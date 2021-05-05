Arthur L. McWilliams, Sr
Arthur McWilliams, Sr. 97, a native of Monroe and a resident of Winnsboro passed away during the night of Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe.
Arthur was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.
Arthur joined the US Navy when World War II broke out and was an Aviation Machinist Mate working on the fighter planes flown by the Marines off the islands in the South Pacific.
After serving his time in the Navy, he returned home to marry his sweetheart, Audrey Ellerbe. They were married for 74 years. Arthur was an auto mechanic and taught Auto Mechanics at the Northeast La Vocational School in Winnsboro for years before retiring.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, William & Minnie McWilliams; his wife, Audrey; and his youngest son, David Glenn McWilliams.
Arthur is survived by his oldest son, Art McWilliams and his wife Evelyn; his grandchildren: Bliss Casper, Steven McWilliams, Marianne Foil, Emily Palmer, Maria Tyler, and Patrick McWilliams. He had a host of great-grandchildren as well.
The McWilliams family would like to thank the care givers at the Northeast La Veterans Home for the excellent care that they provided.
At this time no funeral service plans are available.
Mark Andrew Clark
Private services for Mark Andrew Clark, 65, of Lake St. John will be private for family and close friends only.
Mark was born on Saturday, November 19, 1955 in Newmadrid, MO and passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home at Lake St. John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Curtis Clark and Nellie Louise Colvin Bamburg; and three sisters, Frances Myann Bamburg, Laura Patricia Wempren, and Barbara Sue Clark.
Mark leaves behind his son, Mark Jason Clark & his wife Jodee; three daughters, Lori Ann Clark, Savannah Van Voorhis and her husband Jason, and Lindsay Clark Brashier and her husband Beau; siblings, Floyd Dean Clark, Angela Kay Beard, Rusty Bamburg, and Madonna Louise Clark; and 15 grandchildren.
Those honoring Mark as honorary pallbearers will be Keith Caviness, Danny Wayne McDaniel, Robert Shores, Hunter Goodwin, Rodney Sones, Fred Fudickar, and Matt Foster.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Doris Evelyn McVay Guillot
Funeral services for Doris Evelyn McVay Guillot, 84, of Gilbert will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Ensminger and Rev. Fred Corey officiating.
Interment followed in Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday May 1, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church.
Doris was born January 25, 1937, in Wisner to Thomas Jefferson and Bertiel Pollard McVay and passed from this life on April 28, 2021 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Doris was a 1955 graduate of Wisner High School. She earned her Certificate Award of Piano from US School of Music in 1959, Diploma in Interior Design and Decorating from the Chicago School of Interior Design, Certificate from NLU for being a member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in 1980, and she was a 1980 Summa Cum Laude Honor Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Northeast Louisiana University.
Doris was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she played the piano for over 50 years. She collected mini pianos with over three thousand in her collection. Doris loved spending her time with her family, in her flower beds and gardening, helping on the farm, and traveling. She was a member of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation where she served as a flower show judge. She has traveled to all fifty states and overseas. Calvary Baptist Church has designated May 30 as Doris Guillot Day.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rayford Guillot and her sister, Lavern Booth.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Randy Guillot and wife Lisa; grandchildren: Dawanna Dawson and husband Eric, Derick Guillot and wife Tori, AnnaGrace Guillot, Alizabeth Guillot, Cortney Haring, Jill Robinson and husband Ray; great grandchildren: Dagan, Anna, Ashlyn, Anna Gail, Bryce, Eli, Liv, Joy, Bel, Alex, Micah, Ben, Kennedy and Finn; one great-great grandchild, Evie; a very special niece Patricia Kincaid and husband Greg; a host of nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers were Eric Dawson, Jeff Guillot, Greg Kincaid, Ross Kincaid, Dale McLemore, and Howard Vick.
Honorary pallbearers Bo Guillot and Christian Waller.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
W. R. Hatton, Jr
Funeral services for Mr. W. R. “Wig” Hatton, Jr., 101, of Gilbert, will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Wayne Stroud officiating. Interment to follow in Providence Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Wig was born on April 3, 1920 in Bassfield, MS to the union of W. R. Hatton, Sr. and Buella Tyron Hatton, and passed from this life on April 30, 2021 in Monroe, LA. Wig was of the Methodist Faith and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gilbert, LA. Wig was a World War II veteran and was one of the members of the “Greatest Generation of Americans.” Wig retired from Louisiana Department of Highways and was also a self-employed farmer. After retirement he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture with his wife Bernice, who owned Bayou Bend Antiques for many years. He will always be remembered for standing up for what he believed.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Frances Bernice Hatton; daughter, Frances Carol Eskew; granddaughter, Carrie Bernice Hatton; and two great-grandsons.
Wig leaves behind two sons; William “Bill” Daniel Hatton and wife Joyce of Dexter, MO.; W. R. “Bobby” Hatton III and wife Cynthia of Ten Mile, TN.; grandchildren, Chris Hatton and wife Destiny of Kingston, TN., Billy Hatton and wife Carrie of Paragould, AR., Amanda Richmond of Monroe, LA., Becky Hatton of Glenmora, LA., Tim Hatton of Dexter, MO., Rachal Hatton Moore and husband Jonathan of Columbia, SC., Ashley Eskew Smith and husband Francis Bert of Alexandria, LA.; great-grandchildren, Brittney Hatton of Kingston, TN., David Hatton of San Antonio, TX., Hunter and Hallie Richmond of Monroe, Travis Sermons of Portland, OR., Ian lane Hatton and Griffin Shaw Hatton of Paragould, AR., Keller and Marlie Hatton of Dexter, MO., Aubrey Smith of Alexandria,; and special caregiver and family friend, Kathy Ezell of West Monroe. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Per family request, wearing of a face mask will be appreciated during all services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Paul E. Hickingbottom
Funeral services for Paul E. Hickingbottom, 90, of Newellton will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Cemetery, Crowville. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Paul was born August 12, 1930, in Wisner to the union of William J. B. and Beatrice Messenger Hickingbottom and passed from this life on Saturday May 1, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Jackson, MS.
