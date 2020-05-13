John Wade “J.W.” Brown
A graveside burial service was held for John Wade “J.W.” Brown, of Winnsboro, at 11 a.m. May 11. Services were held at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Crowville with Rev. King Solomon Dawson, officiating. Mr. Brown was born Aug. 1, 1947. Mr. Brown transitioned March 9 in Winnsboro. Services were entrusted to Richardson’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Brown, a native of Franklin Parish, was a member of Augusta Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Rev. King S. Dawson was his pastor.
John was a graduate of Franklin Parish Training School and Grambling State University. He received his Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision and Masters Plus 30 from Northeast Louisiana University. John Wade was an outstanding and loyal educator in the Franklin Parish School System for 35 years. He passionately taught math and social studies at Ward III High School and later served as assistant principal and principal. After the consolidation of schools in Franklin Parish, John W. Brown served as the first principal at Franklin Parish High School in 2005.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Marriah Brown; his sister, Sarah B. Norwood and his brother, Eli Brown Jr.
He is survived by his faithful and beloved wife, Velma Neal Brown of Winnsboro; two children, E. Wade Brown, M.D. (LaRhae) of Gretna, La. and Mesa Brown Jefferson, Esq. (Brian) of Prairieville, La; six grandchildren, Sydney and Marriah Jefferson of Prairieville, and Laila, Hannah, Everett II, and Ellah Brown, all of Gretna.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters: Rebecca Singleton and Marria B. Fields (Deacue, Sr) of Winnsboro, Frances Berry and Fannie Thomas (Warren) of Monroe; three brothers: Calvin Brown (Essie) and Louis Brown (Warren) of Winnsboro, Howard Roy Brown (Janie) of Monroe; two step-sisters: Imogene Harris (Mack) and Nettie Griffin of Winnsboro and a host of family and friends.
Carlie Ray Beach
A private graveside service for Mr. Carlie Ray Beach, 69, of Wisner, will be held on May 13 in Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Carlie was born on April 30, 1951 and was one of ten sons and daughters born to Roy and Pansy Beach. He passed from this life on May 10, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe due to complications from COVID-19.
He is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings, one of which was his older brother John Beach.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Carlar Faye; three brothers, Frank Beach and wife Jerry, Jesse Beach and wife Linda, Philip Beach and wife Jessie, and Henry Beach; and one sister, Rita Beach. He also leaves behind grandkids, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Carlie was a gentle spirit who loved everyone and was loved by everyone. A farmer by birth, he loved hunting, fishing, and most of all “The Lord” and “the reading of his Bible”.
The Beach Family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Plantation Oaks Nursing Home and St. Francis Medical Center for all the love, kindness and support given to Carlie Ray.
Charles Eddie Wright
Private family graveside services for Mr. Charles Eddie Wright, 92, of Crowville will be held at Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Mark Powell and Rev. Floyd Hawthorne officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Winnsboro UPC in his honor. Text winnsboroupc to 77977 or mail a check to PO Box 775, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Mr. Wright was born June 7, 1927 and passed away on May 9, 2020. He was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Melinda Walters Wright; wife, Jewel Juanita Wright; and brothers and sisters.
Certainly, there aren’t enough words on this page to adequately describe the man we all knew and loved as Grandaddy, but to anyone who knew him, Grandaddy was all you needed to say. Grandaddy had five blood grandkids, but the number of now young adults that refer to him as Grandaddy are numerous. He loved them all and treated them all like his own. What I write today, I write on behalf of all of his grandkids, blood and adopted.
I think the way most of us will remember him is sitting in his swing under the big shade tree in his overalls and straw hat with a wry smile and occasional laughter as something one of us grandkids did brought joy to his soul. The stories are endless. Football games on the couch on Saturdays and Sunday afternoons. Four-wheeler rides and dove hunts where G-dads house served as the base of operations. Sitting in the lush grass and talking. Rook tournaments. Late-night games. Deer hunts at the camp. Rides on the tractors. Trips to the gin pulling a cotton trailer. Learning to drive far too young and getting stopped at the age of 9 by a state trooper (Jonathan). Football in the front yard. Bow-golf at family get-togethers. Fried chicken and ice cream. Pea and corn days. Shooting guns behind the dairy barn. Shelling butter beans in the living room. And of course, Christmas. The family started having Christmas on Christmas Eve at Grandaddy’s house in 1952. For 67 years, that was the anchor of many Wright Family traditions. There are many traditions, but the one you didn’t dare miss was Christmas Eve at Grandaddy’s capped off with fireworks that night. I had the distinct privilege of spending the night with him and waking up very early on Christmas morning to drink coffee, talk and wait on Donnie to come help us watch the sun rise. Those are memories I will never forget.
