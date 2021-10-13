Jerry Wayne Ensminger
Jerry Wayne Ensminger passed from this earth on Sunday, October 3, 2021 in his home in Gilbert, Louisiana at the age of 79. He is now pain free and at peace in Heaven with his son, Jamie. He was born in Wisner, Louisiana, March 23, 1942 to Bill and Myrtle Ensminger. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1960 and from ULM in 1973. Jerry served in the United States Air Force from 1962 - 1965. He was a retired American History teacher and football coach. He touched many student's lives through his years teaching and coaching in several schools throughout the state of Louisiana.
He retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. He enjoyed jogging, watching football games and horse racing. Jerry knew how to pick the winners. He was loved and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jamie R. Ensminger, his parents, Bill and Myrtle Ensminger, his sisters, Billie Lou Duchman, Judy Tripp and May McCurnin and one brother William Ensminger. He is survived by his grandson, Jaime A. Ensminger, his wife Cassi Ensminger of Dallas, Texas, his daughter-in-law Tricia Goodman Ensminger, of New York City, one sister, Fay Bryant of Maryland, two brothers, Morgan Ensminger of Arkansas and Gary Ensminger of Baton Rouge, plus many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry wanted to thank his nephew, Perry Parker of Calhoun, and his best friend, Tim Talbot of Gilbert for their help after he became partially disabled. During the last several years of his life, Perry and Tim saw to his needs and were there for him when he needed family and friends the most.
"To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant and a time to pluck up, A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up. A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn..." Ecc 3:1-4
Jerry will be buried in Central Baptist Church Cemetery in WIsner, Louisiana in the family plot. Internment will be conducted by Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home, WInnsboro, Louisiana. Upon written instructions, Jerry will not have a public funeral. Please pray for the family and friends left behind.
Donnie Ray Parker, Jr.
Funeral services for Donnie Ray Parker, Jr., 65, of Wisner were 2 p.m. Friday October 8, 2021, in Norris Hill Baptist Church, Sicily Island, with Rev. Bubba Ezell and Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating.
Interment followed in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 4 p.m. until, at the church on October 7, 2021.
Donnie was born March 16, 1956, to the union of Donnie Ray Parker, Sr. and the late Dorothy Mae Ogden Parker, and passed from this life on October 5, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Donnie was a member of Norris Hill Baptist Church. He was a very well known and respected carpenter, and taught many the craft. He was also a member of Island Hilltop Archery Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman, he was known to his archery buddies as Hammerdawg, and still made time to spend with his family that he loved dearly especially his grandchildren that was his greatest joy in life.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years Connie Burt Parker of Wisner; his three sons: Donnie Ray "Trey" Parker, III, and his wife Tiffany of New Orleans, their children, Tyler Barlow, Chelsea Brooke Barlow, Trinity Moon Parker, Alexis Rain Parker, Isabella Sky Parker, and Myla Ray Tripp; William Travis Parker and his wife Heather of Wisner, their children, Liberty Humphreys, Addison Seymour, and Alyssa Parker; and Christopher Ryan Parker and his wife Jessica of Wisner, their children Christopher Ryan "Deuce" Parker II, Star Elizabeth Parker, Maddison Sutton and Christopher Sutton; father, Donnie Ray Parker, Sr. of Sicily Island; one sister Kathy Hulsey and husband Jimmy of Ola, AR; one brother James Parker and wife Lori of Gilbert; a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Bobby Creel, Truman Goldman, Kenny House, Barry Jenkins, Julian LeShute, Ronnie McDaniel, Chris Smith, Ronnie Swayze, John Buddy Tyler, and Donovan Wiley.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
The family request donations be made to Dennard First National Funeral Home to help defray funeral cost.
William H. “Rawhide” Robinson, Sr.
Funeral services for William H. "Rawhide" Robinson, Sr. 78, of Baskin were 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Coax Baptist Church Baskin, with Rev. Paul Perry and Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark.
Internment followed in Coax Cemetery Baskin, visitation was from 9 a.m. until service time at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Rawhide was born in Chase March 7, 1943, and was a member of Coax Baptist Church. He retired from LA DOTD at Chase after 30 years and was elected as a Franklin Parish Police Juror and served for 11 years.
He loved his cows, chickens and camping, as well as Canton Trade days, but he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse Hunter Robinson and Elsie Howard Robinson: one brother James “Red” Robinson: two sisters Mary Helen Robinson and Lucille Camlic.
