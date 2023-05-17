Mary Gaulden
Funeral services for Mary Gaulden, 89, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fort Necessity Baptist Church in Fort Necessity, La., with Rev. Rex Barker and Brother Randy Monnin officiating. Interment followed at Coax Baptist Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Fort Necessity Baptist Church in Fort Necessity, La.
Mary was born on Saturday, Jan. 13, 1934, and passed away from this life on Tuesday, May 09, 2023, in North Little Rock, Ark.
She is preceded in death by her father, Oisby Garner; mother, Tenna Torrey Garner; husband, Richard “Bud” Gaulden; brother, O.L. Garner, Jr.; granddaughters, Memarie Gayle Jobe and Kyrsten Book; and one grandson, Ricky Gaulden.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Gail Blanco, Charlotte Rose Bell and husband David, Renee and husband Ronnie Sanders ; son, Jim Gaulden and wife Carolyn; sister, Clovis Johnson; grandchildren, Colannie Book, Hollie and Ronnie Kelly, Tommy Johnson Jr., Heather Johnson, Chris Gaulden and Laci LeBlanc and husband Andy. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The pallbearers were Ben Monnin, Scott Blaylock, Callum Otts, Tommylen Johnson, Kaydence Korn and Jake Monnin.
Honorary pallbearers were Neill Jobe, David Bell, Joe Foye, Danny Matthews, Bobby Johnson, Terry Johnson, Randy Monnin, Aaron Monnin, Tony Haring, Mike Gaulden, Albert Payne, Terry Barfield, Ronnie Cain, Jim Gaulden, Ronnie Sanders, Byran Garner, Justin Perry, Jamie Perry and Bubba Perry.
In Lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Breast Cancer Awareness or Ovarian Cancer Research.
Jeanette Roberts
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette Roberts, 79, of Wisner, La., were held at noon, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Apostolic Faith Chapel, Gilbert, La., with interment to follow in South Central Cemetery, Wisner, La., with Rev. James Harris, Rev. Clay Nichols and Rev. Nate Roberts II, officiating.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mrs. Roberts was a faithful member of Apostolic Faith Chapel, Gilbert, and was a manager of Value Mart, a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Alton “Blacky” and Maude Corley; siblings, Clarence Corley Jr., Patricia Corley, Walter “Bud” Corley, Earl Barlow, Quintus “Pete” Barlow, Joe Barlow, Myrtis Caldwell, Emma Jean Colvin and daughter-in-law LaBraca Roberts.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 62 years, Henry Roberts of Wisner, La.; sons, Nathan Roberts and his wife Deborah of Joplin, Mo., Clarence “Rip” Roberts and Charlene of St. Francisville, La., and Dexter Roberts of Wisner, La; grandchildren, Chris Kenney, Natalie Crowell, Chastity Roberts, Heather Roberts, Nate Roberts II, Clayton Roberts, Bethany Roberts, Brionna Roberts and Colbie Hamilton; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Lowe, and two brothers Herman Barlow and Lanny Barlow; numerous nieces and nephews and host of church family and friends.
Pallbearers were Richard Freeman, Chris Kenney, Wesley Lachney, Clay Nichols, Clayton Roberts and Nate Roberts II.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnatinal.com .
Sylvia Ann Cowart
Funeral services for Sylvia Ann Cowart, 73, of Baskin, La., were held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Souled Out Ministries, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. Marion Spence officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cherry Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the funeral home.
Sylvia was born Dec. 18, 1949, in Baskin to the late Floyd Jones and the late Lottie Ruth Gray Jones and passed from this life on May 9, 2023, at her residence in Baskin.
Sylvia was a longtime member of Baskin Baptist Church and Souled Out Ministries. She farmed for many years beside her husband. Sylvia was also a member of the AQHA, NLBRA, NBHA and Wagon Wheel Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles W. Jones; and sister-in-law Glinda Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 55 years, Nolan Cowart of Baskin; her son Wade Cowart of Madison, Miss.; one brother, Floyd Jones Jr. of Baskin; a niece, Robin Jones Chapman of Waverly; a host of other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Cory Chapman, Aaron Cowart, Patrick Fife, Mike Jones, Nathaniel Jones and Brett McMurry.
Honorary pallbearer were Norrid “Shorty” Mitchell and Guy Owens.
Thomas Haskell ‘Tommy’ Wollerson
Thomas Haskell “Tommy” Wollerson, 45, passed from this life Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Turtleneck area of Fort Necessity, La.
Tommy was born July 20, 1977, in Monroe, La., and passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was a farm worker who loved his family.
Tommy was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray “Papaw” Crum and Effie “Granny” Crum. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Sikes Wollerson; children, Aliana Riley, Alayna Wollerson, Alex Wollerson and Thomas Wollerson Jr; his mother JoAnn Wollerson; his “Daddy” Ricky Crum; and brothers Keith and James Ray Wollerson.
Online registry/condolences at www.denanrdfirstnational.com
Betty Ann Wallace
Funeral services for Betty Ann Wallace, 65, of Monroe, La., were held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro, La. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
She died April 29, 2023, at Ridgecrest Nursing Home in West Monroe, La.
She is survived by sons Ellis Cain, Christopher Wallace, Michael Ellis, Isadore Wallace and Kentra Wallace; daughters Glenda Wallace, Kathy Wallace, Jamie Wallace, Kodie Wallace and Jill Wallace; a brother, Donald Wallace; sisters Joyce Wallace, Linda Wallace, Rowena Wallace, LaDora Wallace and Patricia Wallace; 36 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Serving as pallbearers were Ellis Wallace, Michael Wallace, Kendra Wallace, Isadore Wallace, Christopher Wallace and Keyvon Wallace.
Barbara Ann Ignont Speight
Memorial services for Barbara Ann Ignont Speight, 56, formerly of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Speight died April 26, 2023.
She is survived by her husband, Landis Dale Speight; daughter Danyell M. Ignont; sisters Deborah Ann Ignont and Pamela Ignont Miles; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
