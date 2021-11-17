Cassandra A. Brown
Funeral services for Cassandra A. Brown, 44 of LaPlace, La., were held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Luke Baptist Church in Newellton at noon. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Brown passed away Nov. 5, 2021 at Slidell Memorial Hospital in Slidell.
She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Brown of Garland, Texas; brother, Lamar Fry of Monroe; sisters: Felicia Fuller, Katrina Brown and Kimberly Griffin all of Garland, Texas.
Other survived include her special friend, Shelton Bottley; best friend, Diana Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her relatives and friends.
Clint E. Douglas
Graveside services for Clint E. Douglas, 42 of Wisner, were held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Douglas passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
He is survived by his spouse, NaTasha R. Douglas, of Wisner; father: Lonnie Douglas of Wisner; brother, Roger Humphry of Wisner; sister, Shevita Douglas of Wisner.
Pallbearers were family members and friends.
Betty Hennix
Funeral services for Betty Hennix will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Abundant Life Ministries in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Hennix, 58 of Winnsboro, died Nov. 5, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
She is survived her one son: Jimmy McCarthy of Winnsboro; daughters: LaShanna McCarthy and Al’Eishia McCarthy of Winnsboro, AlDerrious McCarthy, LaKeisha Poe, Quanta and Quacinta Ross of Monroe, Shameka McCarthy, NaKathia McCarthy, Banicia McCarthy, De’Anternee Whitley of Irving, Texas, Alnda Green of Glen Heights, Texas, NiElsha Hennix of Arlington, Texas and Char’Darian Hennix of Phoenix.
Ms. Hennix is also survived by her brothers Rex McCarthy of Winnsboro, Jerry Allen of Mangham and Fred McCarthy of Bolingbrook, IL; sisters: Mary Shaw, Annette McCarthy and Angelae Malone all of Winnsboro; 42 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Ted Louis Higginbotham
Graveside services for Ted Louis Higginbotham, 81 of Baton Rouge, were held Nov. 8, 2021 at Gibson Family Cemetery in Waterproof at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Higginbotham died Nov. 5, 2021 at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
He is survived by brothers: Lee Dell Higginbotham of Baltimore, MD, Ossie Mack Higginbotham of Temple Hill, MD, Edgar J. Higginbotham of Waterproof, Bobby D. Higginbotham of Baton Rouge and Leonard Ray Higginbotham also of Baton Rouge; sisters: Loesther Higginbotham Foley of Houston, Ida Higginbotham Love of Stone Mountain, GA and Berdia Mae Higginbotham of Waterproof; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were his brothers and friends.
Juanita Stewart
Funeral services for Mrs. Juanita Gay Stewart, 89, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stewart was born on March 13, 1932, in St. Joseph to the union of Clarence Vern Giltner and Maddie Priscilla Giger, and passed from this life on November 9, 2021, in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Barrie “Fay” Stewart; parents, Clarence and Maddie Giltner; son, Paul Douglass; sisters, Marjorie Stagg, Dorothy Pearson, and Lola Sylvester; and brothers, Rollin Giltner and Clarence Giltner, Jr.
Survivors include her brother, Billy Giltner and wife Carolyn and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lannie Anthony “A-Boy” Sturdivant
Funeral services for A-Boy Sturdivant, 69, of Swampers, were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Souled Out Ministries “Cowboy Church” in Winnsboro, with Bro. Terry Poland and Bro. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery in Crowville.
A-Boy was born to the union of Lannie and Dorothy Sturdivant on March 2, 1952 in Winnsboro and passed from this life on Friday, November 12, 2021. He was a member of Souled Out Ministries. A-Boy had a love for rodeos and horses from an early age. He and his brothers, John and Donnie, were members of the local riding club. They would travel with their parents to trail rides and rodeos. A-Boy continued riding horses and participating in trail rides throughout his life. As teenage boys, A-Boy and his brothers were put to work by their father, Lannie, as carpenters. There are many homes, churches, and businesses, throughout Louisiana and surrounding areas, built by them. He worked many years as a carpenter and roofer before he started his career as a cement finisher. He continued to finish cement, with the help of Jimmy McMurray and J.J. Coleman, until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lee Sturdivant; wife, Judy Peoples Sturdivant; brothers, John Arnold and Donnie Ray Sturdivant; grandparents, Reece and Annie Sturdivant and Fraim and Josephine Davis; stepson, Keith Hodges.
