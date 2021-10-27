John Robert Ferguson
A memorial service for Mr. John Ferguson, 77, of Winnsboro, was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Boeuf Prairie United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rex Barker and Rev. Herby Hitt officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Ferguson grew up in northwest Louisiana where he attended Bernice High School and was the starting quarterback. He joined the Louisiana National Guard including Ranger training and attended a few universities in Louisiana, including ULM where he met his wife, Katherine Bonner. He followed her to Dallas where they married and had their baby girl, Kelly. This was only the beginning of their lifelong love, that will last forever. John worked in the cement industry for the majority of his career where he made lifelong friends. He was very happy to settle in Winnsboro with his wife, Katherine. He enjoyed watching the grass grow and taking care of the land.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom Robert Ferguson and Wandah Rudd Ferguson; brother, Perry Ferguson; and sister, Sue Ferguson Tanner.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Ferguson; daughter, Kelly Ferguson Fertitta and her husband Michael; grandson, Michael Ferguson Fertitta; niece Dianna Tanner Fullerton; and nephew, Perry Tanner. He is also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Martha McDaniel
Graveside services for Martha McDaniel, 83 of Winnsboro will be held at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:00 PM, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Martha McDaniel was born on Friday, July 29, 1938 in Dachau, Germany, and passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Plantation Manor N.H..
During WWII Martha was an active spectator of the Dachau concentration camp liberation. She experienced food rationing during the war and had a brother that was at the eastern front that escaped being a prisoner of war in Siberia. Once he made his escape, he hid in their family home basement to avoid further capture and being sent back to the front lines.
Martha also witnessed her mother secretly bringing any extra food that they would have to the Dachau camp for the hungry prisoners. She also remembers having to hide in bomb shelters while the town of Dachau was being bombed.
She was preceded in death by her father: Andreas Feichtmair, mother:Anna Feichtmair, husband: Mitchell Henry McDaniel and son: Mitchell McDaniel.
She is survived by her son: Lothar McDaniel and wife Christy; daughter: Tina Craft and husband Bruce, Son: Steve McDaniel and wife Trish, eight grandchildren: Jason Craft, Robert Craft, Caleb McDaniel, Michelle Stroud, Adrianna Martin, Everette Mayo, Brandy McDaniel, and Patrick McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Jason Craft, Robert Craft, Caleb McDaniel, Brandon Stroud, Patrick McDaniel, and Zach Martin
Honorary Pallbearer will be Aaron Kunzler
The family will receive friends at Youngs Community Memorial from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngscommunity.com.
Mary Louise Clark Jones Bartholomew
Graveside service for Mary Louise Clark Jones Bartholomew, age 84 of La Porte, TX was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021in Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating. Visitation was Tuesday from 8:30-9:30 AM at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Bartholomew was a homemaker for over 60 years. She passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 22, 2021. Her greatest passion was loving our Lord and Saviour. She loved her family and spent her life devoted to her children. She loved reading every day, especially her Bible. She was very competitive at Wheel of Fortune. There will always be a void in our hearts because she is not with us anymore. She was preceded in death by her first husband Rev. Earl Leroy Jones and husband Anthony Dominick Bartholomew, son Kenneth Alan Jones, parents Addie Louise and Raymond Louis Clark, granddaughter Amy Ancalade, two grandsons Sustin Frank Goulette and Joseph Jones, and brother Raymond Charlie "Butch" Clark.
Survivors include her children: Brenda Alexander (Tim) of Abbeville, LA; Connie Meeks (David) of McComb, MS; Pamela Jones of Abbeville; Terry Jones (Sue) of Abbeville; Sherry Lynn of La Porte, TX; Sheila Gaspard (Arlie) of Morse; 23 grandchildren,; 40 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; sisters Shirley Ashley (Vernon) of "Edinburg, TX; Glenda Faye Huntsman (Oogie) of Crossett, AR; two nieces Michelle Harp and Melinda Schaumann; two nephews Randy and Tony Ashley; numerous friends and other relatives.
