Ann Dearing Ezell
Funeral services for Mrs. Ann Dearing Ezell of Gilbert, La., were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro with Rev. Fran Guy officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial.
Visitation was from 1 p.m. until time-of-service Sunday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Ezell was born March 25, 1933, in Neshoba County, Miss., and passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2022, in Winnsboro, La., at age 89. She married her husband, Edward Ray Ezell on June 8, 1952, in Gilbert, La., She was a member of the Louisiana Secretary Treasurer Organization for 28 years and employed with the Franklin Parish Police Jury.
Mrs. Ezell was a member of Gilbert Methodist Church. She loved music and was director of music at churches she attended through the years. She enjoyed traveling, especially on trips to the Smoky Mountains, but most of all she enjoyed her time at the camp, just sitting and drinking her “river coffee”.
Ann deeply loved her family, especially her grandchildren, in whom she played a part in spoiling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edward Ray Ezell; her parents, Ardice Dearing and Lucille Talbert Dearing; her son-in-law, Mike Ellerbe; three brothers, Derrel Dearing, Bernard Dearing and Levon Dearing; and five sisters, Ruby Lee Peyton, Monette Harris, Annette Fuller, Janice English and Barbara Emfinger.
Survivors include two daughters, Jean Carroll and husband Glen, and Pat Ellerbe, all of Gilbert; seven grandchildren, Michael Carroll and wife Stephanie of Gilbert, Dillon Carroll of Baton Rouge, Lindy Hazel and husband Andy of Winnsboro, Aaron Carroll and wife Elysia of Gilbert, LeAnn Easterling of Gilbert, Chad Easterling of Chase, La., Christy Medders and husband David of Mangham, La.; four great-grandchildren, Dalton Easterling and Madeline Martin, both of Mangham, Ella Carroll and Molly Carroll, both of Gilbert; one great-great-grandson, Kayden Martin of Mangham; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Chad Easterling, Michael Carroll, Aaron Carroll, Andy Hazel, David Medders and Dr. John Little. Honorary pallbearers were Kayden Martin, Ted Holder, Jackie Fuller, Dalton Easterling and Dillon Carroll.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and The American Heart Association.
Cindy D. Ferrington
Graveside services for Cindy Ferrington, 63, of Jigger, La. will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, with Brother George Ferrington and Michael Woods officiating at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery on the Jigger Point Road. Interment will be under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Cindy was born Thursday, Aug. 6, 1959, in Winnsboro, La., to Norman and Elaine Ferrington and passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Wisner, La., at Mary Anna Nursing Home.
Cindy enjoyed her job as a school bus driver for Franklin Parish School Board for many years and loved her “children” like her own. She was a private sitter for Mr. and Mrs. Ray Bryan for 16 years who treated her like family, and she felt the same about them. She loved the beach and horses and in her younger years rode many hours on her horse. Her life centered around the love of her life --- her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Norman Ferrington; her son, Michael Shively; her daughter, Ashley Mulkey; and her brother, Robby Glenn Ferrington.
Survivors include her mother, Elaine Ferrington of Jigger, La.; two brothers, Danny Ferrington and wife, Margie of Tomball, Texas; and Rusty Woods of Jigger, La.; a son-in-law, Phillip Mulkey; four grandchildren, Blaine Shively, Molly Mulkey, Brooke Mulkey and Katie Mulkey; her aunt, Judy Guillot; and special friends, Eddie Ray Bryan and wife Michelle. She is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Blaine Shivley, Eddie Ray Bryan, Mike Bryan, Rusty Woods, Ritchie Dean Woods and Michael Wells.
Emma Elizabeth McFarland
Funeral Services for Emma Elizabeth McFarland were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church of Winnsboro, La., with Father Jason Gootee officiating. Committal service followed in Zion Hill Cemetery in Tannehill, La. Visitation was held Monday evening from 5:00 until 7 p.m. at Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, with Rosary at 6 p.m.
Mrs. McFarland, age 91, of Winnsboro, formerly of Winnfield, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Glenwood Regional Medical Center.
She was a Brooklyn, N.Y., native, later marrying her military husband, and traveled around the world raising four daughters before her husband retired and settled in Winnfield, La.
Mrs. McFarland later moved to Winnsboro after losing her husband of fifty years.
She was a homemaker, an avid sewer, and the Scrabble champion of her family. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father William McElenny, her mother Anita McElenney, her husband Loran (Mac) McFarland, three sisters and one brother.
Survivors include four daughters: Rosanne Purser (Paul) of Winnsboro, La., Laurene LaCroix (Merle) of Ball, La., Lisa Storey (Ron) of Titusville, Fla., and Barbie Cannon (Al) of Shreveport, La.; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great- great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Christopher Bordelon, Jack McFarland, Loran Shuler, William Shuler III, Ron Storey, David Vines and Victor Vines.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