A-Boy is survived by his daughter, Crissy Sturdivant Rawls and husband Clif, of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Julie and Bayler Rawls of Winnsboro; father, Lannie Sturdivant of Swampers; daughter by love, Pam Shipley and husband Bubba of Winnsboro, LA; grandchildren by love, Jordan Hodges, Kaci Hodges, Kassie Shipley, and Gabriel Roberts; and six great-grandchildren; special cousin that he loved like a sister, Sissy Holloway and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Bayler Rawls, Gabriel Roberts, Rickey Reeves, Danny Ezell, Dennis Poland, Terry Poland, Jimmy McMurray, and J.J. Coleman.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Brent, Shorty Cagle, Don Bennett, Ralph Campbell, Terry Carter, and John Duncan.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at Souled Out Ministries “Cowboy Church.”
Memorials may be made to Souled Out Ministries “Cowboy Church” or Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home - Winnsboro.
Alan Myette
Alan Myette, 56, died on November 14, 2021 in Winnsboro. Memorial service at a later date. Cremations arrangements under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Opal Elaine Lewis Biggs
Funeral services for Opal Elaine Lewis Biggs, 92, of Crowville, were at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro, with Rev. Kelly Clark officiating, with interment following in Harris Cemetery, Crowville. Visitation was held prior to the service beginning at 9 am; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Opal was born April 30, 1929, in Crowville to the union of Lester and Clara Huff Lewis, and passed to her eternal home on Nov. 9, 2021, in Crowville surrounded by her family.
Opal was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church; she had worked at the Garment Factory in Winnsboro and was a housewife. She graduated from Crowville High School in 1948.
Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Biggs; her parents; granddaughter Louri Cuenca; and siblings: Roy Lewis, June Garrett, Dorothy Sikes, Betty Eldridge, and Helen Brown.
“Grandma Biggs” is survived by children: Sue Elliott and husband Rod, and Larry Biggs and wife Connie; grandchildren: Scott Biggs and wife Lori, Joni McDonald and husband Matt, John Michael Hunter, and Sara Elliott; great grandchildren: Ryder, Skylar, Taylor, and Cambrie Biggs, Storm and Tristan Cuenca, Eva, Lona, Clara, and Jesse McDonald; brother J.L. “Buddy” Lewis; and a host of other friends and family that loved her dearly.
Pallbearers were Ryder Biggs, Scott Biggs, Storm Cuenca, Tristan Cuenca, John Michael Hunter, and Matt McDonald.
Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Sutherlin and W. L. Robbins.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfistnational.com
Nina Lenora Wallace Rodgers
Nina Lenora Wallace Rodgers completed her earthly mission on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the age 89 years. At the time of her passing, she resided in Knoxville, Tennessee with her daughter and son-in-law Angela Jones and Charles David Jones.
Nina was born on July 19, 1932, in Gilbert, to Gardner Wallace and Minnie Lee Whittington Wallace. She was the youngest of 9 children.
She attended school in Winnsboro and graduated in May of 1951. She married Allen Rodgers that same year and lived in Winnsboro until 2016, when they moved to Knoxville, Tennessee.
The most important things in her life were her husband and family. She was loved by each and every one. Part of that love and devotion to her husband and family was deeply intertwined with her faith and membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, of which she was a devoted lifelong member.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Gardner Wallace and Minnie Lee Whittington Wallace; Allen’s parents Edward Dewey Rodgers and Myrtis Lillian Martin Rodgers; sisters and brothers: Eva Wallace Robertson Delaughter, Bonnie Wallace Robertson, Melissa Wallace, Grace Wallace, Herman Wallace, Thelma Wallace Chapman King and Gardner Wallace, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Rodgers Jones (Charles David) of Knoxville, Tennessee; her son Allen Rodgers, Jr. (Taryn) of Richland, Missouri; daughter Melanie Burkhart (Billy) of Walland, Tennessee, and her sister, Fannie Marie Wallace Hill of Winnsboro, Louisiana. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and they her.
Her funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with a viewing prior to the service at 1 p.m.. Internment followed the funeral service at Myrtle Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfistnational.com.