Pallbearers were James Denman. Jeremiah Istre, Terry Scott Jones, Heath Lynn, Levi Lynn and Sidney McKenzie
Glenda Maxine Parker Jeselink
Funeral services for Glenda Maxine Parker Jeselink, 79, of Winnsboro were held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Lone Cedar Baptist Church with Rev. Johnny Magnuson officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was be 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
Glenda was born May 24, 1942, in Winnsboro to the union of the late Duncan Parker, Sr. and the late Alice Francis Graham Parker and passed from this life on October 18, 2021, at her residence in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Gale Jones; and brother, Duncan Parker, Sr.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband James Wright Jeselink of Winnsboro; her four children: James Marty Jeselink of Downsville, Christopher Dane Jeselink of Clinton, MS, Paul Anthony Jeselink of Winnsboro and Stephanie Kay Mock of Monroe; two sisters: Betty Merle Kelly and Sheila Gay Guillot; two brothers: Tommy Mansil Parker and Timothy DeWayne Parker; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Jamie Ryan King, Brady Shane Mock, Timothy DeWayne Parker Jr., Eric Mansil Parker, Kenneth Ray Leach III, and Jacob Paul Jeselink.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Jessie Bell Martin
Memorial services for Jessie Bell Martin, 79, were held Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Coax Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., to celebrate her life.
Jessie, a homemaker, was born October 9, 1942, in Gilbert, to the union of Joe Denmon and Marie Wren Denmon, and passed from this life surrounded by loving family October 22, 2021 at Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Martin; daughter: Shelia Martin LaBorde; and son: Danny Ree Martin.
Jessie is survived by son David Martin; daughter Rose Barber and husband Allen; granddaughters: Candy Cader and husband Glenn, Tammy Houston and husband Steve, and Destiny Martin; Grandsons: Lynn Laborde, Jr. and wife Michelle, Christopher LaBorde and wife Cassie, and J. D. Martin; great-grandchildren: Kaine Hodge, Kaleb Hodge, Briana McCall, Hunter McMurry and Toby McMurry; great-great grandchildren: Landry Cheek and Kason LaBorde; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff of Plantation Manor for the wonderful care provide to their loved one.
Tommy Parker
Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Mansel Parker, 70 of Winnsboro, were 10 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, in Lone Cedar Baptist Church Winnsboro with Rev. Johnny Magnuson and Bro. Richey Kelly officiating. Internment followed in Lone Cedar Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Lone Cedar Baptist Church all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Tommy a retired truck driver and member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church was born to the union of the late Duncan Parker, Sr. and Alice Graham Parker in August 21, 1951, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Julie Gallagher Parker, brother, Duncan Parker, Jr, sisters Linda Gale Jones and Glenda Jeselink.
He is survived by his sons, Eric Mansel Parker and wife Jessie of Jigger, and Justin Collinson and wife Ashley of Baskin; two sisters, Betty Kelly, and Shelia Guillot both of Winnsboro; brother, Timothy DeWayne Parker, Sr. of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Duncan Allen Parker, Zona Kay Dell Parker, Jaxon Collinson, and Josiah Wayne Collinson, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Justin Barfield, Dale Davis, Kenneth Leach, III, Joel Olivo, Timothy DeWayne Parker, Jr., Karl Pierce.
Honorary Pallbearers were Marty Jeselink and Jonathan Parker.
Memorial donations may be made to Dennard First National Tribute Fund as well as online condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Laverne Harper Powell
Funeral services for Laverne Harper Powell, 89, of Newellton, were conducted in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro at 2 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, with internment following in Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, with Rev. Larry Foster officiating. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral home of Winnsboro.
Laverne, a School Bus Driver for 33 1/3 years, was born to the union of Joseph Harper and Elvie Cockerham Harper January 31, 1932, in Crowville, LA, and passed from this life October 22, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Laverne enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening; she was known as a hard worker. Even though she worked hard, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!
Laverne is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Ford Powell; her parents; her son Floyd Samuel Newman; her brothers E. J. Harper and Joseph Harper, Jr.; and sisters: Thelma Strickland, Nettie Harper, and Linda Harper.
Laverne is survived by her sons: Tommy Newman (Vicki) of Rockwall, TX, Lloyd Newman (Tookie) of Newellton, Mike Powell (Ruth) of Newellton, and Bobby Powell of Newellton; one daughter, Kathy Powell of Newellton; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were David Newman, Jason Newman, Jeff Newman, Jarrod Powell, Ramsey Powell, and Kenney Roeten.
Honorary Pallbearer: Matt Mills.
