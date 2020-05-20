Charles M. Lee
The family of Mr. Charles M. “C. M.” Lee, 84, of Wisner, will gather together on Wednesday, May, 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Wisner Assembly of God Church for a private funeral service to honor the life of Mr. Lee, with Rev. Randy Roark, Rev. Theresa Johnson, and Rev. Roland Kratzer officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles was born on June 16, 1935 to the union of Charlie T. and Mamie Harper Lee in Natchez, MS. He slipped into an eternity with his Savior on May 16, 2020 at his residence in Wisner. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly for 4 years. He loved to tell stories of his time in Hawaii and Japan. After his military service, he came home and found his way into the oil field. He retired in 1990 from Chevron, after a long career as a pumper gauge tester. Charles was a member of over 30 years at Wisner Assembly of God, where he served as a trustee. Among the hobbies of his life were motorcycling, fishing, gardening, reading and studying the Bible, mowing a yard to perfection, watching Westerns, eating coconut cake, being the best backseat driver, and shooting yard varmints.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mamie Lee; his beloved baby sister, Clara Gail Lee Graves; niece, Donna Graves Hampton; best friend, Rev. Thomas Hanley; and special brother-in-law, Henry Allbritton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Irene Allbritton McDaniel Lee; sons, Tim McDaniel (Jody) and Ted McDaniel; daughter, Kristy McDaniel; granddaughters, Angela Davis (Travis), Maddison McDaniel, Gracee Dimmitt, and Claire McDaniel; great-grandsons, Ryan Davis and Tyler Davis; special brother-in-law, Butch Graves; niece, Debbie Williams (Jimmy); great-nephew, Brandon Hampton; great-nieces, Madeline Williams and Carmen Williams; sister-in-laws, Doll Allbritton and Tiney Ensminger; and a host of other dear family, church family, and friends who he loved and was loved by.
Pallbearers will be Travis Davis, Jimmy Williams, Byron Chappell, Tron Barton, Kevin Parker, and Chris Parker. Honorary pallbearers are Emma Jean Allbritton and Ronnie Williams.
There will be a private family visitation beginning at 1:00 on May 20, 2020 at the church until the service time. The family will welcome friends and extended family at 3:00 in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service.
Franklin Wayne Crawford
On May 13, Franklin Wayne Crawford moved from the earthly tabernacle that has been his home for 72 plus years and taken up new residence in the Mansion prepared for him by his loving Savior and Lord.
He will be missed by those who knew and loved him best: loving wife, Gloria Aline; daughters Rebecca (Michael) and Andrea (Chris); grandchildren, Hunter, Jaden and Kai; sister, Patti; niece, Cherish, nephew, Lee and many others who have been faithful friends to him throughout his life.
He is finally free from the bondage of his unwanted companion, Parkinson’s disease, whose presence made itself know in his early adulthood. After suffering for more than 50 years with the disease, and becoming bedridden in February, he conceded defeat and died at home in his beloved “Man Cave” surrounded by his loving family.
A “good ole boy” from rural Louisiana, Frank loved his family, hunting and fishing. He was a graduate from Lakeside High School in Arkansas and Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe. He spent most of his career in law enforcement. He was retired from the University Police Department in Monroe La where he worked for over 17 years. In 2004, he and his family left Louisiana to live in Missouri.
Frank found a part-time hobby flying RMC airplanes, spending all his free time building, working on, and flying his beloved planes.
His children and grandchildren were a source of pure delight and were his pride and joy. Frank was well loved and will be missed greatly on this earth. The family extends thanks and appreciation to Dr. Casey Williams and all the staff at the Smiley Lane Clinic who loved and treated him the past years.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date in Louisiana where Frank spent most of his life.
Memorials are suggested to United Parkinson’s Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation or Hospice Compassus.
Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.
David “Partner” Crockett
Brother David Lee Crockett was born Aug. 12, 1951 to the late Ora Lee Crockett-Burkhalter and Walter Jones, Sr. in Franklin Parish. He departed this life May 9.
He was baptized by Rev. D.W. Allen at an early age united with St. John Baptist Church in Winnsboro. As a youth, he played Little League Baseball, coached by his dad, Booker T. Burkhalter Sr. He was a member of the Boy Scouts under Trooper Master Van M. Brass. He graduated Franklin High School May 1969. There, he was a member of the high school basketball team.
He obtained a BS degree in Business Economics from Southern University in Baton Rouge on Dec. 1973. Immediately following graduation, he relocated to Anderson, South Carolina with Owens Corning Fiberglass where he worked as a Cost Analyst.
