Kasen Boley
Kasen Boley, an infant in Winnsboro, died Sept. 22, 2021 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Graveside services were held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Kasen is survived by parents: Taquin Boley and Isis Douglas of Winnsboro and other relatives and friends.
Mary Jane Johnson
Funeral services for Mary Jane Johnson, 47 of Norman, OK formerly of Baskin, were held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Johnson died Sept. 23, 2021 at Norman Medical Center.
She is survived by one daughter: Amber Johnson; two brothers: Arthur and James Johnson; three sisters: Gertrude Roberson, Verna Smith and Dana Stark; two grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers were Kelvin Johnson, Michael Johnson, Richard Burnett III and Troy Blakely.
Minnie Lee Evans McNease
Funeral service for Minnie Lee Evans McNease, 98, of Winnsboro was 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Whit Bass and Rev. Kevin Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was at noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Minnie was born to the union of the late John Garland Evans and Maggie Lee Rogers Evans, and passed from this life on October 3, 2021, at her residence in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Minnie was a member of Souled Out Ministries/Cowboy Church in Winnsboro, she loved the Lord and lived by his teachings. She loved her family, spending time and taking care of them. She was an active participate in the Senior Olympics, the Tangle Footers and the bowling league, in which she has won several gold medals and competitions. She loved to travel and was very competitive in everything she did. She was much loved by her family and everyone who met her and was "Mamaw" to all!
She is preceded in death by her husband J. R. McNease; one son, Shelby Ray McNease; one daughter Frances McNease Hampton; one grandson, Ronnie Ray McNease; and special friend Carlo Miletello.
Survivors include three daughters: Betty Reeves Bishop, Joyce Ferguson, and Cathy Haley (Albo); one son, Enon McNease (Lisa); grandchildren: Michelle Weems and children, Marilyn Proctor and children; Tucker Reeves (Stephanie), Sheila "Sandy" Reeves, Sidney Hampton (Emily), LaDona Tyson (Scott), Todd Haley (Kalenna), Emily Smith (Justin), Erica McNease, Katie Spence (Clay Kenney); great grandchildren: Amanda, Garrett, Rudy, Norah, Claire, Melissa, John Shelby, Kara, Evan, and Spencer: Great-Grandchildren: Julia, Easton and Natalie; close family friends Velinda Pleasant and Charlie Sivils.
Pallbearers were Adam Faulk, Sidney Hampton, Jon Potter, John Shelby Reeves, Justin Smith, and Scott Tyson.
Honorary pallbearers were George R. "Boo" Faulk, Jr., Todd Haley, Tucker Reeves, and J. T. Thames.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Claudine Glass Ragsdale
Graveside Services for Claudine Glass Ragsdale, 94, of Baskin, were held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Friendship Cemetery, Baskin, with Rev. Brian Rogers and Rev. Marion Spence officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Claudine, a housewife, was born December 23, 1926, to the union of Alex Glass and Lilly McCurly Glass in Franklin Parish, and passed from this life September 28, 2021, at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Carl Ragsdale, sons: Jimmy Ragsdale and Fredrick Earl “Fred” Ragsdale; and son in law Justin Nelson.
Claudine is survived by daughters: Gloria Killian (Mike) of Fort Necessity, Linda Nelson of Baskin, Audrey Gray (Jerry) of Baskin, and Becky Ernest (Terry) of Destin, FL; and son Lester Ragsdale (Paula) of Monroe; daughters-in-law: Mary Ragsdale and Kathy Ragsdale; grandchildren: Jackie and Jamie Eaton, Teresa Southern, Lacey Stein, Melissa Trahern, Kristal Nelson, Ricky Tuberville, Kristy Gray, Chloe Underwood, Jessica Tharp, and Landon Ragsdale; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Arthur DeQuiney Rubin
Funeral services for Arthur DeQuiney Rubin, 30 of Winnsboro, were Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Rubin died Sept. 23, 2021 at Texas Health Alliance Medical Center in Fort Worth.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Rubin of Winnsboro; brothers: Darius Rubin of Winnsboro and Lester Jenkins, Jr. of Florida; sisters: Shasta Elder, Sharonda Bell both of Jena; special lady: Stella Davis of Fort Worth, and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were relatives and friends.
