David Glen McWilliams
A memorial service for Mr. David McWilliams, 69, of Winnsboro, were held on Sept. 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Fran Guy officiating.
David, an embalmer and funeral director, was born on May 16, 1951 in Monroe, to the union of Audrey Eula Ellerbe and Arthur Louis McWilliams, Sr and passed from this life on September 27, 2020 in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Eula Ellerbe McWilliams; his wife, Pam Price McWilliams; and special friend, Jamie Benson.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his father, Arthur McWilliams; daughters, Emily Palmer and husband John and Maria Tyler and husband Ryan; and son, Patrick McWilliams and wife Jordan, all of West Monroe; brother, Arthur McWilliams, Jr and wife Evelyn of North Little Rock, AR; grandchildren, Meagan Droddy and husband Brad, Mason Palmer, Pamela Blake Tyler, Izzy McWilliams, Alex McWilliams, Zoey McWilliams; special nieces and nephews, Trey, Beth, Heather, Camryn, and Keegan. He also leaves behind a host of friends and family.
Family and friends began gathering for visitation, at the funeral home, on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. until the 6 p.m. service time.
Jennifer Lee Linder
A memorial service for Mrs. Jennifer Linder, 48, of Winnsboro, will be held on Oct.11, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Taylor Bayou Baptist Church, with Bro. Glenn Linder officiating.
Jennifer was born on June 8, 1972 in Bastrop to the union of Doris Owen Eldridge and Samuel Eldridge, and passed from this life on September 26, 2020, in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Samuel Eldridge.
Survivors left to cherish her memories are her husband, Stephen Dan Linder; son, Lukas Linder; brothers, Tommy Eldridge and wife Carol and Samuel Eldridge and wife Cindy; sisters, Sarah Woodson and Sandy Melton and husband Jimmy. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Linda Jean Martin
Linda Jean Martin, of Winnsboro, died Sept. 27 at LSU Shreveport Hospital. She was 64.
Services for Ms. Martin were held Oct. 3 at True Gospel Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her spouse Robert Martin of Winnsboro and her daughters: Sequonia Mayfield and DeWanda Mayfield of Winnsboro and DiKisha Mayfield of Long Beach, CA.
She is also survived by two brothers: Edward Mayfield Jr., of Winnsboro and Willie Ray Mayfield of Houston, one sister, Brenda Faye Cameron of Monroe, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Arnold Lee, Baron McCall, Willie Blunt, Jamie McCarthy, Charles Burks, Larry Credit Jr., Michael McCall and Anthony Robinson.
Ida Mae Petty
Ida Mae Petty, of Newellton, died Sept. 22 at Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah. She was 84.
Graveside services for Ms. Petty were Oct. 3 at Routhwood Cemetery in Newellton at 11 a.m under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons John D. Petty Sr., Alonzo Petty Jr., Willie J. Petty Sr., Joseph Petty and Lavader Petty; and one sister, Eloise Flowers; her niece she raised: Shermica Hawkins; two nephews: Donald Flowers and Jeremy Flowers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Damieyon Moses, Alonza Petty Jr., John Petty Jr., Zackary Petty, Saul Patty, Donald Flowers and Jeremy Flowers.
Tammy Lee Wolf Dixon
Funeral services for Tammy Dixon , 58, of Crowville, were held on Oct.5, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of River of Life Church with Bro. Clay Russell officiating. Burial were held in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Tammy, a registered nurse, was born on Sept. 11, 1962 in North Ridge, CA. to the union of Vernon Lee Wolf and Doris Parker Wolf. On Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family, Tammy was welcomed into Glory by her healing savior and by her father; Vernon Wolf; daughter, Mallory Delores Dixon; maternal grandparents, Ray and Rosie Mae Parker; and paternal grandparents, Jess and Mary Wolf.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are mother, Doris Parker Wolf; son, Jeremy Dixon and wife Summer; her grandchildren, who are the joy and light of her life, Ella Rae Dixon and Mia Katherine Dixon; sisters, Diana Robbins and husband Ken of Wisner and Rose Campbell of Fort Necessity; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Pallbearers were Dane Walker, Jody Kelley, Kyle Robbins, Johnathon Campbell, Justin Lord, and Jeff Boughton. Honorary pallbearers were Chansey Campbell, Ken Robbins, John Moore, and Walter D. Lord
The family received friends for visitation on Oct. 4, from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at River of Life Church in Winnsboro.
