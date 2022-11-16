Barbara Ann Osborn
Funeral services for Barbara Ann Searcy Osborn, 79, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church of Winnsboro, La., with Dr. Alan Miller and Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating. Interment followed at Ward Bend Cemetery, Gilbert, La.
Visitation was from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the church; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Barbara was born June 8, 1943, to the union of the late X.O. Searcy and the late Pearl Stephenson Searcy in Mangham, LA, and went to her heavenly reward at her residence after a lengthy illness November 9, 2022, surrounded by family.
Barbara was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Winnsboro, La. She loved the Lord and shared Him with others at every opportunity. She had a heart for children and served in the church nursery and kept children in her home for many years. She loved cooking for her family and those who were sick or bereaved in her church. She always enjoyed sharing stories and a good laugh with her family and friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; son Larry Osborn; sister Catherine Maxine Searcy Muse Thompson; brothers Thomas Lafayette Searcy, Sam Allen Searcy and Raymond Searcy.
Barbara is survived by her husband Millard Osborn of Winnsboro; daughter Carla Wollerson (Pete) of West Monroe; son David Osborn of St. Joseph, Mo.; granddaughters: Kacie Walley (Brett) of Winnsboro, La., and Erica Fulford (Ryan) of Chattanooga, Tenn.; great-grandsons: Baylen Walley of Winnsboro, La., Bryson Fulford of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Bryggs Fulford of Chattanooga, Tenn.; great-granddaughters: Brynn Fulford of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Ellie Walley of Winnsboro, La.; sisters: Bobbie Searcy Hindman of Mangham, Darleen Searcy Wiggins of Mangham, La., and Beverly Searcy Lyle of Monroe, La.; Myrna Searcy Ward of Monroe, La.; and Brother Elwyn Cobb Searcy of Marietta, Ga.
Pallbearers were Jamie Ezell, Allen Osborn, Tom Searcy, Brett Walley, C. J. Ward, and Pete Wollerson.
Danny Magee Sr.
Memorial Services for Danny Magee, Sr. were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in First United Methodist Church, Pineville, La., with Rev. Stephen D. Berger officiating. Burial followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Alexandria.
Visitation was held from 12:30 p.m. until shortly before time of services in the church on Thursday.
Mr. Magee, 78, passed away in Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, La., on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Mr. Magee was a 1967 graduate of Louisiana State University earning a bachelor's degree in Architecture. During his working life, he was director of North Delta Planning and Development in Monroe, owner of One Professional Place in Winnsboro, La. (Land Surveying Company); consultant for Farmers Home Administration, Community Programs Director at USDA Rural Development, and still worked as a private consultant.
He was a 50-year member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Winnsboro, La.
Danny is survived by his wife, Loretta Magee, son, Danny Magee Jr.(Lisa), daughter, Kris Clark (Jeff), son Robert Magee, and sister Kathleen Rushing; step-son Nolan Daniel (Spring) and step-daughter Gina Gottschal (Russel) ; grandchildren, Scott Moore (Victoria), Walker Magee, Paige Mujica (Peter), Libby Clark, Ben Clark, Caleb Magee (Alyssa), Jordan Magee, and Ryan Magee; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Blair, and Dixie; step-grandchildren, Kaylee Daniel, Nolan Reeves, Jaden Paul, Grace Daniel, Madeline Paul, Genevieve Daniel, Gwneyth Daniel, Luke Gottschal, and Lydia Gottschal.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, C.D. Magee Jr., his mother, Ethel Magee, sister, Zannie Merle Magee, and daughter-in-law, Tracy Magee.
To extend on-line condolences to the Magee family, please contact www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Marvin Stanley May
Funeral services for Stanley May, 72, of Newellton, La.,, were held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church Newellton, with Rev. Barclay Tullos and Rev. John Hebert officiating. Burial followed at Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton, La., under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Visitation was at the church from 2 p.m. until time of the service.
Stanley was born May 13, 1950, to the union of the late Marvin Lee May and the late June Ray Wood May in Newellton, La., and passed to his heavenly home Nov. 10, 2022, at his residence.
Stanley was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church, Newellton, where he enjoyed serving and worshiping with his church family. He was also a retired farm manager at Northeast Research Station in St. Joseph, La.
Stanley was known by the ones that loved him most as Daddy, Uncle Stanley, and Pops. He was married to the love of his life, Nenie, for 49-1/2 years. They made a loving home for their three children, but nothing brought them more joy than completing their family with their 10 grandchildren. He was happiest when he was at home surrounded by his family.
In his earlier years, he enjoyed working cattle, hunting with John and going to Disney World with his family. Despite his many health conditions, he always worked hard for his family. After his retirement, he enjoyed doing projects with Nenie, kicking back in his recliner watching his favorite shows, drinking a Diet Coke, and always laughing with his girls.
He always loved spending time with his grandchildren and watching them do the things they loved.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Alice “Nenie” Peters May; daughter Marcy May Corkern (Chris) of Alapaha, Ga.; son John May (Marti) of Clinton, Miss.; daughter Jeannie May Williams (Trent) of Crowville, La.; grandchildren: Laney Corkern, Marshall Corkern, Taylor May Massey (Nathan), Emma May, Colton Corkern, Carmen Corkern, Hannah May, Will May, Tripp Williams and Evie Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Colton Corkern, Marshall Corkern, Jason May, Will May, Charlie Peters and Tripp Williams.
Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Foster, Larry May, Stan Wood and deacons of First Baptist Church, Newellton, LA.