Mansford “Dan” Robinson
Funeral services for Mansford “Dan” Robinson, 83, of West Monroe formerly of Chase will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Chase Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Goodman and Mr. Keith Ferrington officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-9 PM Wednesday October 27, 2021, at the church.
Dan was born February 4, 1938, in Winnsboro to the union of Phillip Johnson Robinson and Lillie Mae Netherland Robinson, and passed from this life on October 22, 2021, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home in Winnsboro. Dan was a founding member of Chase Baptist Church. He was a 1957 graduate of Winnsboro High School, a 50-year Mason of Winnsboro Lodge 246, retired after 30 years with LA DOTD, an avid LSU Fan. Dan also enjoyed hunting, fishing and making jelly.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Florence Gertrude Baxter, Mona Mae Magee, Phillip Harold Robinson, Sr., Vera Jane Magee, Mary Vaneva Crawford,
Mildred Robinson Bailey, and A. L. Robinson.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include special friend, Janette Hernandez of West Monroe; six children: Tammy Arnold and husband Tom of Mangham, Betina Reeves and husband Steven of Gilbert, Amy Fandal and husband David of Casper, WY, Mansford Daniel Robinson, Jr. of Searcy, AR, Louis Robinsonand wife Janice of Winnsboro, and Janee Robinson of Ruston; brother, Samuel “Seth” Robinson and wife Marylyn of Bumpass, VA; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Basco, Jason Magee, Joshua Reeves, Steven Reeves, Jed Rials and Justin Rials.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Dale Ashley, Ricky Reeves and Waggoner Russell.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Julie Batey Smith
Funeral services for Julie Batey Smith, 51 of Winnsboro were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in Life Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Kevin Bates officiating. Interment followed in Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner. Visitation was Monday from 5-9 p.m. at Life Church.
Julie was born to the union of Kenneth Ray and Charlotte Ann Wilson Batey on October 18, 1970 in West Monroe and went to her eternal home Friday, October 22, 2021 surrounded by her family at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her brother Keith Patrick Batey; father Kenneth Ray Batey and grandson Cotten Mullican.
Julie leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband Darian Smith, daughters Lindsay Mullican and Annabella Smith, mother Charlotte Batey, two grandson Cash and Carson Mullican, other relatives, many friends and Life Church family.
Pallbearers were Mike Batey, Christopher Brister, Dustin Brister, Tommy McFarland, Jeff Smith and Mark Troha.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Elsie Marie Robinson Boyle
Mrs. Elsie Marie Robinson Boyle, 91 years young, was met at the gates of Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ and my Dad on October 22, 2021, after she passed from this life due to complications from COPD/Lung Disease in Winnsboro, LA. My Mom was born on May 23, 1930, to Ed Ethel Robinson near Gilbert and was married to my dad, Joe D. Boyle by Brother Terry, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, Winnsboro on April 14, 1948. During her extremely busy life, she was a housewife, my mother, caregiver for my grandmother, and later in life, my dad. She worked selling tickets during the 1960/70’s at the Lion Drive-In Theatre in Winnsboro and in the summer of 1976, she began working as an Avon representative till the death of my dad in 2003. During a short move of one year from Winnsboro, she worked selling tickets at the Dollar Cinema in Alexandria, LA after the Princess Theater closed for business in Winnsboro in 1986. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
My Mom was preceded in death by my dad, Joe; my grandmother, Amy; her mother and father Ed and Ethel Robinson; brother Earl Kay Robinson and sisters Vera(Skeets) Killingsworth, Virginia Izard, Ruth Rentz; nieces Joyce Roberts and Linda Laing and Cousin Howard Robinson. She is survived by me, David Boyle, and my wife Anna Boyle of Biloxi, MS, her brother James Paul Robinson of Hamburg, AR, cousins Gary, Dewitt, Johnny and Ellis and Ray Robinson of Winnsboro; grandchildren Christopher Boyle (Rosalie), Castle Rock, CO; Elizabeth Mercurio (Anthony), Crestview, FL, great-grandchildren Hayden McKay, US Army, Goodfellow AFB, TX; Kylie McKay, Biloxi, MS, Imogen, Ainsley, Elena, Elias, and Declan Boyle, of Castle Rock, CO and Mathew of Crestview, FL and one on the way.
Funeral services will be 10 AM Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment to follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
