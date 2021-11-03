Jeanette Ross Hood
Graveside Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Jeanette Ross Hood, 101 of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Myrtle Memorial Cemetery, with Rev. Rex Barker officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Hood was born on September 19, 1920 in Franklin Parish to George L. and Cora Buie Ross and passed away on October 26, 2021 in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Hood was a graduate of Fort Necessity High School in Fort Necessity, LA and attended Port Arthur Business College in Port Arthur, TX. She worked for the Port Arthur News and The Texas Company prior to her marriage to Jack Hood in 1944. In 1949, Mr. and Mrs. Hood went to Victoria, TX where they were engaged in the Office Supply Business for many years and were active in the church, civic, and social affairs of the city. Jeanette was a beloved member of First Baptist Church of Victoria for 65 years. She enjoyed her church activities, reading, traveling, and playing cards and Dominos along with working puzzles. She had a gentle spirit and her wise counsel made her service invaluable. Jeanette will best be remembered for her geniality. She was a gracious hostess and a welcomed guest.
Mrs. Hood is preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters, six brothers, and one step-brother.
Survivors include her nephew, James L. Lanier of Crowville, LA and a number of other nieces and nephews along with a host of friends in Victoria, TX.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Jeraldine Watkins
Jeraldine Watkins, 74, widow of the late Edward Watkins passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 10, 2021 after a long illness.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the second child of the late Hallie M. Simmons. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Willie Simmons, Jr.
Mrs. Watkins held various jobs throughout her working career. One of her most rewarding was working as a Ward Clerk with Franklin Medical Center many years ago. Her love and compassion for her family was the sustaining force throughout her later years. Mrs. Watkins was a member of First Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
She is survived by her children Anthony Howard, Bertram Howard, and adopted daughter, Chalandria Fantashia Watkins. She also leaves behind her siblings - Afeefah Akbar (Azeez), Lethia Simmons, Ray Simmons (Kathy), Hattie Mallett, Preatha Vaughn, Mary Locke (Dennis), Terry Simmons (Martha), and Rosalind Rumph (John); 3 grandchildren – Danvel J. McDowell, Paris Jones, and Lilly Wirick; 2 great grandchildren – Jada and Anaiya McDowell; and, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation service to the public will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Richardson & Sims Funeral Home in Winnsboro from 10am to 11am. A closed memorial service for the immediate family starting at 11am will follow, Elder Dennis R. Locke officiating. Flowers and cards can be sent to the funeral home at 903 Gum Street, Winnsboro.
The family is very grateful to the Glenwood Regional Medical Center, TLC Home Health Services, Ouachita Rehabilitation Center, Citizens Progressive Bank, and Dr. Thomas Colvin for the care shown during her last days as well as family and friends who were so faithful with their visits and calls.
Dorothy Rose “Dottie” Westerburg Mattina
Funeral Services for Dorothy Rose “Dottie” Westerburg Mattina, 68, of Spring, TX, will be held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of the service; internment will follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Dottie was born January 11, 1953, to the union of Louis Richard Westerburg, Sr. and Bessie Noble Westerburg in Ruston, La, and passed from this life Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her home in Spring, TX.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents; and is survived by her sons: Kyle Wesley Mattina, who lived with her at the time of her death, and Kevin Layne Mattina and wife Courtney, of Kill Devil Hills, NC; grandchildren: Cody Lynae and Calvin Layne Mattina; brother: Louis Richard (Dick) Westerburg, Jr. and wife Pamela of Spring, TX; and numerous other family and friends.
She followed in the footsteps of her mother as a dedicated and beloved teacher. She was retired at the time of her death. In retirement, she spent most, if not all of her time, with the people and activities dearest to her, including every activity she could possibly make involving her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews: her church, Klein Methodist in Spring; participation in the 95th Bomb Group Memorials Foundation, in memory of her dad, Louis, a ball turret gunner in WWII; and, as, maybe, the most vocal fan of her beloved Florida State Seminoles. Her heart was open and huge; her hands and arms, embracing of everyone; and her spirit, loving and uncontained. She cannot be replaced and will be forever loved and missed.
