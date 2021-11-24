Evelyn Grace (Gray) Clark
Evelyn Grace (Gray) Clark, 89, went to be with her Savior on November 10, 2021, at her residence in Lompoc, CA.
She was born June 13, 1932, in Cotopaxi, CO, to Dayton Ozyous Gray and Edith Francis (Nicholas) Gray. She moved with her family to Ceres, CA, in 1945, where she completed high school. On June 13,1952 she was joined in marriage to Dalton Grover Clark. The marriage lasted nearly 65 years and produced two children. They lived and raised almonds in Modesto, CA, before retiring and moving to Bozeman, MT, in 1990. In 2010 they moved to Apache Junction, AZ, and for the last few years to Crowville. Her last year was spent in Lompoc, CA with her son and daughter-in-law.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and five sisters. She is survived by children Allan (Patricia) Clark of Lompoc, California and LaDonna Clark (Michael) Ivie of Bozeman Montana; grandchildren Allan James (Treasa) Clark, Ryan (Amber) Ivie, Sarah (Eben) Roberts, Eli Ivie, Jessica (Chris) Hogan, and great-grandchildren Nevyn and Jayden Clark.
A funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Crowville. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the service began. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery, Swampers, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
The service may be viewed live on the First Baptist Church Crowville Facebook page by “liking” their page.
Pallbearers were Steven Davis, Charlie Gray, Eli Gray, Nate Gray, Scott Gray, and Lynn Middleton.
Honorary pallbearers were Don Middleton and Sherman Lewis.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the American Heart Association, or charity of your choice.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Stanley E. Driggers
Memorial services for Stanley Driggers, 59, of Newellton, formally of Winnsboro, passed away November 15, 2021, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Monroe after a lengthy illness, will be held at a later date.
Stanley was born June 29, 1962, to the late Fred and Clara Ann Driggers in Hollandale, MS and was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Danny and Kenny Driggers. Stanley began concrete finishing when he was twelve years old and worked his whole life as an expert Concrete finisher. He loved his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter Mary Beth Erwin and her husband Brent of Jigger: three sons, Bradley Driggers and his wife Amber, Benjamin Driggers, and Jeremy Driggers all of Winnsboro; grandchildren Autumn, Cadee, Kylee, Kenlee, and Roman: Sister Connie Morton and husband Paul of Winnsboro; girlfriend, Deborah Adair and step family Mica, Kyllie and Xavier Adair; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Margaret Cox Poland Beatty
Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret Cox Poland Beatty, 80 of Tyler, Tx formally of Swampers were 2 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 in Harris Cemetery with Rev. Terry Poland officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Margaret was a Teacher’s Aide at Ward III High School for many years to be close with her children and see them prosper in their education. In later years upon moving to Tyler she was Bookkeeper for Eagle Creek Construction company helping her husband Clarence grow the business.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Vermell Cox, and a brother Jimmy Lloyd “Buddy” Cox.
She is survived by her husband Clarence Beatty of Tyler, TX: six children, Betina Finlayson and her husband Charles of Tallulah, Cynthia Warner and her husband Danny of Delhi, sons Charles Wayne Poland and wife Rose Mary of Denham Springs, Joey Glynn Poland and his wife Cindy also of Denham Springs, Danny Ray Poland and Jo Hutson of Baton Rouge and Daughter Nelwyn Poland Fontana of Monroe: thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; one brother Joseph Eugene Cox of West Monroe.
Pallbearers were Ken Chapman, Patrick Chapman, Scott Peters, Danny Poland, Landon Poland, Joey Poland, and Justin Poland.
Betty L. Pleasant
Graveside services for Sis. Betty L Pleasant were held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery in Ft. Necessity at 1 p.m. under the detraction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. Pleasant, 82 of Winnsboro, died Nov. 15, 2021 at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro.
She is survived by her son, Lonnie Pleasant, Sr, Delhi; daughters: Gloria Elaine, LaShelle Pleasant and Olivia Coleman all of Winnsboro; sister: Josie B. Smith of Winnsboro, 16 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were DeVarious Higgins, Vidal Pleasant, JaMarious Pleasant, Leonard Pleasant, Tydrion Pleasant and Lonnie Pleasant Jr.
Willie Taft Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Willie Taft Smith, were 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. John Adams officiating. Interment followed at Ogden Cemetery in Liddieville. Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Willie Taft Smith, age 93 of Lone Oak, Texas, passed away on November 14, 2021 peacefully at his home with his wife and daughter near him. He was born on November 26, 1927 in Liddieville, Louisiana to William Henry Smith and Henrietta (Jennings) Smith. He attended Ogden High School and graduated in 1945. During his younger years, he enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, playing baseball, and going to the picture show. When not in school, he spent time working with his father on the family farm.
He was a proud World War II veteran and a member of the American Legion. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1946. During his service, he served in Guam as a supply technician and mechanic for aircrafts used in the war. He was among the inaugural group of servicemen to be included in the Air Force when it was created in 1947. He achieved the rank of Sergeant before receiving an honorable discharge in 1949. He was very proud of the letter that he received from President Truman thanking him for his service.
He attended Louisiana Tech University and earned his accounting degree in 1952. In 1953, he received a master’s degree in business from the University of Denver. In later years, Will obtained a “Masters + 30” from the University of Arkansas. Will attained his certificate as a Certified Public Accountant and was licensed in both Louisiana and Texas. He worked in the corporate environment for a short time before finding his passion for teaching. For 30 years, he served as an associate professor of accounting at Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe), where he met his wife of 63 years, Lola, as a student in his class. They were married on August 8, 1958. He earned the respect of his colleagues and students and was awarded numerous outstanding professor awards before his retirement in 1983.
In his later years, Will enjoyed playing cards, singing gospel songs with his wife, Lola, playing the accordion at church, and watching westerns. Most of all, he enjoyed fishing and being on the lake. He spent many mornings fishing – crappie, catfish, and bass. He spent time on Toledo Bend Lake, where he retired with his wife, and later on Lake Tawakoni in East Texas where he moved in 2003. He loved to meet new people and tell stories. His family and friends fondly remember listening to him for hours, telling stories about his younger years and his time in the military. He was actively involved in his church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and as an elder. Those who knew Will remember his easygoing demeanor. He never met a stranger and was quick to help anyone in need. Many former students have told his family what a great teacher and kind man he was and how he made an impact on their lives.
He is survived by his wife, Lola (Smithwick) Smith; daughter: Donna Smith Polledo; daughter-in-law: Mary Smith; grandchildren: Daniel Black, Morgan Smith, and Emily Smith; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Cynthia Smith DeBlieux; Agnes “Tiny” Hastings; William “Bud” Smith; and Edward “Jack” Smith; his son: Keith Smith; daughter: Deborah Smith Kincaid; and his grandson: William Smith.
He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend to many. Above all, he was a faithful servant of the Lord. His family is saddened by his passing and will always cherish his memory.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospitality Apartments in Houston which provide free housing for cancer patients at M.D. Anderson: Hospitality Apartments, P.O. Box 25213, Houston, TX 77265-5213.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.