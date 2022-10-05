Charles Edward Lee
Charles Edward Lee, 63, passed away Sept. 21, 2022, in Winnsboro, La. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1, 2022, at Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, La., under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy McCarthy officiating.
Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and brother, Mack Clark Lee.
His legacy left to be cherished: daughter, LaToria Cameron-Marzell (Adriel) of McDonough, Ga.; granddaughters, Taylor Ariel and Ariyan JaNae Marzell of McDonough, Ga.; sister, Emma Lee Jackson (Terrence) of Winnsboro, La.; brothers, Stanley J. Lee and Tommy Ray Lee of Winnsboro, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Estella Gardenhi
Funeral services for Estella Gardenhi, 107, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at True Light Baptist Church in Winnsboro, with the Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating, all under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Gardenhi died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Winnsboro.
She is survived by two sons, Hosea Gardenhi, Houston, Texas; and T.J. Gardenhi, Winnsboro, La.; daughters, Rachel McCallister, Ruston, La., and Earnestine Credit, Winnsboro, La.; and by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers were Alvin white, Billy Lee, Rickey Thomas, Levi Mercer, Adam Baker andKavon Smith.
James Fields Jr.
Funeral services for James Fields Jr., 73, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Winnsboro, La., with the Rev. Timothy Smith officiating.
Burial followed in Hope Estate Cemetery, Wisner, La., all under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Fields is survived by his wife, Ramona Fields; and by daughters Jaimee Winn, Jametria Fields and Amanda Fields; brothers, Norris Golden Jr., Michael Ray Fields, Derrick Fields and Larry Ruffins; sisters Hattie Herron, Betty Johnson, Deborah Malone and Barbara Mercer; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Melinea Coleman Miller
Funeral services for Melinea Coleman Miller, 63, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Abundant Life of Winnsboro, La., with Pastor Cedric Rollins officiating. Burial followed at Cuba Community Cemetery in Winnsboro, La., all under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Miller died Sept. 26, 2022, in Winnsboro, La.
She is survived by a daughter, Katina Coleman, Alexandria, La.; brothers Dennis Herron, Las Vega, Nev.; Russell Coleman and Jimmy Coleman, Winnsboro, La.; Terry Coleman, Dallas, Texas; Anthony Coleman, Robert Coleman, Gary Coleman, Alonzo Coleman III, all of Winnsboro, La.; and Donald Coleman, Mangham, La.; and by sisters Jenetta Coleman and Lisa Coleman Saulsberry, both of Winnsboro, La.
Serving as pallbearers were Gregory Coleman, Demetria Coleman, Cornelius Williams, Russell Johnson, Damion Bennett and Tellius Coleman.
Darrell Lynn Williams
Darrell Williams, 53, of Carthage, Texas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at his home in Carthage.
Darrell Lynn Williams was born on Aug. 27, 1969 in Monroe, La., to Patricia McNease. He attended Winnsboro, La., schools and loved riding his Harley, fishing and shooting his guns. Darrell was the owner of EcoGreen Landscaping.
He is preceded in death by a son, Collin Devon Williams; dad, Durham Williams; sister, Sallie Norwood; and grandparents, Devon Preston McNease and Virginia Williams.
Darrell is survived by his mother, Patricia McNease Moore and husband Ben; wife, Cassie Williams; sons, Landen Williams, Schyler Schroeder and wife Megan Lee; Jon Potter; daughters, Alaina Williams, Lynnzie Anderson and husband Mark; sisters, Angela Castaneda and husband Ronnie, Shirley Ford and husband Johnny, Martha Bennett; brother, Harry McNease and wife Shirley; and adopted children, Kenny Cole, Kayna Brogden, and Starla Garcia. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and other relatives and friends also survive Darrell.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Billy Pinkerton officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro, La.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
David Hawthorne
Funeral services for Mr. David Hawthorne of Winnsboro, La., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church with Brother Dakota Tucker, Brother Jerry Rollins and Brother Kenny Johnson officiating. Interment followed at King’s Cemetery near Wisner under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro.
Mr. Hawthorne was born March 18, 1950, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2022, in Winnsboro at the age of 72. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, studying the Bible, gardening vegetables and tending to his cows. He had an awesome sense of humor, always playing and kidding around with people. David also had a love for children, and was so full of life, he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Kate Hawthorne; infant son, David Shane Hawthorne; one sister, June Mahoney; and two brothers, Keith Hawthorne and Eugene Hawthorne.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Vivian I. Hawthorne of Winnsboro; one daughter, Cheree Ferguson and husband Joel of Wisner; step-children, Patty Roberts and Jamie Roberts, both of Wisner; his siblings, Nathan Hawthorne and wife Laura of Winnsboro, T.J. Hawthorne of Ira Township, Mich., Clint Hawthorne and wife, Linda of Farmerville, Lynn Hawthorne and wife, Mary of Mangham, and Nelda Southern of Winnsboro; sister-in-law, Pam Hawthorne of Winnsboro; four grandchildren, Paige Cotten and husband Logan of Winnsboro, Aaron Ferguson and wife McKenzie of Wisner, Meagen Brecht of Fort Necessity and Morgan Willis and husband Ash of Crowville; three great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Gentry and Gracie; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Will Hawthorne, Chris Hawthorne, Billy Jones, Alvin Hawthorne, Logan Cotten and Ken Free. Honorary pallbearer will be Danny Joe Barton.
Tirayoues Butcher
A memorial service for Tirayoues Butcher will be held at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m.
