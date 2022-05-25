Barbara Russell
On May 19, 1932, a daughter, Barbara Mae Allen, was born to Elon E. Allen and Hettie Hill Allen of Swampers, La. Two years later, she became a sister when her brother, Sherman Allen, was born. He later nicknamed her “Bo”. At five years old she met a young friend, Eddie Bradley (Higginbotham). She was a friend with Eddie until her death. Barbara was a student at Lone Pine School and Crowville High School. After moving to Angola with her parents for a construction job she graduated in 1950 at St. Francisville, La. That is where she met J. W. “Dub” Russell, who was also working at the Angola Prison project, then she became his wife Oct. 20, 1950.
J. W. and Barbara settled into married life first in Winnsboro where J. W. worked on the new courthouse, then later lived in Swampers where they eventually moved into her childhood home where she lived the rest of her life and died there May 21, 2022, at the age of 90, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was a loving mother to Karon Russell Eldridge, Miriam Russell Caldwell (Ricky) and Gary Allen Russell (Penny). she was a stay-at-home mother until the Federal Teacher’s Aide program came to Franklin Parish Schools in 1971. She applied for the job at Ward III High School and started her career, but at the age of 40 she decided to go to college at then Northeast Louisiana University where she got her degree in Elementary Education. She finished her career as a teacher at Ward III High School.
When her first grandchild, LaJuan Caldwell, started talking she called Barbara Mother, just as her mother, aunt, and uncle did. This name stuck and she was from then on known as Mother to her grandchildren: LaJuan Caldwell McMurray (Mark), Russell Caldwell (Jodi), Jason Herrington (Melissa), Reid Caldwell (Betsy); and she was ME Maw to Rachel Russell Elliot (Carl); great-grandchildren: Kylie McMurray Keys (Cadell), Ryder Caldwell(Taylor), Mario Whitley, Jacob Caldwell, Gabe Caldwell, Hunter Caldwell, Maddy Jane Caldwell, Brecken Elliott, Silas Herrington, Hadley Herrington and Judah Herrington; great-great-grandchildren Noah Keys, River Caldwell, and soon-to-be, Ivy Caldwell.
Barbara was Aunt Bo to nieces Marilyn Allen Wilson (Kim), Susan Allen Handy, and nephew Sherman Allen, Jr. (Jill), and their families.
Barbara was church clerk, secretary and treasurer at Crockett Point Baptist Church for many years until her retirement.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law, Theo Eldridge Jr.
Pallbearers were Sherman Allen, Gabe Caldwell, Hunter Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell, Reid Caldwell, Ryder Caldwell, and Mark McMurray.
Visitation was at 5 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Crockett Point Baptist Church; the funeral service was at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Crocket Point Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Caldwell and Rev. Jason Herrington officiating, with burial following at Harris Cemetery, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mother touched so many people’s lives through her years of teaching, at church and school. 2 Timothy 2:15 “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth”
David Arthur LaBorde
As a young man working in his father’s cotton field in the 1950s, David LaBorde looked up into the skies as an airplane soared above. “That’s what I’m gonna do. I’m going to be up there.”
David Arthur LaBorde was born August 18, 1936 in the Swampers community of Franklin Parish, Louisiana. He was the first born to the union of Julian and Lowery “Sweet” Scott LaBorde. On the occasion of his first birthday in 1937, his mother wrote in her journal, “David’s birthday. He is walking independently. I baked him a cake and put a candle on it. He is so sweet.”
David grew up in the Swampers community, sharing chores and adventures with his two loving siblings, John “Bud” LaBorde and Audrey LaBorde Hoover. Dave showed his mechanical and creative gifts early in life, crafting items such as a parachute made of baby blankets, a sled made from a cultivator pulled behind a horse and his first “motor cycle” made from a bicycle and washing machine motor. Bud often filled the roles of co-conspirator and test pilot, while Audrey tried to tag along but was often sent home when her older brothers threw corn cobs at her.
Dave was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church and graduated from Crowville High School in 1954. He then pursued his dream of conquering the skies above by enrolling at Northeast Louisiana State College (now ULM) where he was active in the Air Force ROTC. He graduated with a BS in Electrical Engineering and entered active duty in the U.S. Air Force in 1961 as a commissioned officer with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. During his service in the Air Force, David completed a master’s degree in Physics, and obtained his pilot’s license.
