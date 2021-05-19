Mary Linda Emfinger
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Linda Emfinger, 80, of Newellton, were held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at noon in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Gene Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Legion Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Emfinger was born on November 27, 1940, and passed from this life on May 10, 2021 in Duson, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Donald Green and Alice Catherine Cooper Green; husband, Albert Neal Emfinger; and brother, Kenneth Donald Green, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Albert Neal Emfinger, Jr. and Kenneth Mark Emfinger and Fiancé Tess; daughters, Sharri Breaux and husband Carl, and Mary Bollich and husband Michael; sisters, Bobbie Ford and Sheila Thompson; grandchildren, Crystal, Wesley, Courtney, David, Kenneth, Elizabeth, Patrick, Hollee, Lynsee, Jason, and John. She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Hope Health Care and Hospice.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Pallbearers were Kenneth Emfinger, David Aymond, Wesley Aymond, Jason Bollich, Dakota Skipper, and Isaiah Aymond.
Honorary Pallbearer was Patrick Roane.
Espie Lee Powell
Espie Lee Ferguson Powell moved to Heaven on May 11, 2021, at the age of 88. A Celebration of her life was held Thursday, May 13, at the chapel of Dennard’s First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the service at 3 p.m.. Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiated. Music was provided by Mrs. Ann Fenn. Burial was in Ogden Cemetery, Liddieville.
Espie Lee, also known as Tidley or Pee Wee, depending on which side of the family you were from was an exceptional, Godly, and fun-loving Wife, Mamma, Sister, and Aunt. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John W. Powell, and daughters, Connie and Lynda. Also survived by one older sister, Lula Bryant, and brother-in-law, Edward Johns. Preceding her in death were her parents, Otis and Lissie Ferguson, her other four older sisters and their spouses, Marie Wilson (Woodrow), Violet Franco (Raphael), Carrie Chevalier (J. E.), Cecil Taylor (Barney), and brother-in-law Abner Bryant, her Mother and Father-in-Law, Doris and Van Powell, and sisters and brother-in-law, Ella Van Johns, Mary Alice and Bill Fussell.
Espie Lee and John enjoyed their farm, gardening together, their cows, catfish ponds, and Gospel and country music. Espie Lee was a wonderful cook, and no one could cook a full meal and get it to the field still hot for John and his workers to enjoy like she could! Being an excellent seamstress, she sewed all of the family’s clothes – even her husband’s Western shirts with pearl snaps (and the plaids matched!)
Espie Lee was a high school math teacher by profession. She excelled at explaining her subject so every student could apply the math principles she taught. Most important, though, was the positive, Godly influence on her students. Former students were known to stop and thank her for the encouragement she gave them along with their math skills. She taught at Winnsboro High School, Riverfield and Franklin Academies, Ft. Necessity, Ogden, and Raceland.
Mamma’s fun-loving nature was expressed in many ways. She was always ready with a snappy, witty comeback or willing to gently tease. She told for over 65 years the story of “Epaminondas” to all the children at the family Easter gathering while the eggs were being hidden. She enjoyed her daughters and being with us. Whatever we did with Mamma was fun – playing games, flying kites, learning to embroider – the list is endless. Mamma made our doll clothes, Holiday decorations, crafted candles, and painted gourds. We received beautiful crocheted afghans, doilies and sweaters “Made with Love by Mamma.” Our Mamma was fun, creative, and talented!
Espie Lee came to know Christ as her Savior as a young, married adult. Together our parents taught us about Jesus, and we went to church as a family. Espie Lee was a member of Boeuf River Baptist Church where she faithfully taught Sunday School and VBS for many years – from the Beginners, to the College group, to a Senior Ladies’ class. She was involved in planning the annual Ladies Day Out, her church’s 100 year anniversary celebration, and served as Church Clerk for several years. Espie Lee faithfully attended and served Jesus through His church as long as her health allowed.
Honoring Espie Lee as pall bearers were Adam Faulk, Ray Franco, Cody Robinson, Doyle Robinson, Jason Robinson, and J. D. Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Boo Faulk, George Adam Faulk, John Randall Faulk, Charlie Ray Jennings, and Anthony Johns.
The family wishes to thank Joan Transue for her dedicated service to Mamma, Dr. Bobby Ensminger and staff, Hospice TLC, and Mangham Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s, Shriner’s Hospital, or Gideon’s International.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Donnie Ray Parks
Funeral services for Donnie Ray Parks were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro with Rev. Eric Day officiating; interment followed in Coax Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Donnie, 85, of Winnsboro, was born to the union of Robert Ramage and Willie Avis Lawrence Parks in Liddieville, and crossed over to his heavenly home Thursday, May 13, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers W.R Parks and James Parks.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth Parks; son Donnie Dewayne Parks; daughter Jennifer Parks Ainsworth and husband Lafayette; grandsons: Matthew Derrick Whatley, Christopher Adam Whatley, Randall Ainsworth, Christian Ainsworth, Gregory Dewayne Parks, Kevin Levon Parks, Brandon Scott Parks, and Logan Blake Parks; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends.
“Hookin Bull”, as he was known on the CB Radio, grew up working hard; he lost his dad at the age of 17 and helped support his mother. At the age of 22 he met and married his wife, Elizabeth. They had two children Dewayne and Jennifer. Hookin Bull was a family man who loved all of his eight grandchildren, but he especially loved God!
Donnie grew up working on the farm, raising cattle, cotton, and soybeans; he also worked on the pipelines. After he married, he owned and operated a dry cleaners for about ten years. He worked for the house trailer plant and Ouachita Fertilizer with his trucking business until he retired.
He loved to hunt and fish; he hunted lots of time with his father-in-law, Richard Goodman, and brother-in-law, Lamar Goodman.
Donnie loved to spend time with his son and daughter and was greatly loved by his grandchildren; they all looked up to him and called him pap.
Donnie was a good man who will truly be missed. He was baptized by Rev. Jessie Hawthorne at the age of 15; there was 25 or 30 being baptized that day in Big Creek. After he and Elizabeth were married, they discovered she was baptized that day as well at the age of ten. He helped build the original First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro, he hit his thumb with a hammer while doing so!
Donnie, “Hookin Bull”, Parks was a people person who loved people in general and loved to make new friends.
Pallbearers were: Jerry Don Alford, Jerry Glen Alford, Devon Nichols, Ethan Nichols, Wade Parker, and Ryan Parks.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
