Mary Sue Hanna
Graveside service for Mary Sue Hanna, 85, of Ferriday was held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Old Winnsboro Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Young's Funeral Home, Ferriday. Casey Young officiated.
Mrs. Hanna was born July 22, 1937, in Mer Rouge and passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home on Lake Concordia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Hanna; her sister Billie Lou Kelly and daughter-in-law Gena Hanna.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary-Linda Rocconi and her husband August of Monroe, and Lesley Capdepon and her husband Keith of Newellton; one son, Sam Hanna Jr. of Monroe; five grandchildren, Charles Capdepon, Rush Capdepon, Victoria Mitchell, Ashton Rocconi, and Elizabeth Hanna; one brother Norwood Harrison and his wife Kay; niece Debbie Inzina Mougey; and nephews Andy Inzina and John Harrison.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, sons-in-law, and nephew.
Memorials may be made to PAWS, St. Jude Children’s Home, or a charity of your choice.
Odessia White
Funeral services for Odessia White, 76, of Winnsboro, La., were held at noon Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Abundant Life Evangelistic Ministries, Winnsboro. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery, Fort Necessity, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
She died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehab.
Her survivors are sons Daniel and Edward White; daughter Patricia Ross, Winnsboro, La.; brothers, Morris and James White; sister Shirley White; special sister, Gracie Flunder; special sons Trey Straughter and Brad Foy; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Serving as pallbearers were Adian white, Donta Mills, Patrick Jackson, Trey Straughter, Morris White, Brad Foy and Donnell Mills.
Virginia Killen Bowman
Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia Nell Killen Bowman, 91, of Rayville, La., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at New Light Baptist Church in Mangham, La., with Brother Randy Brown, Brother Alan Miller, and Brother David Richmond officiating. Interment followed in Hewitt Cemetery in Mangham.
Visitation was from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at New Light Baptist Church in Mangham, La.
Mrs. Bowman was born March 28, 1931, in Simsboro, La., and passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Rayville, La. She was a homemaker and loved to cook. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren.
Mrs. Bowman is preceded in death by her husband, William Jennings Bowman; parents, Jesse James Killen and Ethel Mae Killen; son, Ronald William Bowman; grandson, Charles Allen Bowman; and sister, Nelda Killen Forrester.
She is survived by four sons, Michael Bowman and wife Janelle of Monroe, Kevin Bowman of Mangham, Stephen Bowman of Mangham, and Phillip Bowman and wife Leisa of Mangham; daughter-in-law, Sharon Bowman of Delhi; three brothers, Jessie Killen Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colo., Derryl Killen of Jacksonville, Ark, and James Killen of Rayville; four sisters, Evelyn Dorman of Rayville, Lee Freeland of Rayville, Joyce Posey of Winnsboro and Mary Killen of Little Rock, Ark; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Jerry Spencer Jr., Trey Spencer III, Willie Jones, Richard Davis, Otis Lynn Bowman and Terry Gwin. Honorary pallbearers were her grandsons.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Aiden Jol Coleman
Funeral services for Aiden Jol Coleman, infant son of Daphne Coleman, were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Aiden died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La.
In addition to his mother, Aiden is survived by his grandmother, Renita Coleman; grandfather, Jarroda Thomas; step-grandfather, Ronnie Walker Sr.; uncles Dasmor Coleman, Roddean Coleman, Simion Coleman, Ronnie Walker Jr., Tyrric CC Walker; aunt, Jaticrra Walker; great-grandmothers Leola Thomas and Gloria D. Taylor; great-grandfathers Alfred Thomas and Wiley Taylor Jr.; and a host of great-uncles and great-aunts.
Annette McCarthy
Funeral services for Annette McCarthy, 55, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at True Gospel Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
She died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
Elizabeth Parker
Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Parker of Winnsboro, La., were 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Winnsboro with Brother David Harrison and Brother Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed at Coax Baptist Cemetery near Baskin under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Parker was born Jan. 8, 1940, in Wisner, La., and passed from this life on Oct.14, 2022, in Winnsboro, La., at the age of 82. She was a devoted member of Living Church of Jesus Christ in Rayville, La., and attending services was her passion, along with sharing the gospel and talking about Jesus to whomever she met. She also wrote beautiful songs and poetry throughout the years which she would share with friends and family. Elizabeth also enjoyed gardening and canning, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, cherished aunt, and a friend to whomever she met. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Parker; her parents, Louis and Cressie Lee Berry; her infant son, Billy Joe Williams; and her siblings, Loston Berry, W.B. Berry, Theo Berry, Melvin Berry, J.W. Berry, Louise Trichell, Pauline Wiggins and Rosie Franks.
Survivors include her children, Ricky Williams of Winnsboro, Jerry Glenn Williams and wife Carla of Tenaha, Texas, Sheila Shirley and husband Terry of Winnsboro and Sarah Parker of Shreveport; six grandchildren, Jeremy Young, Holly McKnight and husband, Skyler, Rebecca Young, Tonya Weaver and husband Don, Hailey Williams and Justin, and Travis Shirley and wife Betsy; also survived by eleven great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Young, Travis Shirley, Don Weaver, Justin Ross, Kevin Shirley and Shiloh McKnight.
Janice Kay Whittington
It is with saddened hearts that the family of Janice Kay Whittington announce her passing. Janice, age 72, passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at her residence in Lafayette, with her family by her side. Memorial services were held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Lafayette, La.
Janice was born in Monroe, La., and spent the majority of her life in Lafayette, La. She was strong in faith and had good Christian values. She was gifted with being a good listener, and she would offer a helpful ear to anyone in need. She had an amazing way of delivering a wise answer but in the end of the conversation, she would deliver a humorous remark. Janice had numerous friends that were her chosen family. Some of her hobbies include traveling, playing cards, gardening, and loving and caring for her pets. Although she had many interests in life, her greatest passion was her family.
