Alpha Nolan Hawthorne
Private graveside services for Nolan Hawthorne, 53, of Winnsboro, was held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at Providence Cemetery with Rev. Roger Toney officiating. Burial was held at Providence Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.
Nolan, a truck driver, was born on December 5, 1966 in Winnsboro to Nathan Hawthorne and Geneva Heath Hawthorne, and passed away on November 6, 2020 in Alexandria.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Geneva Heath Hawthorne.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his father; Nathan Hawthorne, son; Colby Hawthorne, daughter; Brooke Hawthorne, sisters; Dixie Book, Pattie Toney and husband Roger and Kalleen Free and husband Ken. He is also survived by a host of family and friends.
Douglas C. (Pug) Hammons
Douglas C. (Pug) Hammons passed from this world on Nov.7 at home surrounded by family after an extended illness. He was born to the union of Arhwee Benjamin Hammons and Audie Mae Chaudoin on May 15, 1939 in Sicily Island. He was the oldest of eight children.
Douglas graduated from Central High School in the Central community of Franklin Parish in 1957. Following graduation, he served with great pride in the United States Marine Corp. In 1961 he returned to Crowville, where he married and started a family with his wife, Carolyn Ezell Hammons. They were married for 59 years and were blessed with a son and three daughters. Mr. Hammons worked as a mechanic for many years, owning his own business. After that he became a farmer and finally, after his retirement, started a very successful alternator business where he worked until he became ill. He was a member of the Crowville Masonic Lodge and served a term on the Franklin Parish School Board.
Mr. Hammons was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather known as “Papaw” and “Pops”. His Savior was the center of his life, followed by his loving wife, and children. He was a stranger to no one and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He would often give anonymously to those in need, never expecting anything in return. He would often say, “I have lived a good life. I’ve been able to help a few people, but I’ve been blessed by many more in return”. He left a legacy that family are proud of and shoes that could never be filled.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Wayne Hammons, and a sister, Joan Hammons Loftin Newton.
In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he is survived by his children, Sheree Hammons Dear of West Monroe, Douglas Michael “Mike” Hammons and wife Glenda of Crowville, Vonda Hammons Boone and husband Jay of West Monroe, and Lynae Hammons Hill of Hallsville, Texas. Surviving siblings are Robert (Buster) Hammons of Delhi, Billy Earl Hammons and wife Shelia of Delhi, Carolynn Franks and husband J.N. of Delhi, Nell Pennebaker and husband Penny of Delhi, and Mary Griffing Rundquist and husband Rick of Mineola, Texas. In addition, he leaves behind ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Nov. 10, from 5 - 8 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church in Delhi where Mr. Hammons was a member.
A private graveside Masonic service with family will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov.11, at Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Bo Carroll, Jeff Collins, Brad Gill, Jason Pylant, Dale Taylor, and Mike West. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy (Jimbo) Wright and Ralph Greer.
The family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Gideons International as Mr. Hammons loved children and wanted the word of Jesus Christ to be heard by all.
Earnestine Herring
Earnestine Herring’s graveside funeral services will be Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. at Holly Grove.
Ms. Herring was 80 years old and from Wisner. She was a house wife.
Funeral services will be under the direction of Richardson-Sims Funeral Home.
Hollie Lynn Johnson
Ms. Hollie Lynn Johnson, 34, of Wisner, died Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Graveside services were held Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Judson Cemetery in Hamburg, Ark. with Bro. Billy Martin officiating. She is a native of Lake Village but raised in Hamburg, AR. She was a caregiver, and a member of Chase Pentecostal Church in Chase.
She is preceded in death by her father, Michael Patrick Johnson; a brother, Patrick Wayne Johnson; her paternal grandparents, Fulton and Dorothy Johnson; and her maternal grandmother, Florrie Bell Carpenter.
Hollie enjoyed cleaning her house, taking care of her children, and listening to music.
She is survived by a son, Kolton Michael Harris, of Wisner; a daughter Layla Lynn Smith, of Winnsboro; her mother, Shirley Edwards, of Lake Village, AR; her step-mother, Christy Johnson, of Monticello, AR; two brothers, Jerry Johnson and Christopher Johnson, wife Nakita, both of Lake Village, AR; three sisters, Tiffany Hill, husband James, of Jonesboro, AR, Destiny Johnson, of Paragould, AR, and Cheyenne Johnson, of Monticello, AR; her maternal grandfather, James Carpenter, of Hamburg, AR; the fathers of her children, Shane Harris and Slade Smith; her companion, Mike Watson, of Wisner; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Shane Harris, Slade Smith, Cory Watson, and Jason Walker.
Walk through visitation was November 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Cromwell Funeral Home.
Family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Franklin Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center sixth floor ICU. Also, thanks for the many the prayers lifted on her behalf.