Mr. Paul was a member of First Baptist Church-Newellton. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving 18 months in Japan during the Korean War. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Norman, John, Aubrey, Alton, Ralph and Ronald Hickingbottom.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Evelyn Hickingbottom of Newellton; his sons: Mike, Jerry, Terry and Joey Hickingbottom of Newellton; brothers: Roland Hickingbottom of California; Harold Hickingbottom of Nevada; sisters: Kellie Messenger of San Antonio, TX and Marie Bowlin of Hawaii; seven grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cary Hickingbottom, Cole Hickingbottom, Kale Hickingbottom, Kelly Hickingbottom, David Houston and Brian Kifer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andre Griffith and Wayne Houston.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Lehman C Houston
Services for Lehman C Houston, 83, of Climax Springs, MO, Formerly of Baskin, was being held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Lehman was born to the union of J C Houston and Cara Brownell Houston in Baskin, October 05, 1937, and passed from this life April 27, 2021 at home in Roach, MO. Interment followed the service at Baskin Cemetery.
Lehman was a Railroad Conductor with Santa Fe Railroad who loved hunting and fishing.
Lehman was preceded in death by his Wife, Betty Houston, his parents, and Sister Melba Linder. He is survived by his sons: Jerry Houston of Austin, TX and Randy Houston of Roach, MO; Grandchildren: Vanessa (Gabe) Roofer and Sam Houston; Great-Grandchildren: Kinser, Kiley, Kalie, and Madison; Brother J L Houston, Sisters Maxine Giningo and Marilyn June Houston; and a many relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Chris Goad, Sammy Houston, Christopher Linder, Cole Linder, Jerry Linder, and Wade Linder
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Eliza Winn Spillman
Eliza Winn Spillman 81, departed from this life on Saturday May 1, 2021 in Ruston. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at King Jesus Worship Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Harold "Sonny" Wilkerson
Graveside services for Harold "Sonny" Wilkerson, 82, of Winnsboro will be held 12 noon Thursday May 6, 2021, in Pine Grove Cemetery with Rev. Paul Perry officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Sonny was born November 24, 1938, in Jonesboro to the union of Lawerence and Addie Lee Jimmerson Wilkerson and passed from this life on May 3, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jerry Wilkerson; two brothers: Riley and Bill Wilkerson; and one sister Lessie Simmons.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his son, Richard Wilkerson and wife Angela of Winnsboro; daughter, Susie Denmon and husband Darrell of Orangefield, TX; five grandchildren: Justin and Jayden Wilkerson of Winnsboro, Rachel Beck and husband Michael of Orangefield, TX, Jason Denmon and wife Sarah of Vidor, TX, and Daniel Denmon of Orangefield, TX; three great grandchildren: Shaylynne Doucett of Orange, TX, Cameron Doucett and wife Ashton of Orange, TX, and Seth Doucett of Jasper, TX; a host of other relative and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Ava Renee Thomas
Ava Renee Thomas, of Garland, Texas, formerly of Winnsboro, died April 23 at her home. She was 47.
Ms Thomas’ services were held May 1 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms Thomas was born on March 19, 1974 in Columbia to Dorothy B. Winn and Felton Hoard. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Herman E. Harris at True Gospel Baptist Church. Ava remained a member for many years until she moved to Dallas, Texas area where she joined Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church of Mesquite, Texas. Her life in the Mesquite Friend Baptist Church included devoted services to the greeter’s ministry, and children’s church. She attended Southern University in Baton. She was united in Holy Matrimony to James Thomas for 26 years and they became the parents of five children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her professional career was centered around the telecommunication arena. She has been employed by Spok Inc. for the last 21 years as a leading professional in her area of expertise.
Ave is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She gained her wings on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Ave leaves to cherish her memories: her loving and caring husband James Thomas; her children: Ashley Tarver, Jazmon Thomas, Jason D. Thomas (Justine) of Garland, TX, Jessica Hill (Stennis) of Dallas and Derrick Blanson of Wisner.
She will truly be missed by her parents Dorothy Winn of Winnsboro, Felton Hoard of Shreveport; mother and father-in-law Herbert and Ora Lee Thomas of Winnsboro; her siblings Pashion Curry (Wendell) of Chester, VA, Curtis Tarver (LaShea) of Fresna, CA, Lisa Ridley (Reginald) of Missouri City, TX, Dawn Jamerson (Walter) of Garland, TX, Donald Osten of Buffalo, TX, Melissa Donnell of Sanford, NC, Elton Hoard of Tacoma, WA, Steven Cleaver of Elizabeth, KY, Jarrell Cory of San Antonio, TX, Carla Brown of Monroe, her brother and sister-in-laws, Herbert Thomas Jr. (Bertha), David Thomas (Linda), Houston Cooper (Linda Jean), Freeman Cooper (Ruby), Willie Mae Thomas, Johnny Earl Cooper (Harriet), Jennifer Lee (Greg), Leonard Thomas (Sarah), Keith Thomas (Stacey), Calvin Thomas (Michelle), Kennedy Thomas (Roshunda) Lucky Thomas, seven grandchildren, two Goddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews and others relatives also a special cousin Tenika Hoard.
Pallbearers were Calvin Thomas, Damion Smith, Reginald Ridley, Ronnie Walker, Wendell Curry and Freeman Cooper.
