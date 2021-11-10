Joshua David Conard
Joshua David Conard, born February 17, 1979, in Baumholder, Germany, to David Baldwin Conard, Jr. and Beth Hoh Conard, died unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Monroe.
A generous man of great strength, adventurous dreams, and a big, big heart, Joshua never met a stranger he didn’t like. He befriended everyone he spoke to, helped those down on their luck, and never failed to leave an indelible mark on every heart he encountered.
Joshua served in the Coast Guard but he was always happiest out of doors , where he loved to fish and be near the water with his children in tow. Josh could fix almost anything. His love of nature led Him to a career building intricate and beautiful docks and decks for clients around the state.
Josh was an extraordinarily devoted and adoring father, often saying that his children Madison and Sawyer were the two accomplishments in his life of which he was the most proud.
Joshua is predeceased in death by his father, David Baldwin Conard, Jr.
Besides his children, Madison Conard and Sawyer Conard, Joshua is survived by his “Mama” Beth Grossman, and “Pops” Lester Grossman, his siblings Adam Bradford Conard, David Baldwin Conard III, Allie Grossman, and Jacob Grossman; his fiancée Tori Donnell and step-son Hunter “Goose” Williams; and an extended fan club of aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
A celebration of Joshua’s life were held on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 4:00 pm at River of Life Church, 127 Ellis Lane, Winnsboro. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to the River of Life Church, of which Joshua was a devoted member.
Roger Dale Barlow
Funeral services for Mr. Roger Dale Barlow, 59, of Lakes Charles, formally of Gilbert, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church Wisner with Rev. Danny Davis and Rev. Jeffery Smith officiating, internment to follow in Oakley Cemetery Gilbert visitation was from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Roger Dale was an avid worker, he loved his trade and was a self-employed contract welder, but he especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by his father Pete Barlow, and Lamar Barlow, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Brenda Barlow of Lake Charles: two sons, Jeffrey Barlow and his wife Jenna of Winnsboro, and Jarrad Barlow of Gilbert; two daughters, Elizabeth Barlow of Shreveport, and Jean’e McClendon and her husband Tyler of Mangham: mother Elvie Barlow of Gilbert, LA; grandchildren, Blythe Anne Wright, Jonah Wright, Peyton Wright, Silas Barlow, Aiden Barlow, Ronin Barlow, Tiffany Barlow, Ahri Autrey, Josey Ford, Corbin Crain, Spencer McClendon, and Tyler McClendon: three brothers, Jimmy Barlow, Larry Barlow, and Randle Barlow all of Gilbert: one sister, Susan Barlow of Gilbert.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Ronsonet, Dale Daniels, Jeremy Daniels, Zach Guimbellot, Jonah Wright, and Damon Gilmore.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Timothy Burks, Kendall Dickerson, Travis Parker, Wesley Ulmer, and Joseph Hogue.
June Erskin Turner
Funeral services for June Erskin Turner, 57, of Winnsboro, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2011, at Life Church with Rev. Kevin Bates and Rev. Dave Phillips officiating.
Internment will follow in Ogden Cemetery in Liddieville. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Life Church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
June was born August 12, 1964, in Winnsboro, to the union of Willie James “Buddy” Erskin and Carmelita Walker Erskin and passed from this life November 7, 2021, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro, after a lengthy illness.
June is preceded in death by her parents and son Jarrett Desha Turner. Left to cherish her memory are her children: daughter Jacie Turner, and her son Jameson Turner and wife Natosha; grandchildren: Bella Williamson, Lea Ella Turner, and Alarie Kenney; brothers: Jimmy Erskin and wife Patsy of Virginia, Joey Erskin and wife Kay of Tennessee, Jay Erskin and wife Mary of Tennessee, and Jerome Erskin and wife Laura of Virginia; very special friend Karen Erwin; a host of nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jerome Erskin, Jay Neal, Audrey Walker, Randy Walker, Robbie Walker, and William Walker. Honorary Pallbearer is Terrance Hill.
