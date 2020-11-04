Willie Moses Brown
Willie Moses Brown, 50 of DeRidder, died Oct. 23 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.
Mr. Brown’s services were held Oct. 30 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown is survived by his two sons: Brandon Brown of Lawrence, Kansas and Tevin Brown of Pubelo, Co; three sisters: Shirron Brown of Gilbert, Mertis Heckerd of Wisner and Stephanie Brown of Baytown, Texas.
Mr. Brown is also survived by two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Kendrick Brown, Dominque Brown, Andre Lovely, Nathaniel Davis, Bernard Sturden, Michael Kyser and Jashad Feagins.
Disie May Cameron
Disie May Cameron, 88 of Winnsboro, died Oct. 22 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winnsboro.
Ms. Cameron’s graveside service was held Oct. 31 at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She had two sons: Edward Cameron and Curtis Cameron, both of Stockbridge, GA; five daughters: Judy Cameron of Winnsboro, Carla Cameron, Marilyn Cameron and Kathy Barber of Stockbridge, GA and Catina Ausberry of Houston; three sisters: Carrie Singleton and Edna Cameron of Chicago and Pearlie Holden of Mabelton, GA.
Ms Cameron had 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren,
She is survived by a host of necks, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Albert Ausberry, Sr., Auery Cameron, Tony Cameron, Broderick Cameron, Pattrick Caermon and Percy Adriel Marzell.
Carey N. Knox
Funeral service for Mr. Carey Neil Knox, 51, of Ft. Necessity, was held on October 31 at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Rex Barker and Rev. Terry Newell officiating, burial followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Carey, a construction worker, was born on January 28, 1969, in Columbia, to the union of John Asa Knox and Martha Barfield Knox, and passed from this life on October 28, 2020, in Ft. Necessity.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Asa Keith Knox Sr and John Allen Knox; an infant son and an infant daughter; and father-in-law, Smiley Ogden, Jr.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kim Knox of Ft. Necessity; daughters, Caitlin Knox and fiancé Jarrett Jones of Wisner, and Alyssa Knox of Ft. Necessity; grandson, Kale Jones; brother, Frank Knox of Ft. Necessity; sisters, Marena Guthrie and husband Donald Ray of Jigger, Debi Evans and husband Phil of North Augusta SC, and Beth Knox and Jon Johnson of Downsville; special cousins, Linda Clark of Jigger and Crystal Armstrong of West Monroe; a special aunt, Elaine Hunter of Gilbert; and brother-in-law, Jason Ogden of Liddieville.
He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Knox was DJ Fussell, Shane Mock, Shawn Morace, Tony Ogden, Charles “Punkin” Ogden, and Christopher Guthrie.
Honorary Pallbearers was Bubba Knox, Dustin Matthews, Luke Lewis, and Dee Dee Smith.
The family received friends for visitation on October 30 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donald Ray Brown
Donald Ray Brown, 63 of Wisner, died Oct. 21 at Franklin Medical Center.
Mr. Brown’s graveside series were held Oct. 31, 11 a.m. at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Linda Sue Brown, of Wisner, three sons: Broderick Bingham, of Wisner, Donald Mitchell and Brandon Bingham of Winnsboro; one daughter: Kalinda Dixon, of Monroe; five brothers: Marvin Browns and Aaron Brown, of Wisner, Stanley Brown and Emil Brown of Houston, and Frederick Brown of Winnsboro; four sisters: Nancy Heckard of Wisner, Barbara Lynn Matthews of Columbus, GA, Robin Wilson and Mildred Herbert both of Monroe.
Mr. Brown also had four grandchildren.
Hollie Lynn Johnson
Hollie Lynn Johnson died Nov. 1.
Ms. Johnson’s funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
There has been an account set up at Sicily Island State Bank in WInnsboro to help with funeral cost.
