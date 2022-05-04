Jerald D. Smith
Funeral services for Jerald D. Smith, 34, of Wisner, La., were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2022, at New Light Baptist Church, Wisner. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery, Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Smith died April 15, 2022, at his home in Wisner.
He is survived by his father, Jessie Walters of Rayville, La.; brothers Wiley Bennett and Shuneal Mathis of Leesville, La.; sisters, Destiny Doyle and Jessica Doyle of Leesville; and Tiffany Finister of Winnsboro; maternal grandmother, Corine Johnson of Wisner; Godmother Anita Snyder, several Godsisters and brothers, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.
Friends served as pallbearers.
Marilyn Annette Sinclair Spearman
Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Crowville First Baptist Church for Marilyn Annette Sinclair Spearman, 84. Visitation for the family will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with visitation for friends from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial at Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Annette was born Oct. 23, 1937, and passed away May 1, 2022.
Annette was born to proud parents, Shelby L. and Edna Mae Sinclair,
the youngest of nine children. She was raised in Baskin, La., graduating
from Baskin High School in 1956. She was a Southern Baptist. Her favorite
scripture was Psalm 23, and her favorite song was “Amazing Grace”.
Annette was married to C.L. Leonard July 4, 1956 for 14 years, to this
union four children were born, Susan, Diane, Larry and Lee Ann
Leonard. She married James Ray Spearman July 3, 1976, and moved to El
Paso, Texas, later moving to Des Moines, Iowa; Carlsbad, N.M.,
and Ashdown, Ark.
She worked in insurance and banking for many years. After retiring in 1985, she and James worked for Corps of Engineers as volunteers for the State and National Park Service in Mountain Home, Ark., Padre Island National Seashore, Padre Island, Texas, and in Grainger, Texas.
In 1992, Annette and James returned home to Crowville, where they enjoyed raising catfish in their ponds. In 2017 due to declining health, she moved in with her daughter Lee Ann in Brandon, Miss.
Of all of the milestones in her life, she was most proud of the
achievements of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading cookbooks, cooking,
working in her flowers, gardening, snuggling with her pets and
fishing. Her favorite foods were coffee, chocolate, ice cream and Diet
Coke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby L. and Edna Mae
Sinclair; husband, James Ray Spearman; two infant brothers, Ansel and
Wayne Sinclair; her brothers and their wives, Russell and Doris
Sinclair, Willard and Laverne Sinclair, Delmus and Liz Sinclair; her
sisters and their husbands, Bernice and Lloyd Roberts, and Jean and
Ramage Milby; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Clement and her daughter-in-law
Deborah Leonard.
She is survived by her children, Susan and Bobby Kitchell of
Crowville, La., Diane and Jeff Sylvester of West Monroe, La., Larry
Leonard of St. Francisville, La., and Lee Ann Leonard of Brandon, Miss.;
sister Joyce and Sharon Chapman of Delhi, La.; grandchildren Paul and
Whitney Kitchell of Joplin, Mo., Mike and Becca Kitchell of Shreveport,
La., Lauren and Preston Mokris of Pinehurst, N.C., Shelby and Kyle Keyes
of West Monroe, La., Audrey Leonard and Roy King of Brandon, Miss., and
Mason and Caroline McAdory of Clinton, Miss.; great-grandchildren Henry,
Ben and Lainey Kitchell of Shreveport, La., and Elijah and Elliott King
of Brandon, Miss.; brother-in-law Lynn Clement of Crowville, La.; her
Williamson double-first cousins and their families, beloved nieces,
nephews and cousins, her Crowville First Baptist Church family and
cherished friends.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law, Bobby Kitchell and Jeff Sylvester;
grandson, Mason McAdory; and nephews Ramage and David Milby, and Dwain
Clement.
Linda Sue Rawls
Graveside services for Linda Sue Rawls, 75, of the Ward II Community, were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La., with the Rev. Ray Jennings officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Linda Sue was born Feb. 16, 1947, in Rhinehart, La., to the union of the late Hollis Ray Cureington and Leona Pippins Cureington, and passed from this life April 29, 2022, at her residence with family present.
Linda Sue was preceded in death by her husband James “Jake” Rawls; parents Hollis and Leona Cureington; sisters, Sandra Mason, Beatrice Thompson and Brazie Blough; brothers, Tony Cureington, Mack Cureington, and Benny Cureington; and grandson Johnny Wilhite.