Emmett Ray Mullican
Funeral services for Emmett Ray Mullican, 68, of Baskin were 3 p.m. Thursday November 4, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Ralph Sanders and Patrick Fife officiating. Interment followed in Baskin Cemetery. Visitation was 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Ray was born October 22, 1953, in Winnsboro to the union of Clyde and Lucy Bryan Mullican; he passed from this life on November 2, 2021, at his residence in Baskin.
Ray loved white perch fishing; he was a great husband; and loved his grandchildren. He worked his entire life in the oilfield.
He is preceded in death by his father; grandson, Cotten Mullican.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife, Theresa Mullican; three sons: Wade Mullican, Mitchell Mullican and wife Lizzie, and Nick Mullican and wife Lindsey; mother Lucy Mullican; two brothers, Roger Mullican and wife Becky, David Mullican and wife Denise; one sister, Dianne Carter and husband Corey; six grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Austin Mullican, Blaine Mullican, Steve Mullican, Christopher Fife, Phil Shipley, Benjamin Carter, Blake McManus, and Luke Fife.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Barton, Billy Emory, Gary Hart, Kool Williams, Mark Hardee, and Jerry Hodges.
Zena A. Renner
Graveside services for Zena A. Renner, 73, of Winnsboro, were 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 in Oak Grove Baptist Church Winnsboro with Rev. Mickey Gallup officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Zena was born in Knox City, TX on February 24, 1948, to the union of Lincoln and Bernadine Bolin she was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Renner Irrigation. She enjoyed reading and sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln, and Bernadine Bolin and her husband Lee Renner.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy Bozeman and her husband Bubba of Baskin and Toni Poe and her husband Steven of Youngsville, LA: grandchildren Kaitlyn Poe, Evan Bozeman, and Micah Poe: four brothers, Bill Bolin and his wife Patty of Las Cruces, N.M., Benton Bolin of Valley Springs, CA, Sam Bolin and his wife Ginny of Abilene, TX, and Mart Bolin of Tucson, AZ. And several nieces and nephews and special family members Vic, Nicki, Sahil and Pooja Desai and Michael and Mallory Leake all of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were Jeff Collins, David Guimbellot, John Anthony Guimbellot, Todd Guimbellot, Michael Slaughter, and Ricky Slaughter.
Memorials may be made to the charity of choice.
Don Winters
Funeral services for Don Winters, 61, of Winnsboro were 10 a.m. Sunday,
November 7, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel Winnsboro with Rev. Simeon Strickland and Rev. Ralph Endsley, internment followed in Ogden Cemetery Liddieville visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Don was a retired oil rig motorman who loved his children, grandchildren, deer hunting and fishing. He also loved to work on his 4-wheel drive truck (his baby). He was a faithful member of Apostolics of Monroe, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Winters, daughter Dawn Linderman, father, Buck Winters, bro-in-law R.H. Bowlin, maternal grandparents Tally and Ernestine Tarver, and paternal grandparents, Clayton and Girlie Winters.
He is survived by his daughters Barbie Davenport and her husband Jerry, Christy DeMoss and her husband Mitchell, Riley Navarro, Adrian Winters, McKenna Navarro, honorary daughter Emberly “Driftwood” Navarro: and special nephew Cody Reneau: mother, Molly Earline Williamson: sisters, Beckie Bowlin, Charlotte Russell and her husband Tim, Glenda King, and Veronica Campbell: brothers, Wayne Winters, and Jerry “Turp” Winters: nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Veronica Campbell, Mitchell DeMoss, Glenda King, Cody Reneau, Deric Winters, Jerry “Turp” Winters, Scottie Winters, and Wayne Winters.
Honorary Pallbearers were Irvin Mobley and Eddie Rogers.