Maybe that’s why we all stayed. All five of us. We did not leave for better jobs or the bright lights of big cities. We are all highly educated. Our careers would have undoubtedly benefited. But oh, what we would have forfeited. The memories. The life lessons. The experiences. The bonds of family. Putting down roots. The love and laughter shared. These are the things that bind us together through the good and the bad. Our shared love for each other and our savior, Jesus Christ, have bound us together the way a family should be and our Grandaddy was at the center of it all. We are blessed.
Before he was a grandfather, he was a dad. His love for his three sons and daughters-in-law was unmistakable. It was impossible to go by his house and sit for any length of time without hearing about them. Yes, the grandkids might have been number one, but he never lost his love and concern for his sons and their wives. Even after he retired, his worries and concerns for the farm came and went with the seasons. The daily events of their lives were his concerns. He cared. He wanted to know. If they hurt, he hurt. If they rejoiced, he rejoiced. The grandkids all have many stories from our fathers of the many experiences they had growing up. Hauling hay and trying to beat the rain and then relaxing in the hay as the rain pelted the tin roof of the barn. Milking cows very early in the morning and then coming in to eat steaks from the livestock they raised even though they weren’t wealthy. Birthing calves on a cold day. Bottle-feeding calves that needed a little extra TLC. Running from bulls. Stories about grease and bb-guns that aren’t fit for an obituary. Riding horses and being gone from sunup to sundown. Deer hunts and log bridges. Building fence and running an 8N Ford to work the fields. Endless miles on numerous models of John Deere tractors. Many a harvest season of cotton and corn when at last the year’s labor could be redeemed. Raising corn, peas and other vegetables and even a little extra entertainment on pea picking day one year. Oh and there’s quite a few stories of discipline.
It is impossible to write or even remember all of the great times we’ve had. Memories are now all that we have, but they are enough. The time we spent together with him, the sacrifices we made to be there, the joy and the pain, the tears and the laughter, the work and the play, they are enough. Though we may have made mistakes and certainly would do some things differently, I believe that we can largely say that we have no regrets. Our life with Grandaddy was enough. It was wonderful. We loved him, and we will all miss him dearly. Thank you Grandaddy for a life well lived and for innumerable cherished memories.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Donnie Wright and wife Caroline, James Michael Wright and wife Debbie, Carey Dalton Wright and wife Beverly; five grandchildren, Dustin Wright and wife Ashley, Landon Wright and wife Taylor, Jonathan Wright and wife Rachel, Andrea Parks and husband Chad, Corey Wright and wife Anna Claire; great-grandchildren, Elijah Wright, Eva Wright, Kate Wright, Jakin Wright, Paxton Parks, Carey Parks; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com. Services were directed by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Huey Graves
A private graveside service for Mr. Huey Graves, 83, of Wisner, was held on May 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Graves, a retired grocery store clerk, was born on May 7, 1937 in Catahoula Parish to the union of Florence Whittington Graves and William Graves, and passed from this life on May 9, 2020 in Wisner. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Joe Stanley Graves and Wilburn Graves.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Mr. Graves are his son, Brett Graves of Wisner; and one brother, Fred Graves and wife Bertha. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Jo Lynn Drane Causey
Ms. Jo Lynn Drane Causey, 59, was born in Ferriday, on February 1, 1961 to the union of Judson Lee Drane and Wanda Eloise Robertson Drane, and passed from this life into her heavenly home on May 8, 2020 in Wisner.
Jo Lynn lived for moments with her grandbabies at the ball fields. She loved to dance, talk about Jesus, laugh, and make memories. She had a contagious smile that would light up any room. Jo Lynn was known as THE ball park Nonnie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Judson and Wanda Drane; brothers, Howard Gerard “Bubba” Drane, Johnny Van Drane, and Judson Lee “Little Pug” Drane, Jr.; sister, Priscilla Ann “Sookie” Drane; and special angel, Joe Stanley Graves III.
Jo Lynn will be deeply missed by her daughters, Sierra Deneen Causey King of Wisner, Ashley Shianne Drane Graves of Wisner, and Tomika Nichole Drane of Ferriday; grandkids, Jonathan Blake Graves, Kaleb Scott Graves, Ashlynn Nichole Drane, Madison Mackenzie Smith, Caedyn Bryce Causey, and Brantley LaShea Causey; her fiancé, Edward Joe Marquez, Jr., who was the “Love of Her Life”; brother, Judson Lee Drane, Jr. and wife Dianna of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, Jonathan Scott Graves of Wisner; special sister-in-law, Norma Montgomery; special friends, Paula and Joe Graves, Mary and Teressa Beaube, and many more. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, family, and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Blake Graves, Kaleb Graves, Caedyn Bryce Causey, Brantley Causey, Scott Graves, Matt Ferrington, and Roger Horton.
Her girls, grandbabies, and the love of her life was her whole entire world. She was her grandbabies’ biggest fan! And, as Moma would always say: “I don’t even like y’all, I only like y’alls kids.”
The family will gather for a special memorial service to honor the life of Ms. Jo Lynn Causey at a later date.