Stennis Lamar Johnson
Stennis Lamar Johnson of Winnsboro was born on August 9, 1935. At church time, on Sunday, the 1st of November, he went home to be with his Heavenly Father.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eva Lee Posey Johnson; father, Curtis Lamar Johnson; son, Dennis Lamar Johnson; brother, John Thomas (JT) Johnson and wife Margaret; brother, Truman Johnson; and brother-in-law, Granville Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Marian Johnson; daughter, Debbie Wright and husband Michael; daughter, Dawn Adcock and husband Keith; the late Dennis Johnson’s wife Diane Rockhold; step-son, Dan Womack and wife Stephenie; step-son, Bobby Womack and wife Darla; sister, Faye Evans; sister, Joyce Jody Pitts and husband Lee; sister, Elizabeth Vickery and husband Wayne; brother, Shelby Johnson and wife Labrilla; brother, Donnie Johnson and wife Shirley; brother Kenneth Johnson and wife Donna; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Born the son of a sharecropper, Lamar was the oldest of nine children. At an early age, he became the breadwinner and the patriarch of the Johnson family. His role as patriarch was even more evident in the spiritual realm as his steadfastness in the faith transformed the lives of his family and countless friends. It has been said by some of his siblings that Lamar’s spiritual warfare and guidance were the single largest factor in their return to the faith.
Lamar was the first one in his family to begin attending church. In the 1950’s he began attending the Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church, pastored by the late Rev. J. A. Hawthorne, and attended there until his passing. Lamar was a faithful member and was always attentive to the needs of the church and it’s members. He was a leader in worship and a great prayer warrior. After retirement, he spent 3-4 hours a day at the church in prayer, Bible study and mentoring others. Lamar had a close walk with God, and God spoke to him often. Generally, God would speak to him by placing a relevant scripture on his mind and would confirm the message by allowing Lamar to open the Bible to that exact scripture. This happened more times than I can count. He was extraordinarily proud to say, and he said it often, that all of his children, grandchildren and siblings were full of the Holy Ghost and lived for God. I believe that a major factor in him being able to say that was that he called all of their names every day in effectual, fervent prayer.
Lamar, or Pappy as the grandkids call him, was a wonderful and imaginative story-teller, and the grandkids and later great-grandkids loved to hear them. He loved to spend time with the grandkids camping, going to Norris Springs, sitting and talking on the porch or around a fire, working at Beulah Land, and at church. He texted or called often. He wanted to hear how they were doing. He also loved to watch the great-grandkids play or push them on the swing. They brought such joy to his heart.
Lamar was General Manager for Martin Brothers for 50 years and traveled all over the world as an expert in ice cream production and equipment. He was a Dale Carnegie graduate, and served as Graduate Assistant on several occasions.
He served his community through many outlets; he took the Garden Club on annual outings, and provided blue bird boxes for their distribution; he worked with the Lion’s Club in fitting needy children with eyeglasses each year; he especially enjoyed doing radio commercials for KMAR radio station; and he, along with his wife, visited nursing homes and hospitals every week and wrote cards and made calls to the sick and elderly.
Without controversy, his heartbeat was his church and his family. He is the only man I know who retired so that he could spend more time in prayer, and he did just that. Psalm 102:17-18 says, “For the Lord will rebuild Zion and appear in his glory. He will respond to the prayer of the destitute; he will not despise their plea. Let this be written for a future generation, that a people not yet created may praise the Lord:” Exodus 20:5-6 says “for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God...showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.” Pappy’s love for God and obedience to His Word have affected us in profound ways and will continue to do so for many generations. In the words of the song, “May His favor be upon you, and a thousand generations, your family and your children, and their children and their children…”
Jimmie Lee Jones Lamb
Jimmie Lee Jones Lamb, 83 of Winnsboro, died Oct. 29 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Graveside services was Nov. 7 at Philadelphia Cemetery in Crowville at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her spouse, Willie B. Lamb; three sons: Kerry Moore, Luther King Jones and Charles E. Jones; five daughters: Tammie Lynch, Vanessa Jones Burks, Terrie Dubois, Latonia Horne (step) and LaToshia Horne (step).
Mrs. Lamb is also survived by special loves ones: Quinton Norman, Juanita Rodriguez, Edwaceita Davis, Michelle Norman and Ester Norman and a special granddaughter: Tiffany Ratcliff.
She is survived by a sister: Frankie Jean Dewbarry and a host a grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers were friends and family.
Larry Keith Thomason
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Keith Thomason, 58, of Winnsboro was held on Nov. 4 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating, burial to follow in Hewitt Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Thomason was born on September 2, 1962 in Winnsboro to the union of Richard Leroy Thomason and Shirley Marie Duncan, and passed from this life on October 29, 2020 in Natchez, MS.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Marie Duncan.