The family extends a very special thanks to Hospice TLC, the nurses of Franklin Medical Center, Dr. Barry Weinberger and Dr. Trudy Sanson.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons or First Baptist Church of Newellton. Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
DeeVonia Page Clark
Funeral services for DeeVonia Page Morgan Clark of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Magnolia Baptist Church, Winnsboro, with Brother Ron Ferrington, Brother Dewayne Day and James Shirley officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery, Winnsboro, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial.
Visitation was at Magnolia Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m.
DeeVonia was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church where she loved worshipping and working with the children in Bible School and Joy Team Ministries. She was cherished by her former students as well as her family and friends. She loved teaching and especially working with special needs children who she called her babies.
DeeVonia was born on March 6, 1966, to the union of Vernon Lee and Lona Temple Morgan, and left this earthly home for her heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022. She attended and graduated from Ward III High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Education and a master’s degree in Educational Diagnostics from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She taught junior high students at Winnsboro Junior High School for several years then taught special needs students who were her heart at Ward III High School. DeeVonia became an Educational Diagnostician for Franklin Parish School Board and later taught at Swanson Correctional Institute before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Lee Morgan and Lona Temple Morgan;
brother Dennis Haron Morgan and father-in-law James “Jabo” Clark.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 38 years, Doug Clark; children, Kyle Clark (Megan) and Logan Parker (Derek); grandchildren, Jordan, Morgan and Kyler Clark, Sophie and Rudie Parker; brothers, Johnny Rushing, Tommy Rushing (Mary) and Ronnie Temple; sisters, Barbara Jean Rollen (Ronnie), Polly Peppers (Donnie), Wanda Morgan, Retha Morgan King (Tony); mother-in-law, Elaine Clark; sisters-in-law, Terri Shirley (James) and Deanna Remore (Kyle), and a host of nieces and nephews including Kasidy, who struggling through her near-death experience was especially loved and cherished by DeeVonia. She is also survived by close special friends, Danny and Tamara Walters and Dewayne and Linda Day.
Pallbearers were Scott McHand, Adam Temple, Danny Walters, Kevin Shirley, Chuck Easterling, Arlie Walters, Brandon Parker and Tyler Parker
The family would like to thank the members of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office and the staff of Northeast Ambulance Service as well as the staff of Franklin Medical Center for their diligent and compassionate care of DeeVonia.
Memorials can be made to Magnolia Baptist Church.
Michelle Nicole Davis
Funeral services for Michelle Nicole Davis, 43, of New Orleans, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Faithful Followers Ministries, Wisner, La. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2022, at New Orleans East Hospital in New Orleans.
She is survived by her children, Dashell Davis, Myshell Davis, Antwine Davis, Antwone Davis and Jamya Johnson; her mother, Patricia Davis; grandmother Bertha Jordan; siblings, Derrick Davis, L.B. Davis Jr., Pamela Goldman, Melvin Davis, Angela Davis, Kevin Davis, Anthony Davis, Kanitra Cameron, Michelle Cameron and Lamesha Cameron; and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Oscar Davis, Lester L.B. Everette, Chris Goldman, James Hall Davis, Darren Davis, Dangela Davis, Willie Davis, Dany R. Davis, Derrick Bean and Darren Bean.
Harold E. Lee
Funeral services for Harold E. Lee, 73, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with Rev. Timothy Parker and Rev. Matthew Hutto officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the church.
Harold was born Nov. 13, 1948, to the union of the late Robert Eugene Lee and the late Essie Lea Rice Lee and passed from this life on Nov. 12, 2022.
Harold was a member for 46 years at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church where he was a Sunday School teacher, played the guitar, and was very involved with the church. He was a retired utility supervisor with the City of Monroe. Harold enjoyed working in his garden and playing his guitar.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Cheryl Jones Lee; and son, Randy Lee.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughter Dana Lee (Shane) of Crowville, La.; son Jackie Jones (Shelia) Winnsboro, La.; two grandsons: Donald Veuleman of Baskin and Kaden Murray of Crowville; one sister, Margie Dunn of Winnsboro; three brothers: Bennie Lee (Lisa) of Gilbert, La.; Ricky Lee (Jackie) of Downsville and Doyle Lee of West Monroe, La.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Jones, Dusty Jones, Jackie Jones, Ruben Jones, Benji Lee, Jeremy Lee, Justin Lee and Chad Parker.
Honorary pallbearer will be Phillip Hutto.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Carolyn Ann Davis
Mrs. Carolyn Ann Davis of Winnsboro, La., was born on Oct. 7, 1954, in Monroe, La., and passed from this life on Nov. 13, 2022, at the age of 68. Private services will be held in Baskin, La., under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home, Monroe, La.
Rev. Deacue Fields Jr.
Funeral services for Rev. Deacue Fields Jr., 81, of Winnsboro, La., will be held Saturday, Nov. 19,2022 at 11 a.m. at River of Life Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial will follow in the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Winnsboro.
Rev. Fields died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La.
Viewing will be Friday, Nov. 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the chapel of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with the wake to be held Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Abundant Life.
Rev. Fields is survived by his wife, Marria Fields of Winnsboro; son Dr. Deacue Fields III (Dana) of Fayetteville, Ark.; and daughters, Dr. Valerie Fields-Simmons (Usef) West Monroe, and Shelia Hannah, Baton Rouge, La.; and four grandchildren.
Nephews of the Rev. Fields will serve as pallbearers.