Survivors include her son, Darrel P. Whittington, and her daughter, Leslie J. Whittington.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Whittington; her father, Johnny McWiggins, and her mother, Hazel Smith.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Normal David Elrod
Funeral services for Norman David Elrod, 76, of West Monroe, La., were held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe. Dustin Brister officiated with Anthony Warner providing the music. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
David was born April 8, 1946, in Winnsboro, La., and died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Marjorie Elrod, and an infant son, Matthew.
David graduated from Winnsboro High School and attended Northeast Louisiana State College and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier. He owned and operated the Honey Bee Beauty Supply store for more than 10 years.
The founder, together with his wife, Diane, of D&D Aviary, David bred and raised English Parakeets for over 40 years, earning acclaim across a wide region for the quality of his birds.
He was a skilled carpenter and craftsman who took pride in his work.
David was known to be a stubborn man with a gentle heart. He was a man who loved children and dogs and birds and old people. He enjoyed old-style gospel music, LSU football and sharing stories about days gone past. As a young man, he liked fast cars. He was allergic to eggs his entire life.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, and two sons, Jon Paul Elrod and wife Amy of Littleton, Colo., and Tim Elrod of Farmerville, La.; four grandchildren, Dustin Elrod, Aria Elrod, Katelann Powell and husband Justin, and Kirstin Elrod; and two great-grandchildren, Maddox and Adalynn Powell.
He is also survived by four siblings, including two sisters, Candy Priest and husband Charles of Frisco, Texas, and Peggy Nations and husband Sam of Winnsboro; and two brothers, Steve Elrod and wife Rosemary of Franklin, Tenn., and Rod Elrod and wife Debi of Winnsboro, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Serving David as pallbearers were Paul Elrod, Tim Elrod, Dustin Elrod, Anthony Warner, Austin Warner and Chris Salsbury.
Mac Arthur Harris
Funeral services for Mac Arthur Harris, 78, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Morning Pilgrim Baptist Church, Winnsboro. Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery, Wisner, La., all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Harris died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
He is survived by a daughter, Chandra Burns, Winnsboro, La.; brothers, Hosia Harris Jr. and Nebraska Harris, Winnsboro, La.; nieces Emma H. Prater, Bastrop, La., Trenia Johnson Davis, Waldorf, Mass.; Regina Johnson Gabriel, Violet, La.; bonus grandson, Jamar Burns, Winnsboro, La.; bonus granddaughter Nakya Burns Thomas, Winnsboro, La.; nephew William Hookfin, Dallas, Texas; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family members and friends served as pallbearers.
Margie Kenney Roberts
Funeral services for Mrs. Margie Kenney Roberts of Winnsboro were at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert with Brother James Harris, Brother Clay Nichols and Brother David Morrison officiating. Interment followed at South Central Baptist Cemetery near Wisner under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at the church.
Mrs. Roberts was born Nov. 8, 1934, in Franklin Parish and passed from this life on Oct. 15, 2022, in Winnsboro, La., at the age of 87. She was a devoted member of Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert, La., and worked as a nurse’s aide for Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner. She was very artistic in drawing and painting, and created many beautiful paintings. She was also a talented seamstress and made clothing for her family and others as well.
Mrs. Margie was a spunky, sassy, yet honest little lady who would tell you her opinion and ideas whether you wanted her to or not. However, she was a Godly, faithful woman who set an example for her family and others whom lived around her from day to day. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and a rock to many who looked to her as their role model and example. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Otis Lee Roberts; her parents, Willie and Mary Kenney; and her siblings, Amos, Henry, Tillman, Sonny and Chester Kenney, Luella Boothe, Bernice Gillespie, Ruth Stephens and Lillie Roberts.
Survivors include her children, Karen Mabry and husband Keith Luke of Houma, La.; Darlene White and husband, Raymond of Ferriday; and Toby Roberts and wife, Connie of Harrison, Ark; her husband, Charles William Walker; her brother, Phillip Kenney and wife Jan of Gilbert; seven grandchildren, Spencer Bailey, Brian Mabry, Lance Henry, Jessica Henry, Constance Hendry, Kaylin LeBeau and Allison Roberts; also survived by 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were great-grandsons, Jase Mabry, Austin Henry, Gregory Bailey, Cole Hendry, Cade Hendry and Gavin Henry. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Johns and Richard Bailey.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Ricky Roberts, Tony and Becky Roberts for assisting and caring for their mother whenever she needed them to, especially when they were not able to be here themselves. Another special heartfelt thank you to her nurses’ aide at Plantation Manor, LaKeisha Bell.
Philip Samuel Lala
Funeral services for Philip Samuel Lala, 76, of Baskin, La., were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Hurby Hitt officiating. Interment followed at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Jigger, La.
visitation was from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Philip, an iron worker, was born July 16, 1946, to the late Joseph Anthony Lala and the late Phronel Adams Robinson, in New Orleans, La., and passed from this life Oct. 15, 2022, at Rapids Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Robinson, and sister-in-law Janice Robinson.
Philip is survived by his sons Scottie Lala and Billy Joe Lala and wife Christian; and daughter Kim Duplichan; grandchildren Braeden Lala, Taylor Landry, Floyd Landry, Sara Rena Lala, Trevor Lala and Harley Lala; beloved nieces Melissa Robinson and Allison Robinson; and many other family members and friends.
Pallbearers were Drew Carroll, Jaden Carroll, Billy Joe Cupp, Jerry Cupp, Braeden Lala and Floyd Landry.
Honorary pallbearers were special friends Russell Ragsdale, Wes Boyte, and Mark Cupp.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