He is survived by his father, Richard Leroy Thomason; sister, Donna Sue Thomason; brother, Richard McClees; and nephew, Nicholas Wade Thomason, all of Winnsboro, LA.
Pallbearers was Nicholas Thomason, Richard McClees, Wayne Bruce King, Kevin Hill, Kyle Hill, Adam Barmore, and Andy McBroom.
The family received friends for visitation on Nov. 4 from12 until 2 at the funeral home.
Layken Blake Bonner
The infant son of Robert and Leah Bonner, Layken Blake Bonner, was delivered into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 5.
Layken will be laid to rest in Ft. Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery on Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating.
Layken is preceded in death by his brother, Robbie ‘Layton’ Bonner; grandfather, Charles Edward Ward; and great-grandparents, RC and June Dooley, Raleigh and Earnestine Tarver, Minnie and John Bonner, and Mary and Edward LeBouef.
Layken leaves behind his parents, Robert Bonner Jr and Leah ; sisters, Baylee Reid Bonner and Emmi Reece Holloway; grandparents, Alice and Shane Selden; grandfather, Robert Tarver; grandmother, Betty LeBouef; and grandfather Robert Bonner, Sr.
He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Layken’s parents, Robert and Leah, will serve as pallbearers.
Lillian Whittington Southern
A graveside service for Mrs. Lillian Southern was held on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m., in Chase Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lillian Southern, 87, of Winnsboro, was born on October 27, 1932, in Eudora, AR to the union of Minace Landrum Whittington and Thomas Whittington, and passed from this life on October 16, 2020, in Winnsboro, LA.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jay Lee Southern; parents, Minace and Thomas Whittington; and grandson, Jamey Southern.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jerry Lynn Southern of LA and Robert E. Southern of LA and wife Kathy; daughter, Sandra Kay King and husband Wayne of LA; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Campbell and husband Brian of LA, Leslie Molbert and husband Chet of TX, April Edwards and husband Eric of LA, Brandon Southern of LA, Michael Walter and wife Cheryl of MS, and Lori Southern of FL; brother, Loyld Whittington and wife Diane of TX; and sisters, Edna Newman of LA, Dewanna Phillips of TN, Lorell Russell and husband Bob of LA, Kathleen Brown of TN, and Sylvia Carter also of TN. She also leaves behind a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Jimmie Biggs
Graveside services for Jimmie Biggs, 71, of Crowville were 2 p.m. Nov. 5, in Harris Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Holland officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Jimmie was born October 29, 1949, in Winnsboro to the union of John Thomas Biggs and Sarah Georgie Mullins Biggs and passed from this life on November 2, 2020, at Ochsner - Conway Health Center in Monroe.
Mr. Jimmie was a member of Jesus Name Apostolic Church. He was a farmer and an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son Dewayne Biggs.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 53 years Gwen Biggs of Crowville; one son Jason Biggs and wife Cindy of Crowville; six grandchildren: Cody Biggs and (Bailey), Kelli Biggs and fiancé Kenny Olivo, Caitelyn Biggs, Luke Biggs, Justin Biggs and (Nicole), Jeremy Biggs (Kinsley); great grandchildren: John Braylon, Kaden, Andrew, and Jack Biggs; two sisters: Tommie Newsom and husband Randy, and Elaine Smith and husband Ronnie all of Crowville; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be David Nelson, Gene Newsom, Hugh Newsom, Warren Newsom, Kenny Olivo, and Ramage Parker.
Honorary pallbearers were Cody Biggs, Jason Biggs, Jeremy Biggs, Justin Biggs, and Luke Biggs.
Betty Lou Seabolt (Martin) Childs
Funeral services for Betty Lou Seabolt (Martin) Childs, 89, of Winnsboro will be 10 a.m. Nov. 14, at First United Methodist Church, Winnsboro with Rev. Bradley Swire, Rev. Fran Guy, and Rev. Chris Winterman officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 -8 p.m. Nov. 13, at the church.
Betty passed away on November 7, 2020. Born on October 2, 1931, in Braden, OK to her much-loved parents Robert and Jewel Seabolt, Betty chose Winnsboro, LA for her home when she married Caleb S. Martin, Sr. of Winnsboro. Betty later married Howard Bryant Childs October 31, 1998, and added Howard’s children and grandchildren to her family.
She gave from her heart to her family, church and friends until her earthly body was empty. Betty was surrounded by friends in book, canasta, and bridge clubs and regular church activities were always on her calendar. Her strong, cheerful spirit made all the world warmer and brighter. To know Betty was to know pure love and acceptance. Many of Winnsboro’s children felt her spirit at the Franklin Parish Library where she conducted children’s programs until her retirement.
