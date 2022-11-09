Danny Magee, Sr.
Memorial Services for Danny Magee, Sr. will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022 in First United Methodist Church, Pineville, with Rev. Stephen D. Berger officiating. Burial will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Alexandria.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 PM until shortly before time of services in the church on Thursday.
Mr. Magee, 78, passed away in Rapides Regional Medical Center, Alexandria, on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Mr. Magee was a 1967 graduate of Louisiana State University earning a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. During his working life, he was Director of North Delta Planning and Development in Monroe, Owner of One Professional Place in Winnsboro (Land Surveying Company); consultant for Farmers Home Administration, Community Programs Director at USDA Rural Development, and still worked as a private consultant.
He was a 50 -year member and past master of the Masonic Lodge in Winnsboro, Louisiana.
Danny is survived by his wife, Loretta Magee, son, Danny Magee, Jr.(Lisa), daughter, Kris Clark (Jeff), son, Robert Magee, and sister, Kathleen Rushing; step-son, Nolan Daniel (Spring) and step-daughter, Gina Gottschal (Russel) ; grandchildren, Scott Moore (Victoria), Walker Magee, Paige Mujica (Peter), Libby Clark, Ben Clark, Caleb Magee (Alyssa), Jordan Magee, and Ryan Magee; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Blair, and Dixie; step-grandchildren, Kaylee Daniel, Nolan Reeves, Jaden Paul, Grace Daniel, Madeline Paul, Genevieve Daniel, Gwneyth Daniel, Luke Gottschal, and Lydia Gottschal.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, C.D. Magee, Jr., his mother, Ethel Magee, sister, Zannie Merle Magee, and daughter-in-law, Tracy Magee.
To extend on-line condolences to the Magee family, please contact us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Bobby Joe Shuff
Bobby Joe Shuff, 66, of Winnsboro, La.,, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19, 2022, while recovering from surgery. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, last serving as sergeant in the 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion in Germany. Although his struggle with mental illness made for a difficult life for him and his family at times, big dreams and an even bigger heart drove him in his latter years to return to the town of his birth to set down roots on family land. His plan was to live off the land, have animals of all kinds, and create a beautiful and peaceful oasis for himself to live and for his children and grandchildren to visit.
Bobby is survived by his children, Christopher Shuff, Danielle Bastoe (Scott), Billy Burtchaell (Treasure), Crystal Shuff, Reece Shuff (Jennifer) and Morgan Alvarez (Ryan), as well as 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren . He is also survived by his loving companion, Carrie Sue Navarro, and his siblings, Charles Shuff (Janice), Faye Huffman, Doris DiLeo, Patsy Martin (Gary) and Judy Standige (Zack).
Bobby was preceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Violet Shuff, daughter Angel Baynes, brother Michael Shuff, brothers-in law Dr. Lucas DiLeo and Brooks Huffman.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at The Maple Room in Slidell, La., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ver Lee Stubbs
Funeral services for Ver Lee Stubbs, 72, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with burial to follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
She died Friday, Nov. 4, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
She is survived by sons George Stubbs (Penny) and Rev. Paul Stubbs; godson Aaron Dunn; brothers Jackie Johnson (Lynn), Robert Charles Hill, Robert Louis Hill (Annette) and Nathan Howard; sisters, Travis Gray, Louise Grimes, Bessie Goldman, Mary A. Johnson and Pauline Burrell (James); sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson, Carolyn Johnson and Norma Hill; and caregivers for the last six years, 10 months and four days, Fannie McCarthy, Carolyn Johnson, Rita Holloway and Keir Marzell.
Serving as pallbearers were George Stubbs, Greg Gray, Tyrone Jacobs, Randy Johnson, Oscar Goldman Jr., Bubba Johnson and Keir Marzell.
Michelle Nicole Davis
Funeral services for Michelle Nicole Davis, 43, of New Orleans, La., will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Faithful Followers in Wisner, La. Burial will be at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Ms. Davis died Oct. 26, 2022, at New Orleans East Hospital in New Orleans.
