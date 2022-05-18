Helen Jeannette Hogan Thompson
Helen Jeannette Hogan Thompson died at her home in Winnsboro on May 15 at the age of 88. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Thompson; her son, Jimmy Thompson and his wife Kelly; her grandchildren, Claire Breedlove, Kate Robinson and her husband Tyler, Adam Thompson and his wife Kailey, and Mary Kate Thompson; her great-grandchildren, Sophie Jeannette Robinson (her namesake), Beatrice Smith and Tallulah Smith; and her former husband, Steve Thompson. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bobbie Sue Lann and Joan Hogan, and her parents, Casciel Frazier Hogan and James Lumpkin Hogan.
A native of Ruston, Jeannette was a graduate of Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University. She moved to Winnsboro in 1956 to teach home economics at Winnsboro High School. When her son Jimmy was born in 1964, she retired from teaching. In 1968, she
co-founded and helped run the Steve D. Thompson Trucking Company. She also worked as a secretary at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro from 1988-91.
Jeannette was an active member of her community. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Ruston and a member of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro for nearly 70 years. Her faithfulness was an example to family and friends. She was also a tireless advocate for literacy and served on the Franklin Parish Library Board for over 30 years.
Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. on May 19 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Craig Beeman with interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Thompson, Don Hogan, Ben Lann, Tyler Robinson, Mason Gardner, Will Davison and Adam Mullins.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks for the wonderful care provided to Jeannette by Barbara Smith, Betty Doyle, Patti Phillips, Jeanie Adkins, Theresa Glass, Anna Navarro, Sue Terro, Elara Home Health and Elara Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Winnsboro or the Franklin Parish Library.
Charles Ray “Bubba” Higgins Jr.
Funeral services for Charles Ray "Bubba" Higgins Jr. were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating.
Visitation was from 12 until the time of the service. Internment followed at Harris Cemetery, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Bubba was born July 14, 1960, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of the late Charles Ray Higgins Sr. and Elizabeth Cole Higgins Watkins; and passed at home unexpectedly May 9, 2022.
Bubba was a truck driver for Kiper Hardware for 40 years. He also was a past voluntary fireman with the Winnsboro and Wisner Fire Departments.
Bubba was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray Higgins Sr. He is survived by his wife Janice Higgins of Wisner; daughter Dana Talbert of Winnsboro; mother Elizabeth Watkins of Wisner; brother, Todd Higgins and wife Gayle of Texarkana, Texas; sister Charlotte Thornhill; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Bo Haring, Terry Haring, Tony Haring, Myles Kiper, Marshall McMahon and Chris Parker. Honorary Pallbearers were Ricky Mckenzie and Daniel Talbert.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Iyla Beth McKinney
Iyla Beth McKinney was born Jan. 1, 2022, in Monroe, La., and went to be with the Lord May 1, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. She came into the world six weeks early, joyous and happy, and brought her mom and family nothing but that same joy and happiness. She touched the lives of everyone she met with her big smile. She had a very special bond with her big sister Ivy and taught her mom the true definition of love. Her life will always be celebrated by her loved ones.
A special remembrance and receiving of friends was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with a Celebration of Iyla's Life service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating.
She was preceded in death by and greeted in heaven by her paternal grandmother Corina Villarreal, maternal great-grandparents Buddy and Ladell McKinney and Jack and Glena Jordan, maternal great-uncle Byron McKinney, paternal great-grandfather Tommie Griffin, and paternal great-uncle Ricky Davenport.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Ashlyn Lea McKinney; sister, Ivy Evangeline; maternal grandparents, Gregg and Denise McKinney; paternal grandparents, Lanny Head Jr. and Wendy; paternal great-grandparents Lanny Head Sr and Iyla's name sake, Joyce Elizabeth Head; maternal aunts, Hannah Barmore, Paige Lofton and Mallory Stein; maternal step-aunts, Jordan Barfield and her husband Josh and their sons, Luke and Lane, and Adrienne Bazer and husband Gavin; maternal uncle, Marcus McKinney; paternal aunts, Candice Wilson, Amanda Head and special aunt, Abbigail Head; paternal uncles, Daniel Talbert and Zach Welch; special cousin, Anne Livingston; godmother, Christy Gilmore-Baker; bonus grandparents, Jessica and Brian Mabry; and bonus aunt and uncle Nicole and Hunter Johns.
A special thanks to Franklin Medical Center, Air EVAC, NELA Ambulance Service, Lt. Amos Winn, Emily Lambert, Amanda at Our Lady of The Lake Hospital., Dr. Bobby Ensminger, Madeline Martin, Taylor Silk, Mecca Sanchez, Brittany Holbrook and Shelby Selby, Lanny Head Sr. - Assembly of God Harrisonburg, La., and a very special thanks to Troy Dennard who's help was immeasurable.
William Dallas Batey Sr.
Funeral services for William Dallas Batey Sr., 97, of Winnsboro, La., were conducted at 12 noon, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Temple Baptist Church of Winnsboro, officiated by Dr. J. Alan Miller and Rev. Jimmy Harper. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment was at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner, La., all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Dallas, as he was well known, was born to the union of the late Madison Casey Batey and the late Anna Hoggatt Batey in Wisner, La., Aug. 6, 1924, and passed from this life May 12, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro, La.
Dallas was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Letha Beach and Lorraine Quimby; brother Dinky Batey; daughter-in-law Tommy Jean Batey; stepson Brian Ingram; and granddaughters Angel and Morgan.
Dallas is survived by his wife Joyce Haire Batey of Winnsboro; son Dallas Batey Jr. of Sicily Island; daughter Dinah Batey Singer and husband Tab of Winnsboro; stepsons Bobby Ingram and wife Debbie of Pensacola, Fla., and Keith Ingram of Winnsboro; grandchildren Brian Batey and wife Amanda, Tracy Cole and husband Ray, Dee Dee Griffith and husband Cameron, Ashley Varner and husband Trey, Talmadge Singer and wife Elizabeth, and Ainsley Thurston; step-grandchildren April Smith and husband Adam, Daniel Ingram and wife Sarah, Patrick Ingram, Brooke Ingram, Chloe Ingram and Carle' Ingram.
Pallbearers were Marlin Valentine, Mitchell Valentine, Lofton Varner, Trey Varner, Josh Wiggins and Jake Wyrick.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
