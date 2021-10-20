LaKashia Carter- Credit
LaKashia Carter- Credit, 37, died on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Monroe. Funeral service was held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Abundant Life Evangelistic Church at 2:30 p.m. Visitation was held on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations in Winnsboro. Burial followed at the Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity
Wanda Faye Henry
Funeral services for Wanda Faye Henry, 57 of Sicily Island, were held Oct. 16, 2021 at Faithful Followers Evangelistic Ministries in Wisner at 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Ms. Henry died Oct. 8, 2021 at LSU Ochsner LSU in Monroe.
She is survived by her spouse, Michael Gary of Sicily Island; two sons: Jermaine Reynolds of Katy, TX and Karlos Gary of Baton Rouge; three daughters: Shemeka Henry of Tacoma, Washington, Timeka Gary of Monroe and Rockel Mills of Alexandria; brothers: Donald Henry, Michael Henry, Charlie Henry III, Marvin Henry and god-brother Randy Hughes; sisters: Bernice Henry, Marshay Henry and god-sister LaNeguia Hughes, 17 god-children and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and special friends: Jackie Hart, Carolyn Johnson and Rita Wilson.
Pallbearers were Clayton Mills, Spencer Wilson, Jarvis Patton, Keoke Henry, Jerry Gary Jr. and JacQuinn Henry.
Glenda Jeselink
Funeral services for Glenda Jeselink, 79, of Winnsboro will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Lone Cedar Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021, at Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Stephen Dan Linder
Memorial service for Mr. Stephen Dan Linder, 57 of Winnsboro, who also was known as Dan, will be held at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in the chapel of Taylor Bayou Baptist Church - Winnsboro.
Dan was born July 8, 1964, in Winnsboro. He was also a long time employee at the Crawdad Hole and loved to write and sing gospel songs.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Linder; and wife, Jennifer Eldridge Linder.
Dan is survived by his son, Lukas Linder; mother, Doris Robinson Linder; brother Glenn Linder and wife Joyce Linder, and sister Elizabeth Toney. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Vera Grace Monaghan
A Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 30, 2021 will honor Vera Grace Monaghan, 88, at Life Church in Winnsboro, Louisiana under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Officiants will be Pastors George Bates, Kevin Bates, James Baker, and Rex Johnson. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11a.m.
Vera Grace Monaghan was born on March 10, 1933 and left this earth peacefully on October 5, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Wisner. She was a resident of both Louisiana and Texas throughout her lifetime, but always called Franklin Parish home. Grace was the owner of both a successful flower shop and a restaurant, but was most proud of being a homemaker and raising her four daughters. Her passion was being a soul winner and encourager to others for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Vera Grace Monaghan is preceded in death by her late husband Charles Monaghan; her father and mother, Homer and Jimmie Lee Taylor; her daughter, Marlene Rogers Asbill; her father, L. V. Rodgers; her brother, Denny Taylor, and Donnye Cooper, the father of her three surviving daughters.
Those left to mourn Vera Grace Monaghan are daughters, Delaine Self and Doana Cooper; daughter, Gracelyn Dilley and her husband Erwin Dilley; and Doris Monaghan Patterson; sister, Jerry Nealy and husband Hooper; and sisters-in-law, Donna Taylor and Joyce Kuntschik. Grace is also survived by grandchildren, Wayne Mosley and his wife Lucinda, Brooke Mosley, David Self, Dustin Self and his wife Stephanie, Courtland and Cooper Dilley who was his Honeycake’s light and joy; great-grandchildren, Erin and Nathaniel Mosley, Madison Grace and Kaleb Dodson, Ian and Brian Self, and youngest Gemma Josephine Self. She also leaves behind many nephews and nieces whom she loved very much.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Vera Grace Monaghan's amazing journey to Heaven with us.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Youth Department of Life Church, 2330 LA-15, Winnsboro, LA 71295 in Vera Grace’s honor.
Bernice Tolliver Norman
Prophetess Bernice Tolliver Norman was born on Dec. 9, 1931 in Sicily Island. She accepted Christ, was baptized and began in ministry at a young age. In 1950, she was joined in matrimony to Ernest Norman. She was employed at Rosaline Nursing Home. Later she became the co-founder of Helping Hands Holiness church. She took good care of her own kids and she raised 162 foster children. Prophetess Bernice Tolliver Norman was loving and caring.
Pastor Bernice Tolliver Norman was preceded in death by her parents: Ruby Tolliver and Gertrude Henderson Tolliver; two sons: James Edward Norman and Alvester Norman; four sisters: Amy Owens Lewis, Prophetess Leola Brown, Pearline Henry and Bertha-Lee Henry; four brothers: George Tolliver, Reverend Clarence Tolliver, Henry Tolliver and Cardell Tolliver.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters: Mary (Joseph) Coleman, Indiantown, FL, Lynda-Jean Williams, Wisner, and Lawana Wallace, Monroe; nine sons: Allen Ray Heckard, Shreveport, Vernon (Doretta) Norman, Plano, TX, Sylvester Norman, Wisner, Pastor Dr. Jean-Claude (Melora) Norman, Palm City, FL, Cornelius (Vonita) Norman, Baton Rouge, Pastor Leodis Norman, Wisner, Chester Latting, Bastrop, Cedric Hunt, Wisner and Jonathan Blackson, Kansas City, MS; one brother: Dr. C.L. (Serina) Tolliver, Katy, TX; two god-children: Ester Brooks, Shreveport and Lametria Boley, Winnsboro, 37 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 162 foster children and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner. Burial was in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Marilyn Sanders Evans
Graveside services for Marilyn Sanders Evans, 80, of Sicily Island were 10 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Highland Cemetery with Rev. Joel Williams and Rev. Jon Lord officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Marilyn was born January 27, 1941, in Winnsboro to the union of the late Wilbur Hardy Sanders, Sr. and Mattie Carolyn Martin Sanders and passed from this life on October 12, 2021, at her residence in Sicily Island.
Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church, Sicily Island. She graduated from Wisner High School, and went on to attend trade school, afterwards she worked for Bellsouth Telephone Company. She also co-owned The Clothes Rack in Sicily Island with longtime friend Risha Jenkins, before working at Island Pharmacy for 20 plus years. Marilyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roy Evans; and son Kevin Evans.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters Kristi Wright and husband Ken of Winnsboro and Kellie Ford and husband Tim of Sicily Island; one daughter-in-law Fran Evans; one brother, W. H. Sanders, Jr. of Winnsboro; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Alvin Nunnery, Jr.
Graveside services for Alvin Nunnery, Jr. of 75, of Crowville were 10 a.m. Sunday, October 17, 2021 with Rev. Troy J. Dennard officiating, internment in Harris Cemetery Crowville under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Alvin was born to the union of Late Junior Nunnery and Late Ruby Pearl Temple on August 2, 1946 in Winnsboro, he was a retired mechanic/electrician from Borden Milk Company, farmed some and loved to garden, fish, hunt, and mow, and he was always there when his family and friends called.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jerry Nunnery.
He is survived by his wife Catherine P. Nunnery of Crowville: son, Jewel Nunnery and Leah of Crowville, daughter, Cathey Nunnery Tam and Jeff also of Crowville, and son, James Nunnery and Stacey of Baskin: sister Sherry Lett and Ricky of Monroe, Ann Powell, Rachel Smith both of Winnsboro; and his brother George Nunnery and Kathy of Crowville; eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Geraldine Watkins
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Geraldine Watkins, 74 of Winnsboro.
Watkins, a retired medical assistant, passed away Oct. 10, 2021.
Services will be handled by Richardson & Sims Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
