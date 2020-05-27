Linda Lee
Linda Lee, 61 a sales clerk died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Graveside service was held May 23 at the Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home chapel under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
James Larry Simms
Private graveside services for James Larry Simms, 62, of Wisner, were held May 21, in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Keith Dowden officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Larry was born May 22, 1957, in Winnsboro to the union of J. W. Simms and Dorothy Whittington Simms and passed from this life on May 19, 2020, at his residence in Wisner.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Linda Roberts Simms; daughter, Ashley Simms; three grandchildren: John Quibodeaux, Kimberly Quibodeaux and Caroline Quibodeaux; brothers, Butch Simms and wife Janie, Eugene Simms; special niece and nephews; Kasey Moore, Junior Simms and wife Lynn, and Danny Ray Moore; a host of nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Barfield, Ronnie Fatzer and Rodney Rials.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Wesley Ezell
Funeral service for Mr. Wesley Ezell, 71, of Gilbert, were held May 26 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Calvary Baptist Church-Gilbert, with Rev. Bobby Ensminger, Sheriff Kevin Cobb, and Rev. Kevin Bates officiating the service, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro. Burial followed the service in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wesley has proudly served as the Police Chief of Gilbert since 2015. He was born in Wisner on July 21, 1948 to the union of Gladys Aymond Ezell and Floyd William Ezell and passed from this life on May 22, 2020 in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Floyd Ezell; father-in-law, Roy Cooke, Jr.; mother-in-law, Louise Cooke; brother-in-law, Howard B. Chappell; and life-long friend, Ronnie A. Cook.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, Barbara Cooke Ezell; daughters, Connie Ezell Rogers and husband Everette “Chester” of Charlotte, TN and Brittany Ezell Berry and husband Samuel of Wisner; son, Floyd Wesley Ezell, Jr. and wife Karen of Mt. Juliet, TN; one sister, Katherine Elaine Chappell of Gilbert; 6 grandchildren, Brook Ragan, Zachary Childers, Dustin Childers, Hunter Ezell,
Casey Ezell, and Grayson Berry; and 7 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous law enforcement family, church family, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Wesley will be Daniel Thomas, David Wallace, Deon Edwards, Mitch Davis, Dustin Childers, Zachary Childers, and Hunter Ezell.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Gilbert Police officers and Franklin Parish Sheriff Department deputies.
The family held a private family gathering on May 26 from 9:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m. at the church. Friends were welcomed for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
John Wade “J.W.” Brown
A graveside burial service was held for John Wade “J.W.” Brown, of Winnsboro, at 11 a.m. May 11. Services were held at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Crowville with Rev. King Solomon Dawson, officiating. Mr. Brown was born Aug. 1, 1947. Mr. Brown transitioned May 9 in Winnsboro. Services were entrusted to Richardson’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Brown, a native of Franklin Parish, was a member of Augusta Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Rev. King S. Dawson was his pastor.
John was a graduate of Franklin Parish Training School and Grambling State University. He received his Master’s Degree in Administration and Supervision and Masters Plus 30 from Northeast Louisiana University. John Wade was an outstanding and loyal educator in the Franklin Parish School System for 35 years. He passionately taught math and social studies at Ward III High School and later served as assistant principal and principal. After the consolidation of schools in Franklin Parish, John W. Brown served as the first principal at Franklin Parish High School in 2005.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Marriah Brown; his sister, Sarah B. Norwood and his brother, Eli Brown Jr.
He is survived by his faithful and beloved wife, Velma Neal Brown of Winnsboro; two children, E. Wade Brown, M.D. (LaRhae) of Gretna, La. and Mesa Brown Jefferson, Esq. (Brian) of Prairieville, La; six grandchildren, Sydney and Marriah Jefferson of Prairieville, and Laila, Hannah, Everett II, and Ellah Brown, all of Gretna.
He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters: Rebecca Singleton and Marria B. Fields (Deacue, Sr) of Winnsboro, Frances Berry and Fannie Thomas (Warren) of Monroe; three brothers: Calvin Brown (Essie) and Louis Brown (Warren) of Winnsboro, Howard Roy Brown (Janie) of Monroe; two step-sisters: Imogene Harris (Mack) and Nettie Griffin of Winnsboro and a host of family and friends.
Myra Selene Gill
Private graveside services for Myra Selene Gill, 25, of Wisner were held Saturday May 23, 2020, in Eureka Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Arnold officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Myra was born October 2, 1994, in Monroe to Jimmy Dale Gill and Mary Jenkins Gill; she passed from this life on May 19, 2020, at her residence in Wisner.
Myra was sweet, polite and caring girl; with a heart as big as Dallas. She will be missed by friends and loved ones that needed a friend dearly. She was a six year 4-H Shooting Sport participant.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Dale Gill; sister, Kalynn Gill Jones; paternal grandfather, Sam Gill; maternal grandparents Thomas S. Jenkins and Georgette Jenkins; stepmother, Sandy Sikes Gill; uncle Kenneth W. Jenkins; and aunt, Doris V. O’Donnell.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her mother, Mary Jenkins Gill; brother: Jeff Gill and wife Heather; brother-in-law Jacob Jones; grandparents: Gladys and Nolan Foshee; uncles and aunts: Barron and Lisa Gill, Shelia Bennett and husband; nephews: Jacob Jones and wife, and Tyler Jones; numerous cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Jessie Armstrong, Gary Knox, Stacy Boone, Daniel McMurray, Danny McMurray, Michael Donald, Ronnie Fatzer, Michael Donald, Jr., Kyle Cassels, Austin Cassels, Jimbo Haring, Bobbie Joe Kerrigan, Kenny Bo Tibbs, Bro. Bobby Arnold.
Any planned donations may be made to the family to help with deferred expenses.
