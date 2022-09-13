Dot C. Curtis
Graveside services for Mrs. Dot C. Curtis, 90 of Baskin, La., were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Coax Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Paul Perry and Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
She was born July 20, 1932, to the union of the late Joseph and Dovie Cobb and passed from this life Sept. 11, 2022.
Mrs. Curtis was a longtime member of Coax Baptist Church. She worked for Kincaid Gin and LaSavilla Fashions, and Whitney Nursery for many years. She loved gardening, her chickens, her cats and kittens.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, L. C. Curtis; one son, Snooky Curtis; daughter-in-law Jenny Curtis; three sisters: Hazell Mattoon, Helen Franklin, and Inez “Brownie” Griffing; and one brother, James Cobb.
She is survived by her two sons: James Curtis, Mike Curtis and Cindy Hodge, all of Baskin; nine grandchildren: Dr. Kenneth Martin Jr. and wife Shannon, Curt Curtis and wife April, Danny Martin and wife Yvette, John Wiggins and wife Darrah, Kelsey Hodge, Layton Curtis and wife Chelsea, Henry Curtis, Dylan Curtis and Luke Curtis; 13 great-grandchildren; special nephew, Jeffery Goodman; special niece, Jackie Mullins.
Pallbearers were Johnny Emfinger, Slim Givens, Rusty Flint, Doug Gammil, Howie Robinson and Mitch Shirley.
Honorary pallbearers were Kevin Banks, Greg Givens, Clint Shirley, Bo Taylor, Wade Thompson, and the men of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class of Coax Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Clara Reeves, Kelly Williams, Hospice TLC, Coax Baptist Church and Bayou Medical.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Paul Anthony Jeselink
Funeral services for Paul Anthony Jeselink, 51, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Magnuson officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was at 1 p.m. until time of service.
Paul was born Jan. 12, 1971, in West Monroe, La., and passed from this life on Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence in Winnsboro. Paul was a member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Glenda Parker Jeselink.
Survivors include his three sons: Jacob Paul Jeselink of Farmerville, La; Zachary Lane Jeselink and Avery Wright Jeselink both of Monroe, La.; the mother of his children, Christal Free Jeselink; two brothers: James Marty Jeselink of Farmerville and Christopher Dane Jeselink of Clinton, Miss.; and one sister, Stephanie Kay Mock of Monroe; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were James Anderson, Jamie King, Shane Mock, Eric Parker, Micheal Quinton, and Darryl Wilson.
To help offset the cost of the funeral the family asks that donations be made to Dennard First National or the Tribute Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Margaret Virginia Kincaid
Funeral services for Margaret Virginia Donnell Kincaid, 102-½, of Winnsboro, La., were held at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Clay Russell officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home, all under the direction of the funeral home.
Margaret was born in Crowville, La., March 7, 1920, to the union of the late Robert Sanders Donnell and the late Amanda Mayo Donnell, and passed on to heaven Sept. 6, 2022, at Oschner’s University Medical Center in Lafayette, La., after a brief illness.
Margaret was a WAC in the Army-Air Corp, a predecessor to today’s Air Force, during World War II, reaching the rank of sergeant. She was very proud of her service.
From Janice Kincaid:
“My mother-in-law Margaret passed on to heaven Sept. 6, 2022. We were blessed to have been with her at the end. She was 102-½. She did so much in her lifetime that it would be difficult to document it all here. Of course, she had her beloved son, my husband, Robert Eugene Kincaid, and her grandchild Ryan Doran Kincaid.
Her husband Eugene Doran Kincaid passed away many years ago at the age of 59. They met when she was in the Army Air Corp and he was in the Navy. She led a very exciting life leaving home at an early age, traveling to many states and joining the Army. She moved back to Winnsboro with her husband “Gene” and son Robert in 1963. By that time, she had been in the Army, waitressed, worked at a phone company, and secretarial work.
Later in Winnsboro she studied drafting at the trade school, became a hairstylist, and then spent over 10 years at the local garment factory. These are just the things that I can recall. She was also talented in art and a seamstress. My favorite art was when she made stain glass pictures. She could also knit, crochet and quilt. I don’t think I have ever met anyone else as talented and had as many skills as Margaret.
She loved us and always treated us with love and respect. She will be greatly missed by those that loved and knew her. We will always have our love and memories of her to cherish. She will be laid to rest by her husband on Friday, September 9, in Winnsboro, La.”
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Doran “Gene” Kincaid; her parents; and brothers: Joe Donnell, George Donnell, and Thompson Donnell.
Margaret is survived by her son Robert Eugene Kincaid and wife Janice of Lafayette; her grandson Ryan Doran Kincaid and wife Morgan of Oak Grove, LA; sister, Bobbie Higginbotham; and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to thank Franklin Parish TRIAD and her special friend Vicki for staying in touch with her over the years.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jeanette Taylor Edwards
Jeanette Taylor Edwards, 75, of Maurepas, La., passed away Sept. 4, 2022. Family members held a memorial service on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Juanita Taylor of Wisner, La.; a brother, Sonny Taylor; niece, Charlene Evans; brother-in-law, C.W. Evans; and sister-in-law, JoAnn Taylor.
She is survived by her son Tommy R. Edwards, Maurepas, La.; daughter, Lori Gregory (Jeff) Marion, La.; grandchildren Savannah Ruhl (Troy), Stafford, Va.; grandson Wesley Edwards (Kaylee), Gonzales, La.; Justin Gregory, Marion, La.; great-grandchildren, Michael Selpuvado, Astin Gregory, West Monroe, La.; Stephen (Pepper) Ruhl, Stafford, Va.; Caleb Ruhl, Colorado; brothers, Ray Taylor (Daisy), Fred Taylor, Billy Taylor and Johnny Taylor (Maribel), Wisner, La.; Elvis Taylor (Tonya), Sterlington, La.; . and Gerald Taylor (Delinda) of Pleasant City, Mo., sisters Bernice Evans, Betty Swillie (Chris), Winnsboro, La.; Billie J. Bass (Robert), Wisner, La.; Angel Knox, Rayville, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