Linda Sue is survived by a son Mike Rawls and wife Cheryl of Ward III; daughters, Connie Sanderson of Monroe; Vickie Raborn and husband Neal of Gilbert and Michelle Waller and husband Tim of Swampers; sister Jewel Trent and husband Wayne of Clayton, La.; brother Tollie Cureington of Opelousas, La.; grandchildren, Misty Smith and husband Joey, Heather Gilmore and husband Damon, Micheal Rawls Jr. and wife Samantha, Kimberly Ezell and husband Brandon, Katlyn Wilhite, Drake Wilhite, Jeanie Wilhite, Ashley Wilhite, Haley Lebeaux and husband Derrick, and Tyler Waller and wife Alayna; great-grandchildren, Gabby and Hayden Smith, Hannah, Kolt, and Hoss Gilmore, Macie and Micheal Rawls, Isaac, Autumn and Karsyn Ezell, Kyria and Jonathon Wilhite, Sofia Wilhite, Raelynn and Jake Lebeaux, and Austyn and Tucker Waller; and by a host of other family and friends and her four-legged companion Levi.
Pallbearers were Derrick Lebeaux, Micheal Rawls Jr., Hayden Smith, Joey Smith, Tyler Waller and Drake Wilhite.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Otis Thomas
Otis Thomas was born to the late Salonia P. “Sissy” Thomas and Alfred Thomas Sr. on Nov. 25, 1937, in Winnsboro, La. He was the third of 10 children. He departed this life on April 25, 2022, at his home in Winnsboro.
At an early age he accepted Christ and was baptized at First Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. W.S. Robinson. He was a lifelong member until health issues prevented his attendance. He served as president of the usher board and Pastor’s Aid Club.
Otis was a devoted husband to the late Mabel Lawrence Thomas celebrating 56 years of marriage. After graduating from Franklin Parish Training School, he earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge. He completed further studies at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, La., and Louisiana State University of Eunice, La.
For 31 years Mr. Thomas taught math, science and physical education at Waverly High School, Franklin Parish Training School, Wisner-Gilbert High School and Baskin High School. While at Baskin he coached varsity and junior high boys and girls track teams for 22 years.
He was an active member of the Scott A. Lewis Lodge No. 176 of the Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Louisiana. He served as secretary and received many outstanding awards. He was Honored and Honorary Past Master in 1997.
He served as secretary of the Black Heritage Organization, member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association as well as a member of the Franklin Parish Retired Teachers Association. In his retirement he tutored inmates of a local correctional institution to help them obtain a GED and make constructive plans for their future.
Otis was preceded in death by his wife, Mable L. Thomas; parents Alfred Sr. and Salonia Thomas; five siblings, Leroy Thomas, Ruby Thomas Shepard, Rosie Mae Thomas, Alvin Dennis Thomas Sr. and Evelyn Thomas; two grandsons, Jeremy Wesby and Brandon Wesby.
Otis leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories two daughters, Stephanie (George) Wilhite of Winnsboro, La., and Kimona (Shravin) Guillory of Baton Rouge, La.; four brothers, Willie (Vernie) Thomas, Alfred (Leola) Thomas, Frank Thomas and David (Gloria) Thomas, all of Winnsboro; a sister-in-law, Leah Watson of Tomball, Texas; two brothers-in-law, Freddie (Margaret) Lawrence of Baton Rouge, La.; and Sherman Lawrence of New Orleans; four grandsons, Larry Damone Wesby of Bloomington, Ill.; Jermaine Wesby of Monroe, La.; Otis Wesby of Lake Charles, La.; and Jacob Guillory of Baton Rouge; a granddaughter, Joi Guillory of Baton Rouge; eight great-grandchildren, devoted God-daughter Collette Homer and a host of nieces, nephews and life-long supportive friends.
Billy Olive
Funeral services for Billy Olivo, 72, of Winnsboro, were held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Roger Ward, Kenney Dunham, and Rodney Rials officiating.
A private interment will follow at Richmond-Olivo Memorial Garden at a later date.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Young’s Community Funeral Home.
Billy was born on May 11, 1949, and passed from this life on April 23, 2022. Billy and his family played and sang for over 20 years with The Richmond Family gospel group. They also had a prison ministry and played many benefits over the years to help others. Billy worked in the oil field many years then he worked at Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, La., for two years, teaching auto mechanics to the trustees. He then transferred to Louisiana Dept. of Transportation in Chase as equipment superintendent, and retired after 28 years. Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman his whole life.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond “Bully” Leon Olivo; mother and father-in-law, Meloy and Hilda Richmond; sisters-in-law, Diane Kanehl, Sandy Richmond and Flo Day; brother-in-law, Pete Richmond; nephews, David Richmond, Joel Richmond and Michael Kanehl.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Sue Richmond Olivo; daughters, Robin Olivo Eddy and husband Rod; Kim Olivo Givens and husband Larry; grandchildren, Blake Givens, Dusty Barefield, Colt Powell, Ace Eddy, Josh Eddy, Talin Khatch, Abbie Barefield and Chanel Eddy; great-granddaughter, Kendall Barefield, special fur baby, Sugar Bear; mother, Wilma Little Olivo; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Olivo, Kenny and Vickie Olivo, Donnie and Linda Olivo, Mike and Tina Olivo, Kenny Martin, James Richmond, Tim and Betty Richmond, Meloy and Tressia Richmond and Lela Richmond Hart and David. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Rodger Richmond, William Gill, Roy Withers, Josh Eddy, Matthew Bass, Robert Bass, Kenny Wayne Olivo, Jr, Joel Olivo, and Carlton Olivo.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons, nephews, and the men at LA DOTD.