Roger Thornhill
Funeral service for Mr. Roger Thornhill, 65, of Rayville, was held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Scott Ricks officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Thornhill, a heavy equipment operator, was born on November 25, 1955, in Winnsboro to the union of Huey Pete Thornhill and Hattie Mae Higdon Thornhill, and passed from this life on November 6, 2021, in Rayville. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hattie and Huey Thornhill; brothers, Bobby Thornhill and Johnny Thornhill; sister, Gladys Mullins; and brother-in-law, Jerry Williams.
Survivors are his wife, Betty Thornhill of Rayville; daughter, Melody Thornhill of Rayville; son, James Thornhill and wife Janet of Rayville; and daughter Crystal Parker and husband Adam of Winnsboro; brother, Huey P Thornhill, Jr of Winnsboro; sisters, Louise Knight and husband Shelton of Eastland, TX, and Ann Williams of Chatfield, TX; 7 grandchildren, Alyssa Eley and husband Garrett, Chase Parker, Caleb Thornhill, Camri Thornhill, Katie Wagner and husband Jordan, Dakota Thornhill, and Charlie Thornhill; and 4 great-grandchildren, Bennon Eley, Weston Eley, Evie Eley, and Paisleigh Wagner. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Caleb Thornhill, Tommy Byrnside, Noah Leonard, Seth Parker, Aaron Parker, and River Leonard.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from noon – 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Nobie “NoNo” Florece Cooper Boothe Rowley
Services for Nobie “NoNo” Florece Cooper Boothe Rowley were held at 11a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Rosin Creek Pentecostal Church, Harrisonburg with Rev. A.J. Kimball and Rev. George A. “Dobie” Boothe Jr officiating. Visitation was from 5p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at the church. Interment was at Joe Boothe Cemetery, Harrisonburg under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.
Nobie “NoNo” was born on April 14, 1930 in Wisner and was 91 years old. She gained her angel wings and entered into God’s loving arms on November 10, 2021 at 9 p.m. at Plantation Oaks Nursing Center, Wisner with family by her side. She loved and lived for Jesus. She was a homemaker most of her life and was always willing to help out anyone in need. She loved everyone and everyone she met loved her. She was a true angel here on earth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Hermon and Alpha “Sis” Cooper; her first husband and father of her children, George A. Boothe, Sr.; daughters, Glenda Parker and Judy Crum; grandson, Brandon Parker; her second and late husband, Daryl K. Rowley, Sr.; sisters, Estelle Boothe, Katie Crain, Maggie Roberts, Doretta Boothe and Sue Elaine Cooper; brothers, Henry Travis “Buddy” Cooper and Donnye Hermon Cooper.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, George A. “Dobie” Boothe of Beaufort, SC; son-in-law, Kenneth Crum; step-children, Lynn, David, Pat, Keith, and Michael Rowley; grandchildren, Elise (Lane), Ralph L Parker, Jr. “RJ", Michael, Paul, Ramanda, Gwen (Johnathon), George A. “Trey” Boothe III, Meshea (Jeff), and Jason; 22 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Sam Cooper, Sawyer Romine, Jason Crum, Joey Boothe, Stephen Paul Smith, Chris Boothe and Robbie Roberts. Honorary pallbearer was Keith Rowley.
To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com.
Amanda Ruth McLemore Seffens
Amanda Ruth McLemore Seffens of Lake Jackson, TX, passed away on Nov. 4, 2021 following a brief illness.
Amanda was born March 26, 1934, in Gilbert to parents Richard Paschal McLemore and Ruth Turner McLemore. She graduated from Gilbert High School. Amanda and Glen Melvin Seffens were married Sept. 6, 1953 in Gilbert.
Amanda retired in 1994 after working in retail for 22 years. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, baking, and traveling. She was a loving mother and wife and enjoyed nothing more than making sure her family was taken care of.
Amanda is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glen, and two sons Keith of Brazoria, TX, and Dean of Lake Jackson, TX, granddaughter, Heather Seffens Williams (Thomas) of Poteet, TX, grandson Matthew Terry, Angleton, TX, great-grandchildren Chalay Seffens Pierce (Tyler) and T.J. Williams also of Poteet, TX, Connor Terry, Angleton, TX, great-great grandchild McKenzie Pierce. She is also survived by three sisters, Jean Castille (Jerry) of Breaux Bridge, LA, Florence Magee of Prairieville, LA, and Gail McMillon of Kentwood, LA, and numerous neices and nephews.
