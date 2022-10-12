Dessie ‘Dee’ Kelley
Funeral Services for Dessie “Dee” Kelley, 91, were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Warsaw Baptist Church, with Rev. Jimmy Harper, Rev. Jeff Sykes and Rev. Kevin Harper officiating. Burial followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at the church; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Dessie, a member of Warsaw Baptist Church since 1950 and a homemaker, was born in Gilbert, La., Aug. 28, 1931, to the union of the late Earnest Wallace and the late Lula Beaube Wallace, and passed to her heavenly reward Sept. 27, 2022, at Legacy Nursing Center in Winnsboro, La., surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Dessie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 48 years, Cecil Kelley, son Glenn Kelley, great grandson Ronnie Campbell, four brothers and one sister.
Mrs. Dessie is survived by daughters: Joyce Harper (Jimmy) and Jennifer Cox (Chris); son: Ronnie Kelley; grandsons: Kevin Harper (Amy), Keith Harper (Heidi), Toby Kelley (Angie), Jody Kelley (Kasey), David Cox and Aaron Cox; granddaughters: Jamie Dickerson (Tommy), Joni Kelley, Savannah Campbell (Johnathon), Briannah Kelley and Rachel Cox; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one due in January, 2023; brothers: Carl Wallace, Alton Wallace and Jerry Wallace; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Kade Harper, Kameron Harper, Keith Harper, Kevin Harper, Noah Harper, Jody Kelley, Kolton Kelley and Toby Kelley.
Honorary pallbearers were Johnathon Campbell, Devon Shelley, Matt Englerth and Hunter Pruitt.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Patsy Laura Raible
Patsy Laura (Ward) Raible, who resided in Charleston, Ark., passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Charleston. She was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Charleston to the late John Ward and Pauline (Hamilton) Ward. She was 84 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Raible; two sisters, Judy Brotherton and Carolyn Ward; and a brother, Ronnie Ward.
Patsy was a 1955 graduate of Charleston High School. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Stuttgart and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston. She was retired from Walmart.
Funeral mass was held Oct. 7, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston, with Father Norman McFall officiating. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by her daughter, Polly Franzen of Stuttgart; a son, Michael Raible of Pine Bluff, Ark.; a sister, Joann Wilson of De Queen, Ark.; a brother, Steve Ward and wife Cindy of Ashdown, Ark.; four grandchildren, Tyler Franzen, Hannah Johnson, Sara Raible and Hunter Raible; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Keilegbell, Rylee Rose and Noah.
Pallbearers were Tyler Franzen, Chad Wilson, Wade Wilson, Hunter Raible, Zack Hodges and Nathan Hodges. Honorary pallbearer was Mitchell Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart CYO, 920 West 19th St., Stuttgart, Ark. 71260 or Holy Rosary Catholic School in Stuttgart.
Margaret Richardson
Funeral services for Margaret Richardson, 53, of Sicily Island, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church in Foules, La., with Rev. Robert Cook officiating.
Burial followed in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Foules, all under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro/Ferriday, La.
Miss Richardson died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy C. Richardson of Sicily Island and a brother, Tommy Richardson.
Serving as pallbearers were Josh Carlise, ZanTerrius Major, Tommy Richardson Jr., Treylon Leonard Sr. and CeDarrius Wilson.
Carrington Jackson
Funeral services for Carrington Jackson, 78, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with Apostle Bakari Beckwith officiating. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Cemetery of Ft. Necessity, La., under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Jackson died on Thursday, Oct. 6, in Winnsboro, La.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Jackson is survived by two sons, Dexter Lamb, of Atlanta, Ga.; and Marcus Doyle of Winnsboro, La.; and by five daughters, Carla Jackson, Chicago, Ill.; Tameka Brown (Claude), Monroe, La.; Miranta Dailey (Jahari) Little Rock, Ark.; LaKanda Jenkins (Chadwick), Monroe, La.; and Ammoria Daniels (Alfred), Little Rock, Ark.
