Orr and wife Peggy; great niece, Missy McKenzie and husband Mark; and great-great-nephews, Henry, George and Christopher McKenzie; and special friends and caregivers Penny Hill, Suzanne Bryan, and Kathy Smith. She will be missed by her many friends and co-op family.
A special thank you to Home Care TLC and Hospice TLC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northeast Louisiana Power Co-Op Operation Round Up or the charity of your choice.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Marcus Wayne Stroud
Funeral services for Marcus Wayne Stroud, 83, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Craig Beeman, Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Joe Stroud officiating. Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro.
Brother Wayne was a pastor for over 60 years of many area churches. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and affectionately known as “Daddy Wayne” to many in the Franklin Parish area. He is preceded in death by his father, E. M. Stroud; mother, Josie Sanders Stroud; son, Michael Wayne Stroud; and a great-grandson, Colton Stroud.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65-1/2 years, Avis Thacker Stroud; daughter, Sandra Stroud Thornton and husband Marty of Winnsboro; a daughter-in-law, Anne Stroud; and a son, Joe Stroud and wife Donna of Brandon, Miss. Brother Wayne is survived by six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Steve Moore, Dennis Monroe, Stevie Reeves, Charlie Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Keith Thompson and Byron Hart.
Honorary Pallbearers were Tommy Gilbert, Mike Hart, Kevin Thompson, Larry McCurley, Cliff Smith and deacons of First Baptist Church.
Rev. Harry Shaw
Funeral services for Rev. Harry Shaw, 72, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Crowville. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Rev. Shaw died May 3, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in Monroe.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Allen Shaw, Winnsboro; sons Aaron Allen and Le’Derrick Allen; daughters, Shantel Shaw, Kenyota Tillman, Quanie Allen, LaSasha Allen and Jerlissia Allen; sisters, Mary Jones, Sadie Eddings and Gloria Mays; 20 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Nephews and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