Amanda is preceded in death by parents, Richard and Ruth McLemore, sisters Arie Stephens and Martha McGloflin, brother Richard Parker Mclemore.
A private burial by Dignity Memorial Funeral Home, Clute, TX will be held by family. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke’s Cancer Research (slcrf.ie) (800-608-3023) would be appreciated.
Theodore H. Skinner
Services for Theodore H. Skinner, 94 of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 at True Light Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Skinner died Nov. 2, 2021 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winnsboro.
He is survived by his spouse, Ida Mae Skinner of Winnsboro; son: David E. Skinner; daughters: Clara Skinner, Carla Skinner, Lealia Skinner, Leo Skinner, Cosetta M. Skinner, Alan Skinner and Nelson Skinner.
Mr. Skinner is also survived by 22 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were brothers of the Masonic Lodge.
Mack Smith
Funeral services for Mack Smith, 65 a retired deputy sheriff’s officer of Winnsboro, will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faithful Followers of Wisner with Rev. Kalvin Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at LSU Oshner - Shreveport following a brief illness.
Viewing will be Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richardson and Sims Funeral Home chapel.
Mr. Smith, born Jan. 8, 1956 to Mack Smith and Julia Smith, passed unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2021. He was a wonderful son, an amazing brother, a loving husband, a great father, an even better granddad, and a loyal friend, a compassionate police officer, a hard worker who was a busy body that enjoyed being outdoors and assisting others in the community. He will be forever remembered as a down-to-earth, good man.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Cole Smith of Winnsboro; two sons: Jamal Smith of Georgia and Courtney Johnson of Texas; six daughters: Ramona Edwards of Monroe, LaSonja Johnson of South Carolina, Shatocqua Brown of Wisner, Crystal Johnson of Monroe, Lacy Jackson of Georgia and Clarah Smith of Winnsboro.
Additional survivors include Mr. Smith’s mother, Julia Smith of Gilbert; one brother: Viencent (Stephanie) Smith of Winnsboro; three sisters: Kathy Carlos of Winnsboro, Connie (Calvin) Jones of Crowville and Carolyn Henderson (Isaac) of Florida; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Viencent Smith Jr., VinQuil Smith, Lazerrick Taylor, Eddie Bowens, Jamal Smith, Terrence Doyle, Tim Singleton and Tyrone Johnson.
Terral Barton
Funeral service for Mr. Terral Barton, 56, of Gilbert, was held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Barton, a welder, was born on August 11, 1965, to the union of John Ray Barton and Ann Lee Drane Barton, and passed from this life on November 7, 2021, in Wisner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ann and John Barton; brother, John Barton, Jr; and sister, Carolyn Haring.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Terrie Lynn Cureington and husband Trey; grandson to be, Hudson Cureington; sisters, Donna Walker and Deberal Hickey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Aaron Carroll, Caleb Englerth, John Wilson, Mickey Walker, Cody Berry, and George Lawrence.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike McDonald, James McMurray, Jonathan Herrington, Danny Bailey, Christopher Sholley, Brian Sholley, and Adam Hickey.
The family received friends for visitation on Nov. 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Mable L. Thomas
Services for Mable L. Thomas, 81 of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology and General Science and a Master of Science Degree in Biology Education from Southern University at Baton Rouge. She was the epitome of an educator and considered her students as family.
She was a member of the National Education Association, Louisiana Association of Education, Franklin Parish Association of Educators and the National Biology Teachers Association. She was a major supporter of the Franklin Parish Black Heritage Foundation. She will live on in the hearts of the countless students she touched in her 29 years of teaching in the Franklin Parish School system.
Ms. Thomas died Nov. 5, at Franklin Medical Center. She is survived by her spouse, Otis Thomas of Winnsboro; step daughters: Stephanie Wilhite and Kimona Guillory; brothers: James Lawrence Sr., Freddie Lawrence and Sherman Lawrence; sister: Lea Watson; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and Godson Albert Lawrence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.