Kathy Ann Pylant
A memorial service honoring the life of Kathy Ann Pylant, 64 of Natchitoches, will be held Nov. 14 at Hill Ridge Baptist Church. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Kathy Ann Pylant was born April 6, 1957, in Delhi to the union of Evelyn and Harvey H. Pylant passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021.
She was a librarian at Northwestern State University and an active piano player at First Baptist Church of Provencal, LA. A pianist for most of her life, she enjoyed playing for many churches as needs arose.
She is preceded in death by her father Harvey H. Pylant, brother Harvey E. Pylant, and sister-in-law Charlotte Pylant.
Kathy is survived by her mother: Evelyn Pylant, brothers: Jerry Pylant, Bill Pylant, and Dennis Pylant as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
Tommy Hendry, Sr
Funeral service for Mr. Tommy Hendry, Sr., 66, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Tommy, a truck driver, was born on June 27, 1955, to the union of Theo Tarver Hendry and Albert Hendry, and passed from this life on Nov. 2, 2021, in Winnsboro. He is preceded by his parents, and sister, Georginne Hendry Hilliard.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pamela Wisecarver Hendry; daughter, Tammy Hendry; son. Tommy Hendry, Jr., and wife Tonya; grandchildren, Dakoda Ogden, Cody Harrell, Sean Hendry, Katie Harrell, and Austin Hendry; brothers, Troy Hendry and Donnie Hendry; sisters, Joyce Evans and Leola Martin.
Pallbearers were Katie Harrell, Austin Hendry, Dakoda Ogden, and Sean Hendry.
Honorary Pallbearers were Cody Harrell, Buck Winters, and Wayne Winters.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Virginia King Austin
Virginia King Austin went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2021, ending several years of hard-fought battles with illness. She never gave up fighting so that she could remain with her family. While her time with us ended too soon, those who knew her will cherish her memories forever. She was the rock of our family and always was there for us. Her family was her priority and passion.
Virginia was born September 30, 1930 in Port Arthur, TX. Her family moved to Louisiana to pursue business opportunities. In June of 1947 she married William Leslie Austin. Together they raised 7 children, providing love and support for each of them. After raising her children, she began a career in bookkeeping for the McLemore family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and taking trips with her sisters, family, and friends. Planning family holidays and get-togethers were always on her mind.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William L. Austin, her daughter, Gail Lyon, and her son, Ronald Austin. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Brashier and son-in-law, Dr. Robert Lyon.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Mike and Pat Austin, Judy and Gabe Jumonville, Brenda and Jeff Torsrud, Shirley and Randall McDonald, and Reneé and Scott Crawford. She is survived by the lights of her life, her grandchildren (and partners): Rebecca Daigre (Rene), Rachel Thompson (Eric), Matthew Lyon (Amanda), Jason Lyon (Pepper), Corey Austin (Kaitlyn), Janna Brewer (Shane), Amelia Hutson (Hobie), AnnaMaria Hutson (Ryan), Austin Crawford, and Avery Crawford. She is also survived by her adoring great-grandchildren, Cooper Lyon, William Lyon, Eli Lyon, Luke Reed, Jake Reed, Masyn Thompson, Hudsyn Thompson, Ryder Reeves, Hadlei Boyle, Hynlei Boyle, A. J. Brewer, and Chandler Brewer. She is also survived by her sister, Fannie Dye and her brother, Bill King.
Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, from noon until the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Lone Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery in Mangham.
Pallbearers were Austin Crawford, Luke Reed, Jake Reed, Matthew Lyon, Jason Lyon, and Cooper Lyon.
Honorary pallbearers were Robert Dye, Randy Dye, Andy Dye, and Scott Thomas.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Donna Hitt and Norma Massey for the loving care that they provided. Thank you also to Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx for his medical services.
We will greatly miss her loving ways, but we know that she is no longer in pain or limited in the things that she is able to do.
Memorial donations can be made to Salvation’s Cross at 1821 Louisa St., Rayville, LA 71269.
