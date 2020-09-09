Woodrow Cauley
Private graveside services for Woodrow Cauley, 82, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Providence Memorial Cemetery with Rev. James Harris officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Woodrow was born September 25, 1937 in Alabama and passed from this life on September 4, 2020, at his residence in Chase.
He was a long time member of Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mildred Easterling Cauley; one son Dennis Reeves.
Survivors left to cherish his memory is his three sons: Wayne Reeves and wife Joyce of Sicily Island, Lynn Reeves of Gilbert, Kenneth Reeves and wife Beth; one daughter, Shelia Byrnes; 14 grandchildren; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and his much loved fur baby Cricket.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Kenney, Ethan Newsom, Seth Newsom, Travis Newsom, Lynn Reeves and Wayne Reeves.
Douglas Hill
Services for Douglas Hill, 67, of Gilbert will be at 2 p.m., September 6, 2020 at Bayou Macon Baptist Church, with Rev Larry Russell and Rev Billy Martin officiating; interment will follow at South Central Cemetery in Wisner. Visitation will be from5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Gill First National Funeral Home, and 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at Bayou Macon Baptist Church all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Doug was born June 14, 1953 to the union of Dennis Hill and Ophelia Stinson Hill and passed from this life on September 3, 2020 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA.
Doug was a Deacon and member of Bayou Macon Baptist Church and a Mill Wright in commercial industrial plants.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles “Puff” Hill and Brother in Law James “P. Jack” Wall.
Doug is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki Lynn Williams Hill of Gilbert, LA; son, Heath Douglas Hill and wife Becky of Fort Necessity, LA; daughter Heather Chapman and Husband Cliff of Baskin, LA; grandchildren, Austin Brown, Destiny Brown, and Tucker Chapman; brothers, Frank Hill and wife Su of Gilbert, LA; Jeff Hill of Gilbert, LA; and sisters Sue Williams and husband Nolan of Gilbert, LA, Kay Wall of Winnsboro, LA and Lori Easterling and husband Earl of Winnsboro, LA.
Pallbearers will be Austin Brown, Tucker Chapman, Adam Easterling, Ken Robbins, Dustin Wall and Glenn Williams.
Honorary Pallbearers are Matt Borden, Beau Hill, and Charles Hill.
Eugene "Gene" Sheets
Eugene "Gene" Sheets entered eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Gene is survived by his spouse, Faye Sheets, two children Amy Sheets (Duane Ocmand) Travis Sheets (Jessica), three grandchildren: Raegan Achee (Kayla), Carlie Sheets and Taylor Sheets. Also survived by 4 Sisters: Barbara Michel, Ramona & Blake DeBate, Gladys & Beau McManus, Charlotte & Dale Hidalgo. 2 Brothers: Wayne Sheets, Tommy & Donna Sheets. Several nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by: Parents Wilbert and Brunhilde Sheets, Sisters Patricia Dempster and Addie Sheets, 2 brothers in law, two infant daughters and first wife Christine. Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at The Church of St. Amant (Timothy Building). Burial at Hope Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers: Travis Sheets, Ty Dempster, Blaine DeBate, Tyke McManus, Jordan Sheets, and Robert Michel. Honorary Pallbearers: Raegan Achee and Taylor Sheets. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