Rawhide is survived by his wife of 59 years Dora Burns Robinson of Baskin: son, William H. "Howie" Robinson and his wife Kay of Baskin: daughter, Angela "Angie" Pierce and her husband Wade also of Baskin: grandchildren, Justin Robinson and his wife Kasey of Winnsboro, Christopher Pierce and his wife Harlee of Baskin, Kirstie Parks and her husband John Tyler also of Baskin: great grandchildren, Cotton, Briar, Dally, Claudia, Jude, Brooklyn, Brynlee and Samuel: four brothers Dewitt Robinson and his wife Mari Cleo of Winnsboro, Johnny Robinson of Gilbert, Gary Robinson and his wife Sandy of Winnsboro, and Ellis Robinson and his wife Sherri of Winnsboro, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Rusty Burns, Michael Hunter Robinson, Ray Robinson, Shawn Robinson, Shae Robinson, and Tracey Robinson.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Barbara Sue Adams
Going home services for Barbara Sue Adams, 80, of Mangham will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Lone Cherry Baptist Church Mangham with Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the church. Internment will be at Lone Cherry Cemetery; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Sue was born September 17, 1941, to the union of Eddie Lamar Hayes, Sr. and Cecil Mae Malone Hayes in Farmerville and passed to her heavenly reward at her residence October 10, 2021.
Sue was a member of Lone Cherry Baptist Church, she graduated valedictorian of Start High School in 1959, attended Louisiana College; then on April 28, 1961, she married her husband of 60 years, Rev. Doyle L. Adams; and most importantly she raised her family in a Godly home.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eddie L. Hayes, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Lessie Mae Adams Boies.
Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Doyle L. Adams of Mangham; Daughters: Deborah A. Greer and husband Roger of Texas, Susan A. Crawford and husband Jay of Sicily Island and Cathy A. Young and husband Tim of Crowville; Son Doyle Scott Adams and wife Sherry of Texas; eight grandchildren, Sarah Bartnick, Emilee Anderson, Jared Greer, David Howard, Erin Young, Rachel Y. Terry, Emily Adams, and Katie Adams; great-grandchildren: Chance Anderson, Micah Greer, Molly Howard, Annabelle Bartnick, Faith Anderson, Bennett Greer, Lyla Howard, Graham Bartnick, Grace Anderson, and Brennan Howard; sister: Patricia Hayes Miller and husband Jim of Farmerville and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mark Graham, Robert Neal Harwell, Tim Hodgett, Junior Jones, Johnny Lambert, and Ronald Nobles.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Earl Powers, Neal Powers, John Dale Graham, and Tim Young.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Victor Wayne Simpson
Victor “Wayne” Simpson was born in Tallulah to the late Edward Flemon and Dorothy Simpson. He was raised in Winnsboro by his grandparents, Henry and Joeaner Buckner.
He grew up a country boy, as he got older he became a city man. Wayne moved to Shreveport in his late twenties were he resided until death. He loved to fish, play dominoes and chess. He was a comedian, always had a joke even where he wasn’t feeling well.
He leaves behind six biological siblings: Allen Simpson, Gerald Simpson, SL Simpson, Christopher Smith and wife Michele, Shonda Simpson, Tonette George-Boyd and husband Ravon; stepmother, Clara Mae Robinson and her five children: Michael Robinson, Tommy Robinson, Jamie Robinson, Mose Robinson, Jr. and Robie Robinson; five children: Kewanna Williams, Coniesha Williams, Darrion White, D’Whitney Anderson, Kimberly Alexander; eight grandchildren and one on the way. K’Juan Williams, J’Corian Williams, Harmonee Alise Williams, Ralaysia Z. Anderson, Kennedie M. Anderson, Rand J. Jackson, Jr., A’Marie Pillows: one uncle, Rev. Wilie Smith and wife Elaine; two aunts: Lillie Buckner-Tolliver and husband Gregory and Emma Buckner; and a host of nieces, cousins and friends.
Mr. Simpson was buried at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Shreveport.
Deuntray Royae White
Graveside services for Deuntray Royae White, 32 of Alexandria, were Oct. 9, 2021, 1 p.m. at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity. The services were officiated by Richardson-Sims Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. White died Oct. 3, 2021.