In Jan. 1979 as a member of the start up team for a new Owens Corning Fiberglass plant, he and his family related to Amarillo, Texas. He was later promoted and transferred to the companies headquarters in Toledo, Ohio. There, he was a member of Amazon Lodge #4.
He was an avid golf player and Southern Jaguar fan. He had a passion for basketball and encouraged his children and grandchildren in the sport. He was very active with the Sleepy Hollow Youth Sports Program in Toledo. After 21 years with Owens Corning Fiberglass, he retired to pursue other managerial positions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Lee Burkhalter and Walter Jones, Sr.; his step-dad who reared him, Booker T. Burkhalter, Sr; brother Andrew Crockett; grandparents, Eunice Dupree and Durie Crockett; Mary and Charlie Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Sheldon, Rhonda (Eddie), DaVona (Antonio), Dramian (Shamaya), Lauren and Dana. Former spouses, Flora Cooper-Crockett and Shirley Windless-Crockett; siblings: Vanessa, Walter Jr., Michael, James, Juanita, Eliza, Dorothy, Catherine, Jesse, Charles, Sam, Verlin and Booker T. Burkhalter, Jr.; Uncles: Eddie (Louise), Charlie, Carey, Grant, Jerry and Willie; fifteen grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Iris Lucas Eaton
A graveside service for Mrs. Iris Eaton, 96, of Baskin, was held on May 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Legion Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Eaton, a retired cosmetologist, was born on July 19, 1923 in East Prairie, MO., to the union of Edith Cullum Lucas and John Zeffrey Lucas, and passed from this life on May 16, 2020 in Baskin. She was a member of Baskin Baptist Church and loved Jesus. Her favorite hymn was Amazing Grace. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Jackson Eaton; father, John Lucas; mother, Edith Lucas; daughter, Iris Virginia Curtis; son, David Lucas Eaton; sisters, Juanita Ulmer, Azella King, and Naomi Keyes; brother, John Zeffrey Lucas, Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Eaton.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jack Eaton of Crowville and Fred Eaton (Karen) of Emory TX; daughters, Edith Jones (Kenneth) also of Emory, TX. and Martha Hart (Marshall “Bubba”) of Lindale, TX; and sister-in-law, Betty Lucas of Ruston. She also leaves behind over one hundred grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of other friends and family.
Helen “Joan” Bardin
A private family graveside service for Helen “Joan” Bardin is scheduled for May 21 at Providence Memorial Park Cemetery in Winnsboro with Andy Corbett officiating. The service was under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Joan was born June 14, 1941 near Willows, California and passed from this life on May 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Devoted wife; beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother; and loyal friend to all who knew her, Joan had a lifelong love for family, friends, and hard work. She was a passionate horse and cattlewoman who never lost her love for animals (big and small) and the land. Her many acts of kindness and caring included her organization of trail rides, raising funds for cancer research and exceptional needs children. She was a strong-willed, independent Texas woman whose light and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, James (Jim) Bardin; her parents, Abe Robert “Bob” and Lois Houston; and her sister, Bonnie.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Jimmy Bardin and his wife Charlotte; daughter, Dawna Menchaca and her husband Todd; her brother, Bobby Houston; her sisters, Judie Houston and Linda Bates; sister-in-law Arzelia Bardin; five grandchildren, Amanda Menchaca-Firmin, Stephanie Bardin-Corbett, Lacy Menchaca, Allie Menchaca, and James Bardin; four great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, KB, Braddigan, and Harrison; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to the Thrivewell Cancer Foundation in San Antonio.
Nell Book
Private graveside services for Nell Book, 72, of Winnsboro were held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Myrtle Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Nell was born December 24, 1947, in Jonesville to the union of Nelson Maurice and Renee' Zola LaPrairie Book and passed from this life on May 10, 2020, in Ochsner Hospital in Shreveport.
She was a member of Life Church with God being first in her life. She was owner of Big John's and Jesse's Steak and Seafood; she was also a florist with a passion for flowers. Her greatest enjoyment in life were her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Johns; brothers: Melvin, Darwin, and Randy Book and sister, Robbie Wiley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Jessica Johns Mabry and husband Brian; grandchildren: Hunter Johns and wife Nicole of Mangham, Jase Mabry of Winnsboro, Grant and Myles Johns of Crowville; brother, Nelson Book, Jr. and wife Becky of Vidalia; sisters: Susan Fairbanks and husband Clay of Baton Rouge, Lisa Book Guillot and husband Randy of Gilbert, and Sandra Book of Jonesville; great grandchildren: Riley West, Mabry, Cohen and Rustin Johns of Mangham; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Any planned donations may be made to the American Lung Association in memory of Michael Johns at lung.org
Carol Ann Wicker Jolly
Memorial services for Carol Ann Wicker Jolly, 72, of Newellton will be held at a later date under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Carol was born August 9, 1947 to the union of William Murphy Wicker and Alma Ora Bell Warren Wicker and passed peacefully from this life on May 14, 2020, in Monroe.
