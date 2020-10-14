Milli Nellie Blunt
Milli Nellie Blunt of Monroe died Oct. 6 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. She was 56.
Ms. Blunt’s services were held Oct. 10 at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro 11 a.m. Burial followed at Gethsamane Memorial Gardens in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She was survived by three brothers: James Blunt, Walter Cosey and Steven Blunt; three sisters: Laura Spencer, Cynthia Wesley and Christene Readus and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were her brothers and nephews.
Earl Ralph Hatten
Funeral services for Mr. Earl Hatten, 83, of Winnsboro, were held on Oct. 12 at 10a.m. in the chapel of First Assembly of God in Mangham, with Bro. David Edward Moseley officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Hatten, a retired welder and a Navy Veteran, was born on March 28, 1937 in Fort Necessity to the union of Tommie Edgar Hatten and Eva Doris Myers Hatten, and passed from this life on October 7, 2020 in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommie and Eva Hatten; son, Greg Temple; brothers, George Hatten and Charles Hatten; and sisters-in-law, Marie Hatten and Pat Hatten.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, Joyce Jones Hatten of Winnsboro, LA; sons, Rodney Temple of Rockledge, FL, Eric Temple and wife Velda of Winnsboro, LA, and Scott Temple of St. Francisville, LA; daughter, Lori Butters and husband Edward of Pearl River, LA; brothers, Robert Hatten and wife Bobbie of Dry Prong, LA, Nolan Hatten of Columbia, LA, and Jimmy Hatten of Natchitoches, LA; sister, Jeanette Ferguson and husband Elbert of Bentley, LA; and sister-in-law, Neva Hatten of Arkansas.
He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Millard Jones, Lee Jones, Rubien Jones, D. J. Hill, Elbert Ferguson, and Christopher Mills.
The family receiveed friends for visitation on Oct. 11 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the church.
Jan Boles
Graveside service for Janice “Jan” Delane Boles, 73, of Jigger, will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m., in Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, with Janis McDonald officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Jan, manager of a finance company, was born on February 2, 1947 in Wisner, to the union of Wayne Orbin Boles and Theresa Guillot Boles, and passed from this life on October 12, 2020 in Shreveport. Jan will be remembered by her friends and family for her love of horses and how she enjoyed simple country living. She is preceded in death by her parents, Theresa Boles Hesler and Wayne Boles; and good friend, Sam Free.
Survivors left to cherish her memories are her God-child, Dani Parker of Jigger; step brother, Robert Hesler and wife Renee’ of Jigger; step sisters, Judy Woods and husband Michael of Chase, and Rita Ulmer of Winnsboro; uncle, C.L. Guillot and wife Mary Jo of Cotton Valley; special friends, Danette Keith and Reba Ezell. She also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jo Anne Clement
Funeral services for Mrs. Jo Anne Clement will be 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at First Baptist Church Crowville with Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Internment followed in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church Crowville. Under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jo Anne was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Norphlet, AR to the union of the late Shirley Moore and the late Ruth Boyd Moore. She moved to Houma, LA when she was 8 years old and was a graduate of Terrebonne High School then attended Louisiana College. She was active in her church, children organizations and played the piano at the First Baptist Church Houma. She married Lynn Clement, August 20, 1952 and moved to Winnsboro, in 1982 where she joined First Baptist Church Crowville. Mrs. Jo Anne was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Boyd Moore and a son, Larry Clement.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lynn Clement of Winnsboro, LA; son, Dwain Clement and wife Janice of Chauvin, LA; daughters Kathi Clement Russ and husband Rusty of Bay St. Louis, MS and Barbara Clement of Franklinton, LA; a brother, Don Moore of Carriere, MS.; twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice Temple McMurry
Graveside services for Mrs. Alice Temple McMurry, 78, of Gilbert, LA were 2 p.m. Oct. 4 in Harris Cemetery, near Crowville with Rev. Troy J. Dennard officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mrs. Alice was a member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church, Gilbert and a faithful prayer warrior, for family, friends and community. She was a retired cafeteria manager from Ward III High School where she saw all the students as her kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Helen Parker, her first husband Huey Temple, sister Alene Barnette, and brother Roy Parker.
She is survived by her husband Charles McMurry of Gilbert, LA; daughters, Melanie Hunt of Winnsboro, LA, and Rebecca Bonner and her husband Mark of Baskin, LA, step-children, Mac McMurry and his wife Jessica, Will McMurry and his wife Lisa, Dana Munholland; grandchildren, Christian Thomas Bonner and his wife Jenna, Danielle Temple, Anna Maria Temple, Emily Hunt; step-grandchildren, Jasmine Munholland, Gavin McMurry, Matthew McMurry, Clara McMurry, Haley Englerth, Matthew Englerth; great grandchildren, Remi Claire Pruitt and Michael Eli Pruitt; brothers and sisters, Albert Parker, Velma Temple, Marvin Parker and his wife Debbie, Ella Richmond, Nettie Lofton and her husband Johnny, and Millie Weems Waller.
Pallbearers were Mark Richmond, Paul Richmond, Donnie Temple, Bob Temple, Ronnie Lynn Temple, and Doug Clark.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Justin L. Nelson
Services for Justin L. Nelson, 72 of Baskin, were held 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Baskin Baptist Church under the direction of Gills First National Funeral Home with Rev. Marion Spence and Brian Rogers officiating. Interment followed at Friendship church cemetery. Visitation was 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Justin was born October 9, 1948 in Baton Rouge and passed away September 29, 2020 at Merit Regional Hospital in Vicksburg. He was a Baskin native for 45 years. He was a farmer for many years before becoming a proud owner of a trucking company for 33 years and a member of Baskin Baptist Church. Justin loved hunting and fishing; he loved his family most of all. Justin served in the United States Army in Vietnam for 2 years.
He was preceded in death by father Luther Nelson, Mother Ada Lee (Eggloft) Nelson of Clayton.
Survivors include wife Linda Ragsdale Nelson of Baskin and two daughters: Melissa Lynn Nelson Trahern, husband Gene Trahern of Baskin, Kristal Gail Nelson of Baskin; two granddaughters: Tara Alissa Trahern of West Monroe and Hope Elizabeth Trahern of West Monroe; brother, Ben Alvin Nelson wife Janet Nelson of Sicily Island; two nephews Benji Nelson, wife Sarah Nelson of Sicily Island and Brady Nelson, wife Jamie Nelson of Sicily Island; three great nieces: Emma Nelson, Marlee Nelson, and Rylee Nelson of Sicily Island, and one great nephew Evan Lynn Nelson of Sicily Island; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Jeff Davis, Benji Nelson, Brady Nelson, Bennie Johns, Ken Southern, Mark Stein, Gene Hillard, and Kevin Ellis.
Honorary Pallbearers were his lifelong trucking and hunting buddies.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational. com
