Floyd Lee Hogan
Funeral service for Floyd Lee Hogan, 71, of Gilbert, La., will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro, La., with Brother Jerry Goodman officiating. Burial is to follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Floyd was born to the union of John L. Hogan and Bonnie Miller Hogan on Nov. 30, 1950, and passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, John L. Hogan; mother, Bonnie Miller Hogan; brother-in-law, Rusty King; and niece, Jennifer Lee King Boutwell.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his son, Johnathan Cross Hogan of Gilbert, La.; sisters, Bobbie Jean Temple and husband Michael of Gilbert, La., and Johnnie Lynn King of Gilbert, La.; niece, Amanda Lynn Hill of Covington, La.; and nephew, Justin Temple of Boulder Colorado.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Pallbearers will be Rayce Boutwell, Glendal Temple, Harlan Boutwell II, Tommy Temple, Harlan Boutwell and Donnie Temple.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tookie Hilbun, Glenn Poche, James Temple, Ronnie Lynn Temple and Michael Temple.
Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Johnston
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline “Jackie” Walker Johnston, 54 of Liddieville, La., will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Troy J. Dennard and Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Interment will follow in Ogden Cemetery Liddieville, La.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Jackie was a great friend to all that she met and was an avid poker and Pokeno player.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Lottie Walker, a brother Charles Raymond Walker, father-in-law Billy Ray Johnston Sr., and brother-in-law Billy Ray Johnston Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jeff Johnston of Liddieville, La.; her son Kenneth Johnston of Liddieville, La.; two brothers, James Edward Walker of Winnsboro, La., and Robert Wayne Walker of Liddieville, La.; one sister, Kimberly Givens and her husband Douglas of Kingfisher, Okla.; mom, Bobbie Rolen and husband Henry of Winnsboro, La. ; four nieces Lisa Hampton of Grapeland, Texas, and Tasha Walker of Lake Charles, La., Jill Eaves and her husband Justin and Megan Brown and her husband Derek both of Gladewater, Texas; nephew Michael Givens and his wife Cheyenne of El Reno, Okla.; special great-nephew Dalton Givens and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Givens, Michael Givens, Michael McKinley, Paul McKinley, Thomas McKinley, Anthony Newman, Sean Newman and Robert Sanders.
Honorary Pallbearers are Chuck Biddy, Barry Sebren, Huey Smith and Victor Smith.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Annette McCarthy
Funeral services for Annette McCarthy, 55, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at True Gospel Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Winnsboro, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at LSU Oschner Hospital in Shreveport.
She is survived by sons, Terrance McCarthy, Winnsboro, La.; Ke’Derek McCarthy, Irving, Texas; brothers Rex McCarthy, Winnsboro, La.; Jerry Allen, Mangham, La.; Fred McCarthy, Bolingbrook, Ill.; sisters, Mary Shaw and Angelae Malone, Winnsboro, La.; four grandchildren, an aunt, Rosie Dickens, Winnsboro, La.; an uncle, Tellis Williams, Winnsboro, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Jimmy McCarthy Sr., Al’Derrius McCarthy Sr., Jerry Allen Jr., DeQuarius Malone, DeTerrius Malone and Fred McCarthy Jr.
Vivian J. Robinson
Funeral services for Vivian J. Robinson, 87, of Winnsboro, La., will be held Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Baskin, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She died Sunday, Oct. 16, at her home in Winnsboro.
She is survived by sons, Lester, Calvin, Steve, Allen, Ronald and Jessie Robinson Jr.; and daughters Arnetta Robinson and Terrysetha Green; 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Her sons will serve as pallbearers.
Shirley Lewis Robinson
Shirley Lewis Robinson, a native of Winnsboro, La., passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elijah Lewis Sr.; brothers Fredrick Lewis and Elijah Lewis Jr.; and sister, Linda Lewis.
She is survived by her mother, Lydia Byrd Lewis; husband, Horace H. Robinson; daughter Veronica R. Robinson (Barry) of Fort Worth, Texas; son, Horace Y. Robinson (Melody) of Marrero, La.; sisters Lydia F. Martin (Melvin,) Cora J. Williams (Ron); brothers Victor and Paul Lewis; grandchildren, Demante’ and Jacobie Robinson; granddaughter, Hannah Robinson; great-grandson, Kal’el Robinson and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, 926 Bosworth St., Winnsboro.
Danterrious McDaniel
A private memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the home of Mrs. Steve Johnson honoring the late Danterrious McDaniel who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the age of 28.
Mr. McDaniel’s passing preceded by one day that of his mother, Alicia McDaniel, who died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Left to mourn his passing are his father, Donti Price, and grandmother, Ianna Anderson.