Betty was most proud of her four children, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She unconditionally loved her extended family brought to her by Howard and lined her shelves and walls with photographs of all to keep them near to her heart.
Betty brought light and love with her into this world. Her light has now gone out, but her love stays and grows with those she touched.
Betty worked for the family business Martin Brothers, Inc. and also many years at the Franklin Parish Library. She was involved in the following organizations: Pearl Harrison Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, Louisiana Methodist Cursillo, Franklin Parish Financial Fillies, North Louisiana Christian Ashram, No Name Book Club, Canasta and Bridge Clubs, and Garden Gate Garden Club; she was also Head Cheerleader and on the Homecoming Court for Fort Smith Senior High School, Miss Shreveport 1952, 1st Runner-Up Miss Holiday in Dixie 1952, Louisiana State Forest Festival Queen, 1952-53, and a cancer survivor since 1999.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jewel Seabolt; brothers: Billy Ray and Robert Emmette (Bob) Seabolt, Jr.; the father of her children, Caleb Snyder Martin, Sr. and stepson: Andrew Barr Childs.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Howard Childs, Winnsboro; Robert Wade Martin (Connie) of Winnsboro, William Daniel Martin (Marilyn) of Tucson, AZ, Caleb Snyder Martin, Jr. (Cristi) of Fort Necessity, and Alison Kathryn Poston (Sam) of Pineville; stepson, David Childs (Lidia); grandchildren: Matthew Robert Martin, Tucson, AZ, Kathryn Leanna Bitner (David) San Francisco, CA, Jacob Ross Martin, Chicago, IL, Elizabeth Brooke Aguillard (Dustin) of Crowville, Benjamin Lowrey Martin of Phoenix, AZ, Taylor Leanna Sullivan (Kemper) of Pineville, Riley Monroe Poston (Lexie) of Pineville, Mary Beth Huth (Nate) of Silver Springs, MD, Mallory Romero (Adam) of Mangham, Adam Richardson, and Clayton Richardson; step grandchildren: Christopher Childs, Cory Childs, Kristopher Childs, Stephanie Childs, Delilah, Lisa, Mona, Jennifer, and Angie; great grandchildren: Addison Grace Barfield, Jaxon Rodney Barfield, Jaggar Wade Agulliard, Tucker Wayne Sullivan, Lillian Blake Sullivan; step great grandchildren: Skyler and Camryn Medlin, Cade Romero and Emarie Brooke; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Agulliard, Ben Martin, Jacob Martin, Kelly Martin, Matthew Martin, Riley Posten, John Stapp, and Daniel Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Baldwin, Johnny Boothe, Johnny Guice, Dr. Jerry Golden, Mike Lord, Rudy McIntyre, and John Sartin.
The church nursery will be available during the visitation and services.
Kenneth "Crash" Ingram
Funeral services for Kenneth "Crash" Ingram, 72, of Winnsboro were held 2 p.m. Nov. 6, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Fletcher and Rev. Johnny Magnuson officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 8 pm Nov. 5 at the funeral home.
Kenneth was born September 11, 1948, in Winnsboro to the union of Joshua Purtyman Ingram and Ruth Avenelle Rolen Ingram and passed from this life on November 3, 2020, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Kenneth was a captain with the Winnsboro Fire Department for 35 years before his retirement. He served on the Deep South Rodeo Committee for 43 years, the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Department as a K-9 Narcotics agent. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Ronnie Ingram.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years Gloria Polk Ingram of Winnsboro, three children: Tonya Lynn Taylor (Elvis) of Sterlington, Bradley Wayne Ingram of Winnsboro and Teslyn Ingram of Winnsboro; one brother Mark Ingram (Brenda) of Liddieville; grandchildren: Michael, Lathan, Rilyn Kayne, Colton, Keithen, Braxley, Garrett, Gracelyn and Gunner; a host of other relatives and friends.
Darla Odom Mixon
Memorial services for Darla Odom Mixon were held 2 p.m. Nov. 7, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
Darla was born February 6, 1963, in Honolulu, HI to the union of Leroy and Carol Odom; she passed from this life on November 3, 2020, at her residence in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her stepdaughter, Shelley Mixon Waller.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Stanley R. Mixon of Winnsboro; daughter, Tiffany Watson of Albany, GA; three step children: Mathew Mixon of Brandon, MS, Lacey Mixon Hilton of Pensecola, FL, and Robin Mixon Foster of Woodstock, GA; two sisters: Vernita Wilson of Virginia Beach, VA and Lynnrae McCaulay, Jacksonville, FL; numerous grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
DeAnna Rashall
Graveside services for DeAnna Rashall, 53, of Midland, TX will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