A full obituary will be in next week’s issue of The Franklin Sun.
Virginia F. McFarland
Funeral services for Virginia F. McFarland, 80, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministries in Winnsboro, La. Services were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Hoard; daughters Glenda Hoard, Carolyn Hoard, Marilyn Addison and Shana Jones; sisters Arabella Flunder and Lillie White; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; Union Valley Church family and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Patrick Barber Sr., Jerrell Gipson, Derrick Wilson, Vincent Lawson, Dequan Hoard and Bob Jerrick Collins.
Youlandus T. Davis
Funeral services for Youlandus T. Davis, 55, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at New Macedonia Baptist Church, Gilbert, La. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Davis died Saturday, Oct. 29, at University Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.
He is survived by children, Allandria M. Davis Carter, A’Derrius Davis , Ja’Nayla Whitley, Eurique Smith, Tavarri Robinson and Darius Williams; his mother, Lattie Ross-Davis; siblings, Edna Wilson, Andy Davis Edrrick Davis, Keith Davis, Sadie Heckard, Allison Caston-Ross, Aaretta Simms, Russell Grant, Antoinette Douglas, Baron Caston, Eddie Caston Jr., Norika Johnson, Marlon Johnson, Corinda Chatman, Brenda Bell, Charlene Lawson, Spencer Douglas, Issac Douglas, Laberta Corbin, Gerry Douglas, Kenneth Brass and Michael Brass; two grandchildren; aunts Edith Robinson and Hattie Williams; an uncle, Minister Leroy Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jerry Davis Sr., Michael Thomas, Timothy Washington, Marvin Scott, Adrian Caston and Ren Lawrence.
Ray L. Sharp
Memorial services for Ray L. Sharp, 87, of Winnsboro, La., will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Lone Cedar Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. He died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Mr. Ray was a member of Temple Baptist Church, retired cotton farmer and avid hunter and fisherman. He was born Jan. 14, 1935, in Winnsboro, La., to the late Lumas Claude Sharp and R. D. Higdon Sharp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Diane Sharp, and sisters Monnie Baldwin and DanL Bennett.
He is survived by a son Terrell “Terry” Sharp of Winnsboro, La., daughter Marla Hoppenstedt and her husband David of Baton Rouge, La., son, Christopher Scott Sharp of Winnsboro, La., Jason Sharp and his wife Kimberley of Bastrop, La., and Matthew Sharp of Crossett, Ark; and several grandchildren.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Willice E. Ferguson
Funeral services for Willice E. Ferguson, Sr., 78, of Columbia, La., were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Dennard First National Chapel Winnsboro, La., with Rev. James Talbert and Rev. Timothy Parker officiating. Interment followed in Coax Cemetery Baskin, La.
Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Willice was born May 10, 1944, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of the late Luther and Allene Ferguson. He loved gardening and had a huge garden. He also enjoyed the outdoors, picking and reselling all kinds of stuff, playing Wahoo and Dominos, and was known for preaching to everyone any chance he got. He worked at many jobs from T.L. James Construction to owning convenience stores, and was also a butcher for many years.
He is survived by his brothers, Joe Ferguson (Vickie) and Elbert Ferguson (Jeanette); sisters, Cathy Fife (Bobbie), Barbara Wallace (Marty), Linda Donnell (Jimbo), Ruth Ferguson, and Maebelle James; the mother of his children, Mary Cupp; sons Willice Ferguson Jr. (Linda), Kenneth Ferguson (Shirley), Timothy Ferguson (Bonnie), Daniel Ferguson (Timmy), Jonathan Ferguson (Madison); daughter Lisa Ferguson (Jesse); grandchildren, Abigail Ferguson, Paul Ferguson and Michael Ferguson; 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearer were Jonathan Ferguson, Paul Ferguson, Michael Ferguson, James Brady, Kenny Wilhite
and Jay Watson.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
