Bobby Smith
Funeral services for Bobby Smith, 61, of Sicily Island, La., will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul No. 1 in Wisner, La., with Rev. Tyric Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Sicily Island, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Inc., Winnsboro.
Mr. Smith died at Sicily Island, La.
Visitiation will be Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Veronica Smith of Sicily Island, La.; two special sons, Darravian (Osheanna) Campbell and Derral Jackson (Raquel); three special daughters, Veronika Campbell, Terrell Jackson and Tamecia Davis (Marcus)
Online guestbook, richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
Charles Emmitt Bacle
Funeral services for Charles Emmitt Bacle, 93, of Crowville, La., were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Dennard First National Chapel with Rev. Paul Perry and Rev. Troy J. Dennard officiating. Interment followed in Hewitt Cemetery near Mangham, La., with Military Honors.
Visitation was from 5-8 pm Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Charlie was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1949 and was a Korean War veteran where he flew 66 missions. He served all over the world before retiring as a senior chief petty officer in 1971.
Charlie was born Aug. 16, 1929, in Mangham, La., to the late Felix Bacle and Della Hewitt Bacle. He was preceded in death by his wife Mamie Allen Bacle, daughter Kittie Dennard, and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by a son, David Bacle, and his wife Laura of Jonesboro, La.; grandchildren, Todd DeMars and his wife Jodi of Coldspring, Texas; Letha “Tammy” Goldsmith and her husband Dave of Omaha, Neb.; and Troy J. Dennard and his wife Joann Dennard of Crowville, La.; great-grandchildren, Austin Hall and his wife Brandi, Tiffany Kent and her husband James, Mica Bibb and her husband Matt, Blake Dennard and Christina, and Jon Merriett; great-great-grandchildren, Grant Bibb, Karissa Kent, Nolan Bibb and Kaleb Kent; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends and daily “Coffee Club” members John W. Lee and Jim Craft.
Pallbearers were Blake Dennard, Austin Hall, John W. Lee, Tommy Mercer, Jon Merriett, George Nunnery and John Pinson.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jim Craft, Ronnie Busby, David Carroll, Donnie LaBorde, Scott McMurry, Adam Nunnery and Buddy Peirce
Dorothy Faye Mahoney
Funeral services celebrating the life of Dorothy Faye Mahoney, 72, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Chase Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Goodman officiating. Interment followed in the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, La., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Dorothy was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Wisner, La., and passed away on Oct. 22, 2022, in Winnsboro, La. She was one of God’s miracles who wasn’t supposed to live over 12 years of age, but God had a plan and a purpose for her. She never met a stranger and loved rocking all the babies.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, W.T. and Rosa Mahoney; brother, Andy Mahoney and her nephew, Cody Mahoney.
Survivors include her siblings, Thomas Mahoney and wife Lisa of Gilbert, La.; Calvin Mahoney and wife Laura of California; Martha Mahoney and husband Richard of Florida; Roger Mahoney and wife Shirley of South Dakota; Tammy Nielsen and husband Keith of Crowville, La.; Marjorie Ezell and husband Larry of Gilbert, La.; and Rachel Mahoney Strickland of Vidalia, La.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dorothy’s nephews served as pallbearers.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Chase Baptist Church.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Craig D. Higgins
A memorial for Craig D. Higgins, 52, of Winnsboro, La., was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Richardson and Sims Funeral Home Chapel, Winnsboro, La. Minister Roland Wilson officiated.
Mr Higgins is survived by two brothers, George Higgins and Carry Don Higgins; and by three sisters, Shirley Higgins, Dallas, Texas; Wanda Jackson, Winnsboro, La.; and Nelda Higgins, Monroe, La.
John Robert Tarver
Private family memorial services for Mr. John Robert Tarver of Grayson, La., will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Mr. Tarver was born Aug. 18, 1953, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Oct. 26, 2022 in Grayson, La., at the age of 69. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. John Robert was a very kind, honest man who loved to live his life in peace and harmony with others, and treated people the way he wanted to be treated. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin “Mutt” and Mary Lee Tarver; two brothers, Ronald “Ronnie” Glen Tarver and James Houston Tarver; and one sister, Geneva Shipley Jones.
Survivors include his sister, Laura McNease Hawthorne and husband Alford of Winnsboro, La.; his brother, Marion Alvin “Mutt” Tarver and wife Sandra of Monroe, La.; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Samuel Clayton Jones
Graveside services for Samuel Clayton Jones, 66, of Wisner, La., were held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Eureka Baptist Cemetery, with Brother Bobby Arnold officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Funeral Home.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 11:30 – 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Samuel was born to the union of Carroll and Doris Jones on Monday, Jan. 30, 1956, and passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Carroll Jones; mother, Doris Caldwell Jones; brother, Robert Jones; daughter-in-law, Kaylynn Jones; and great-granddaughter, Kaytlynn Jones.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Samantha Armstrong and husband Kevin; son, William Jones and wife Niki; son, Wayne Jones; six grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Jacob Jones and wife Amber, Kolby Jones, Shelby Armstrong, Madison Bell and husband Kyle, and Devyn Armstrong; three great-grandchildren, Klay Bell, Hazel Jones, and Tucker Jones; brother, Ed Jones and wife Sherri; sister, Rita Beach and husband Mike; sister, Robin Jones and husband Mike; sister, Kim Richardson and husband Bennie; four step-grandchildren, Victoria Guillot and husband Kyler, Madalyn Edwards, Mallory Edwards and Lane Edwards; and two step-great-grandchildren, Rhett Moroni and Hayes Guillot. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers were Kolby Jones, Jacob Jones, Devyn Armstrong, Kyle Bell, Adam Foster and Jay Mosley
Honorary Pallbearers were Tyler Jones and Kenny Evans
Stacey Leroy Thomas
Funeral services for Stacey Leroy Thomas, 55, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Thomas died Monday, Oct. 17, at his home.
He is survived by sons, Stacey Leroy Thomas Jr. and Sterling Thomas; a daughter, Stephanie Webb; his father, Willie James Thomas (Varnie), and mother, Martha Criss; a brother, Willie Thomas II; sisters Robin Thomas and Lenita Thomas; three grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Lonnie Jackson, Rod Thomas, Marke Bass, Frank Thomas, Johnny Goods and Christopher Walker.
Virginia F. McFarland
Funeral services for Virginia F. McFarland, 80, of Winnsboro, La., will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministries in Winnsboro.
She died Saturday, Oct. 29, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Winnsboro.
Services are under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Luberta Brass
Funeral services for Luberta Brass, 83, of Wisner, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Wisner, La. Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery, Wisner, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro, La.
She died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria.
She is survived by sons, Garner Brass Sr. and Raymond Brass; daughters, Newana Daniels, Karen McMahon, Vivian Boyd, Anita Synder and Sonya Smith; 19 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Grandsons and great-grandsons served as pallbearers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.