Katherin Goodman Pleasants
Funeral services for Mrs. Katherin Goodman Pleasants, 93, of Delhi, La., were held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Lamar Baptist Church south of Delhi at 11 a.m. with Rev. Marion Collier and Rev. Jason Lupo officiating.
Visitation was held at Lamar Baptist Church on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Burial was in Lamar Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.
Pallbearers were Matt Trichel, Trey Pleasants, Eric Pleasants, Ryan Pleasants, Roy Chapman Jr. and Adam Fox.
Honorary Pallbearers were Roy Wayne Chapman Sr., Allen Ogden and Penny Penebaker.
Our mama had many nicknames: Kat, Mama, Mamaw, Aunt Kat, Sweet Mother-in-Law, and Sissie, just to mention a few. Mama was born in 1928 in Memphis, Tenn., and grew up there. She married our daddy, Joe, a Memphis firefighter, in November, 1950. While still in Memphis, she worked for Sears and Roebuck while raising her three children. Our family moved to Delhi in 1969 when Daddy retired. Mama began teaching special education at Central High School. Everyone who knew her knew what a special woman she was: a Christian and a prayer warrior. We always said she had a "hotline to Jesus", but by far, her greatest calling in life was teaching young people in Sunday school. She started teaching in her teens at Cumberland Presbyterian Church and then Berclair Baptist in Memphis, and then later here at Lamar Baptist.
Mama never met a stranger, and she always asked questions about their family to see if they were somehow related to her or knew someone she knew. Her love of Jesus as a Christian surpassed everything in her life. God was No. 1. Her second love in life was her family. She prepared her children thoroughly for life, love, trials and tribulations, with God as our center. She loved her church and her friends deeply. Mama was organized to a fault with all things, and she prepared for the day she would get to meet her Jesus. Full instructions were written out and left for us, her children, to follow to the tee.
We feel so blessed to have been given this very special Mother to guide us through life and to constantly teach us right from wrong and weak from strong, and that was a lot to learn. Mama lived a full Christian life of 93 years, nine months, and four days. We will miss you until we see you again in heaven, because we know you’ll be excited to show us around.
Katherin went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lauderdale Pleasants, her parents, Robert Wesley Goodman and Lena Mae Cheshier Goodman and a sister Carolyn Chisholm Black.
Surviving her are her three children; Wes Pleasants and wife Sharon Elaine of Monroe, La., Alan Wayne Pleasants and wife Cathy of Greeneville, Tenn., and Kathy Pleasants Chapman and husband Roy of Smiths Grove, Kentucky; two sisters Lou Carson of Memphis, Tenn., and Eva Payne of Alexandria, La., and a brother Jimmy Goodman of Delhi, La.
She is also survived by grandchildren, Trey Pleasants, Eric Pleasants, Matt Trichel, Ian Riggins, Carrie Pleasants Hebert, Ryan Pleasants and wife Lindsey, Joie Chapman Fox and husband Adam, Kristy Jo Chapman, and Roy Chapman Jr. and wife Laura; great-grandchildren, Jonas Pleasants, Christien Pleasants, Lilly Cate Pleasants, Phoenix Pleasants, Gabriel Hardin, Lily Ann Hardin, Skyler Pleasants, Nicholas Joseph Hebert, Annabelle Pleasants, Cohen Pleasants, Seth Adam Fox, Phoebe Katherin Fox, Noah Roy Fox, Madeline Alyse Chapman, Gabriel Joseph Chapman, Brystal Carroll, Jaxxon Carroll, Evee Jo Chapman, and Luke Chapman; great-great grandchildren, Isabella Katherine Pleasants, Lucy Franks, Kinsley Franks, Eli Franks, Ashton Wayne Simpson and Emma Grace Simpson.
Any planned memorials should be made to Lamar Baptist Church, 318 Lamar Church Rd., Delhi, La. 71232