Larry Keith Thomason
Funeral service for Mr. Larry Keith Thomason, 58, of Winnsboro, will be held on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating, burial to follow in Hewitt Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Thomason was born on Sept. 2, 1962 in Winnsboro to the union of Richard Leroy Thomason and Shirley Marie Duncan, and passed from this life on Oct. 29, 2020 in Natchez, MS.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Marie Duncan.
He is survived by his father, Richard Leroy Thomason; sister, Donna Sue Thomason; brother, Richard McClees; and nephew, Nicholas Wade Thomason, all of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Thomason, Richard McClees, Wayne Bruce King, Kevin Hill, Kyle Hill, Adam Barmore, and Andy McBroom.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 4 from12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rev. Douglas O. Neal
Rev. Douglas O. Neal, 62 of Winnsboro, died Oct. 22 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.
Graveside services for Rev. Neal were held Oct. 26 at Philadelphia Cemetery in Crowville at 11 a.m.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rose Neal of Winnsboro.
Rev. Neal had two daughters: LaToya Khadijah and Sarah Neal both of Winnsboro; three brothers: Arthur L. Neal of Newellton, William H. Neal Jr. and an adopted brother Womble L. Jackson both of Winnsboro; six sisters: Ella Boston of Houston, Melissa Johnson of Wisner, Velma Neal Brown, Ola M. Neal and LaTanga Blackson of Winnsboro and Rosie Caston of DeRidder.
Rev. Neal is also survived by his Godchildren: Louis Johnson Jr., Paris Rose, Jamiel Wright III and Kyle Wright and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Dustin Blackson, Kenneth Blackson Jr., Ant’Juan Ellis Jr.,, Bill Hendrix, Louis Johnson Jr., John Lewis Jr., Wesley Neal and Henry Rose Jr.
Mildred Noble
Graveside services for Mildred Noble, 85, of Winnsboro was held 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in Providence Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating.
Mildred was born August 12, 1935, in Dunn to the union of the late Charles Wesley and Bobbie Evans Anderson, she passed from this life on Oct. 26, 2020, at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
She was a member of Souled Out Ministries.
She is preceded in death by her parents; father of her children: Carl McMurry; her second husband George Noble; two sisters: Evelyn Carver and Marie McNamee.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Charles McMurry, two daughters: Chris Donnell (Tommy) and Sharon Ferrington; grandchildren Mac McMurry (Jessica), Nicholas Donnell, Will McMurry (Lisa), Josh Ferrington, Dana McMurry (Roy Blake); great grandchildren: Gavin McMurry, Jasmine Munholland, Logan Lively, Clara McMurry, Matthew McMurry, and Jaxon Blake; one sister Bobbie Sproles; three brothers: John Anderson, James Anderson (Fay), and Frank Anderson (Billie); a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Johnny Ashley, Tommy Ashley, Nicholas Donnell, Josh Ferrington, Mac McMurry and Will McMurry.
Honorary pallbearers were great grandsons, Gavin McMurry and Matthew McMurry.

Linda Walters
Funeral services for Linda Walters, 73 of Natchez will be held at noon Nov. 4 in Pentecostals of Miss Lou Church with Rev. Gary Howington and Rev. Jeremy Howington officiating. Interment will follow in Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
She was born to the union of James Clifford Welch and Vidor Viola Hudson Welch on Sept.18, 1947 in Gilbert. She entered her heavenly home Nov.1, 2020 in St. Domonic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS.
Mrs. Walters was a long-time and devoted member of Pentecostal of Miss Lou Church. She worked as a beautician for many years had recently been working at Creative Cuts in Natchez. She was an avid artist who painted many murals in churches throughout the region. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Earline Wilson and Beverley Paige.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband Richard Walters of Natchez; two sons James (Rick) Walters and wife Donna of Choudrant and Michael Walters and wife Pamela of Monroe; five siblings James Mickey Welch of Jonesville, Deanie Walters of Start, Paul Welch of Monroe, Gloria Myers and Terry Welch both of Crowville; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