Carol was a retired LPN, who spent her time loving on her family and planting flowers in her yard. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years Bobby Wayne Jolly; son, James Isaac Blackledge, Jr. and wife Ranae; daughter, Kimberly Ann Blackledge; stepson, Jonathan Wayne Jolly and wife Karrie; brother, Calvin Wicker and wife Susanna; sister Judy Melton and husband Ronald; granddaughter, Brittany Morales and husband Julio; grandsons: Tyler Childs, James Isaac Blackledge, III, Cody Wayne Smith, Andrew “Andy” Ray Guimbellot and great granddaughter Emeri Childs; host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers any planned memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org .
Jean Bryan Taylor
Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Bryan Taylor of Fort Necessity will be 2:00pm Thursday, May 21 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Bro. Rex Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home. Visitation will be
from 12:00pm until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Taylor was born August 1, 1937 in Fort Necessity, LA and Heaven received another angel when she passed from this life on May 16, 2020 in West Monroe at the age of 82.
Jean was a graduate of Fort Necessity High school, where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. Jean graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College with a Bachelors Degree in elementary education and earned her Masters degree while teaching in Little Rock, AR. She retired after 32 years of teaching. Her son, Greg LaCaze and grandchildren, Dalton and Remi LaCaze were the light of her life. Jean and her sister, Shirley Mondello were inseparable and were both loved and spoiled by their brothers Ray and Royce Bryan. She was a member of St Columba Episcopal Church in Winnsboro until its closing and became an active member of the Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church in Fort Necessity. Jean was a longtime member of the Pink Ladies, volunteering at Franklin Parish Hospital and an active member of the Winnsboro Garden Club. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing Pokeno with “the girls”. Jean loved her home and enjoyed decorating for all seasons. Her favorite season was Christmas, and she decorated with her Dickens Village Collection which she had a Christmas tree constructed to feature it. Her family and friends loved to visit and admire the collection. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, LSU Tigers fan and New Orleans Saints fan. If Jean even thought that she would miss part of a game she would record it. Jean loved her flower gardens and worked in them up until her last day at home. She was very patriotic, making the American Flag the focal point of her yard, flying it proudly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Taylor; her parents, Robert Clifford Bryan and Ludie Leona Johnston Bryan; and three brothers, Kermit Bryan, Jesse Bryan, and James C. Bryan.
Survivors include her son, Greg LaCaze and wife, Beth of Lewisville, TX; two brothers, Royce Bryan and wife, Betty of Winnsboro, and Ray Bryan and wife, Mary Pat of Fort Necessity; one sister, Shirley Mondello of Fort Necessity; two grandchildren, Dalton LaCaze and Remi LaCaze, both of Garland, TX; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dalton LaCaze, Eddie Ray Bryan, Mike Bryan, Al Bryan, Matt Bass and Ken Mason.
Condolences may be placed at the online guestbook, www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com. Services were directed by Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Gladys Nugent Winters
A private graveside service for Gladys Wiggins Nugent Winters, 85, of Winnsboro,
was held in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with Rev. M. R. Couch officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Gladys was born November 11, 1938 in Winnsboro to the union of Daisy Williams Wiggins and Roy Wiggins, and passed from this life on May 17, 2020 at her home in Winnsboro. Gladys retired from Winnsboro Drug Store after 45 years as a sales clerk and book keeper. She is preceded in death by her husbands, J. B. “Boatner” Nugent and Coy L. Winters; parents, Roy and Daisy Wiggins; sisters, Victoria Wiggins and Irene Winters; and brothers, Roy Cordell Wiggins and Oscar Hamilton Wiggins.
Survivors left to cherish the memories of Gladys are her step-children, Connie Winters, Sue Evans, Marty Matthews, and Rick Winters; grandchildren, Lacy and Braxton Winters, Jana, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Jarred and Hunter Evans, Brooklyn Hitt, Crystal and Heath Matthews, and Jason, Emily, Dillon, and Ryan Winters. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