David served during the Vietnam Conflict as a navigator on board the B-52 bomber and Electronic Warfare Officer on the AC-130 gunship. Through his years of service, he was awarded numerous citations and awards including, but not limited to, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award, Organizational Excellence Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and Longevity Service Award. He retired from the Air Force in 1989 after having served at bases in Guam, Thailand, California, Louisiana, Texas, Ohio and Florida. His final rank was that of Lt. Colonel, retiring as Development and Engineering Manager in the Armament Development Lab at Eglin Air Force Base, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. He continued his work in weapons development for another 10 years, working with a company in the private sector contracting with the Air Force.
When he did finally retire, Dave put his creativity and engineering skills to use for his friends and family. He constructed and perfected many unique and beautiful woodcraft items such as furniture, jewelry boxes, clocks and numerous musical instruments including electric and acoustic guitars, a cello, a ukulele and a violin. Those blessed and fortunate enough to have received a “Dave LaBorde Original”, know they have something special because he never made the same thing twice.
With his passing on May 17, 2022, in Ft Walton Beach, Dave leaves behind his devoted wife of almost 65 years, Sue Marshall LaBorde, formerly of Crowville. Their marriage was blessed with three children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild: son Mark LaBorde, wife Bonnie, children Daniel LaBorde and Melissa LaBorde Uptain, Gulf Shores, Ala.; daughter Karen Jeter, husband Mark, children Casey Schaffer Garrett, Cody Schaffer, Tallahassee, Courtney Schaffer, Gulf Shores; bonus grands Cole Jeter, Tallahassee, and Kaylee Jeter, Anniston, Ala.; son Scott LaBorde, wife Sara, children Lyndsey and LaurenLaBorde, Ft. Walton Beach. Dave and Sue were excited to welcome their first great-grandchild, Matilda “Tilly” Garrett of Tallahassee. His siblings, John LaBorde of Orange, Texas, and Audrey Hoover, of Winnsboro, La., will also miss him greatly, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services for David were held Friday, May 20, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Marion Collier officiating. He was buried in the LaBorde family plot at Harris Cemetery near Crowville.
The last few months of his life were impacted by illness and pain that slowed his pace, but never dimmed his brilliant mind or quick wit. With his passing, he has once again, “slipped the surly bonds of Earth… and touched the face of God.”
David Lee Bush
Funeral services for David Lee Bush, 58, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Abundant Life Church, Winnsboro. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery, Fort Necessity, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Bush died May 15, 2022, at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
He is survived by sons, David Bush Jr., Donterrius Bush, Domeitries Anderson, Marquish Bush, Tyrone Murphy and Donterrious Green; daughters, Niesha Bush, LaCathrine Bush, Evette Johnson and Serena Bush; his father, Herbert Thomas; step-mother Bertha Thomas; brothers, Isaac Bush, Michael Thomas and Billy Thomas; a sister, Lisa Thomas Turner; and by special friend, Mary Bennett and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Kenny Thomas, Keith Thomas, Leonard Thomas and Charles Thomas.
Dr. Trebor Curtis Yocum
Funeral services for Dr. Trebor Curtis Yocum of Winnsboro were held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro (where he grew up attending church) with Brother Paul Perry and Rev. Craig Beeman officiating. Dr. Yocum was buried in Coax Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5-9 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro.
He was born to Jo Ann Boutwell and Robert Yocum on Aug. 10, 1980, in Natchez, Miss. He expired on Friday, May 13, 2022, in Hot Springs, Ark.
Trebor was always competitive, starting in his younger years with piano, 4-H, Teen Court and Junior and Senior Beta Club; thereafter, he challenged himself further with lead roles in theater productions for several years with the Franklin Parish Youth Theater. Even as a high school student, Trebor always travelled the unbeaten path and blazed a trail, eventually spending half of his senior year in Russia as an exchange student. This would be the first of many adventures overseas.
Trebor is a graduate of Crowville High School (’98), after which he spent a summer in Washington D.C. working for Youth For Exchange, to help with student exchange programs nationwide. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, with a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Management, and a Master of Business Administration. Upon graduating from Embry-Riddle, Trebor was the Assistant Director of Admissions for his alma mater, recruiting throughout the east coast, and he later worked at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) as a Housing and Resident Life Intern. However, he longed for more adventure.