Kenneth Wayne Newsom
Private graveside services for Kenneth Wayne Newsom, 76, of Hattiesburg, MS, were held May 7, 2020, at Pleasant Hale Cemetery with Rev. Marion Collier officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Kenneth was born February 22, 1944, in Winnsboro to the union of James and Ruby Matthews Newsom and passed from this life on May 2, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS.
Kenneth was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed spending his time working, if he was off from work he was finding something to do to be working but outside of working his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lynn Newsom.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Sherry Newsom of Hattiesburg, MS; two daughters: Terri Harrell and husband Ken of Delhi, Tina Newsom of Hattiesburg; three grandchildren: Brittany Winstead and husband Chris of Rayville, Ethan Harrell of Delhi, and Brayden Newsom of Hattiesburg; one great granddaughter Brynlee Grace Winstead; five siblings: Dorothy Curry, Edna Dunn, Randy Newsom, Danny Newsom and Martha Rogan; a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Huey Leon Taylor
A private family graveside service was held for Huey Leon Taylor, 83 of Baskin was held in Goodwater Baptist Church Cemetery. His nephew Sammy Lee was the officiant. Arrangements were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
He was born to the union of Lessie Leon and Gurtha Lee Phillips Taylor on September 30, 1936 in Baskin and passed from this life Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence in Baskin.
Mr. Taylor was a member of White Oak Masonic Lodge 91, American Legion in Burns, MS, VFW in Morton, MS. He was a Navy Veteran and worked in law enforcement for many years, and he was owner and operator of a general store.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 49 years Joy Fay Taylor, sister Mary Lee Doyle and husband Harold, brother Charles Murphy Taylor and brother-in-law Sammy Lee, Jr.
He is survived by three sisters Annette Lee of Baskin, Ann Trull and husband John of Leesville and Mary Strachan of Olla, sister-in-law Jean Taylor of Baskin. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, special nephew and caregiver Bo Taylor of Baskin and his canine companion Jack.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com .
Albert Levon Patterson
Memorial services for Mr. Albert Levon Patterson of Hebert, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Patterson was born August 24, 1943 in Mangham and passed from this life on May 8, 2020 at his home in Hebert, LA at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ruby Patterson; one son, Ryan Matthew Patterson; one brother, Bertie Patterson; and one sister, Mary Murray.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Patterson of Hebert; his children, Julie Harr and husband, Jesse of Winnsboro, Huey Patterson and wife, Donna of Winnsboro, Brian Patterson of Hebert, and Heather Mullins and husband, Joseph of Hebert; his siblings, Moece Evans of Deer Park TX, Florece Miller of Downsville; Vernon Patterson and wife, Glenda of West Monroe; Jean Polk of Monroe, Christine Korrodi and husband, Hans, and Melissa of West Monroe; seven grandchildren, Kyle, Destiny, Dustin, Dylan, Kassi, Dallas and Alissa; one great-grandchild, Dylan, Jr.; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Online guestbook: mulhearnfuneralhome.com. Services are directed by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ralph Ellis Weems, Sr.
A private family graveside service for Mr. Ralph Ellis Weems, Sr. of Mangham, was held May 9 at Ogden Cemetery near Winnsboro with Bro. Troy Dennard officiating. The services was under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Weems was born August 28, 1953 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on May 6, 2020 in Mangham at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Joyce Fay Weems; his parents, Robert Weems, Sr. and Arlene Cade; and two grandchildren, Derrick Ellis Weems and Savanna Jade Weems.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Vickie Weems of Mangham; his children, Wanda Weems of Winnsboro, Steve Weems of Alexandria, Dapheney Martin and husband Trampest of Gilbert, Robert Weems, Jr. of Atlanta, GA and Ralph Weems, Jr. of Alexandria; one sister, Margaret Boyd and husband, Wayne of Liddieville; one brother, David Lance and wife, Kelly of Alexandria; also survived by twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one on the way, and a host of extended family and friends.
Online registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com. Services were directed by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Roger Dale Veazey
A private graveside service for Mr. Roger Veazey, 69, of Winnsboro, was held at 2:00 PM on April 28 in New Baskin Cemetery, with Rev. Eddie Ewrin officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Roger, a produce manager at Wal-Mart, was born on September 27, 1950 in Bastrop and passed from this life on April 26, 2020 in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his father, Cline Wilson Veazey; mother, Edna Davis Mann; brothers, Judson Cline Veazey and Kenneth Ray Veazey; and sisters, Lena Mae Marriott and Carolyn Jeanette Veazey Bonner.
Survivors left to cherish the memories of Roger are his wife, Patsy Jean Shivers Veazey; daughter, Tammy Linder Cunningham and husband Benjamin; special granddaughters, Harley Rena Boone and Bailey Melisa Cunningham; great-granddaughter, Chrislyn Shae Potter; and step-granddaughter, Desara Cunningham. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to be to St. Jude Children’s Research Center at www.stjude.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.