Having traveled all of the states in the U.S., he had already begun to conquer the globe during college. Whether it was bringing boomerangs home from his travels in Australia and New Zealand, petting tigers during his travels throughout the entirety of Southeast Asia, or celebrating the new millennium in London, as others hunkered down in fear of Y2K, Trebor always remembered the plethora of family and friends here in his hometown by bringing back keepsakes to share the excitement of his travels. It was these journeys that led him to teach English in South Korea for several years, until he had an opportunity to work within the aviation field in the states. At this time, he lived in Seattle, Wash., and worked at Labinal Aero & Defense Systems where he had the opportunity to contribute to the Boeing 787, which went along with his love of aviation. In Seattle, he was an avid member of Crossfit and discovered a love for running half-marathons, which he did throughout Seattle, as well as the Crescent City Classic in New Orleans, where his mother and sister held up signs and cheered him along.
In 2012, he decided that it was time to return to Winnsboro – the town he adored above all of the places he visited throughout the world. Since his return, he worked in the medical and insurance sales industries before obtaining an executive role with Northeast Louisiana Ambulance. Most recently, it was with great pride that he obtained his PhD in Public Policy and Administration with a dissertation on bioterrorism preparedness, thus becoming Dr. Trebor Curtis Yocum.
Trebor attended Coax Baptist Church, where he delighted in hymns and sermons that often elicited an enthusiastic “Amen!” from him. “My cup runneth over” Psalms 23:5 is a fitting verse to describe the amazing, blessed life that God was able to fit into Trebor’s 41 years on this Earth.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Shirley and Gus Yocum of Winnsboro and his maternal grandfather Billy Ray Boutwell of Winnsboro.
He is survived by the love of his life, Dr. Joel Eldridge of Winnsboro; his mother Jo Ann Boutwell of Winnsboro; father Robert Yocum and wife Barbara of Winnsboro; grandmother Carolyn Boutwell of Winnsboro; sister Leslie Wells and husband Christopher of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; brother Christopher Yocum and wife Dani of Plymouth, Mich.; five nephews, Grayson Wells, Duke Wells, Jackson Yocum, Logan Yocum, and Austin Yocum; as well as a host of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, life-long friends, as well as friends that he met once.
Serving as pallbearers were Ben Boutwell, Dustin Collie, Will House, Darren Collie, Christopher Wells, Ron Bassett and William A. Willis.
Honorary pallbearers were Danny Posey, Danny Lofton, Harold Barmore, Jennifer Driggers Harrison, Elecia Foy, Rhonda Priest, Angie Hitt, Janice Posey, and Nikki Hart.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up at Franklin State Bank to honor the legacy of Dr. Trebor Yocum.
Shirley Jean McMurray Kenney
Homecoming services for Shirley Jean McMurray Kenney, 84, of Wisner, La., were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at South Central Baptist Church with interment at South Central Cemetery in Wisner under the direction on Young’s Community Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Rev. Keith Dowden, Rev. T.J. Boyd, and Rev. Larry Eubanks officiated.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner.
Shirley was born to the union of Thompson McMurray and Sarah Cook McMurray on Aug. 1, 1937 and passed from this life on May 17, 2022. She was a farmer’s wife, loved the Lord and wanted everyone to have a personal relationship with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thompson and Sarah McMurray; step-father G.B. Smith; and husband, Thomas “Sonny” Kenney.
Survivors are her son, Thomas S. Kenney Jr. and wife Carolyn; son, Shelby Kenney and wife Cindy; son, Steve Kenney and wife Penny; daughter, Rochelle Stennett; granddaughter, Karen Graham; grandson, Marshall Kenney; grandson, Ray Kenney and wife Alex; grandson, Louis Kenney; granddaughter, Kelsey Kenney; grandson, Tyler Kenney and wife Hailey; grandson, Nick Kenney and three great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Ci Ci Kimball, Keith Ferrington, Joey Ferrington, Tim Ferrington, Brad Ferrington and Carl Brannon.
Honorary pallbearers were Dennis Berry, Carlos Coleman and Mack Bass.
