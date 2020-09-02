Carolyn R. Thomas
Carolyn R. Thomas, 52 of Winnsboro, died Aug. 30 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Graveside service will be held Sept. 5 at New Hope Cemetery in Liddieville at 1 p.m.
Charles Edward Sanders
Graveside service for Mr. Charles Sanders, 69, of Wisner, were held on Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. in Highland Park Cemetery, with Rev. Joel Williams officiating under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charles was born on August 17, 1951, in Wisner, to the union of Wilber Sanders, Sr and Mattie Caroline Martin Sanders, and passed from this life on August 26, 2020 in Jigger. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carolyn Louise Bond.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his brother, W.H. Sanders and wife Carol; sister, Marilyn Evans and husband Roy; nieces, Kathy Ellerbe and husband Ronnie, Jennifer McAngus and husband Leonard, Michelle Wilson and husband Brian, Kristi Wright and husband Ken, Kellie Ford and husband Tim, and Tiffany Williams and husband Rev. Joel; and nephews, Kevin Evans and wife Fran, Mark Choate and wife Donna, and Wilber H. Sanders III.
He also leaves behind a host of friends and other family members.
Darrion M. Wilson
Darrion M. Wilson, 29 of Gilbert, died Aug. 20 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro. Graveside service was held Aug. 29 at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Doug Atkins
Doug Atkins, 77 of Winnsboro, died Aug. 25 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Graveside service was held Aug. 5 at Daughter of Zion Cemetery in Extension at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Earnest Willie McFarland, Sr
Funeral services for Mr. Earnest McFarland, 80, of Winnsboro, were held Aug. 31at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Earnest, a farmer, was born on Jan. 25, 1940 to the union of Johnny and Ella Ezell McFarland, and passed from this life on Aug. 28, 2020 in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Rayford McFarland and J.D. McFarland; sisters, Dorothy Netherland and Margie Thornhill; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Ingram.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, best friend and each other’s shadow for the past 55 years, Ruby Netherland McFarland; daughters, Carol Graham and husband Mark and Amy McFarland and fiancé Daniel Neal; son, Willie McFarland Jr and wife Dana; brother, Marshall McFarland; sisters, Edna Keen and husband Owen, Irene Jones, Maudie Powell and husband Quitman; and six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers was Willie McFarland, Connor Evans, Justin Castillo, Christopher Walker, Darren Graham, and Tyler McFarland.
Honorary Pallbearers was Johnny Lambert and Keith Ferrington.
The family received friends for visitation on Aug. 30 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Elijah Payne Cooper
Brother Elijah “Pelly” Cooper was born in Monroe to the late Clara Mae Gipson-Cooper and Johnnie Robert Cooper, Sr on Sunday, Oct. 31, 1954. He departed this life as Select Specialty Hospital in Panama City, Florida, on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Pelly was called and baptized, Aug. 1962 by the late Dr. Reverend W.L. Rankin, united with the Morning Star Baptist Church in Fort Necessity. He remained an active member throughout his life while residing in Louisiana and abroad.
Pelly graduated from Fort Necessity High School, May 1972 where he excelled academically and played basketball for extra curricular activities. Like his mother, he was a whiz at math often assisting his older sisters with their homework. Before entering the US Air Force on March 12, 1974, he worked with Sustain Garment Factory and went on an extended vacation to San Bernardino, California with his older brother, Wallace. During his tenure in the United States Air Force, he received many accolades and awards. After his honorable discharge from the US Air Force, he was employed as a civilian at Hill Air Force Base, Layton, Utah. Upon returning home to Winnsboro, he held different positions, finalizing his career retiring from GM Guide Corporation.
Pelly was loved by many friends and family. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, was an excellent cook, enjoyed watching westerns and was huge sci-fi and horror movie buff. You could often find him “getting down” while listening to his favorite fund and disco music. He loved all of his family deeply. His three daughters and nine sibling meant the world to him. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren, dedicating himself to them completely. He got a real kick out of spoiling them rotten while laughing any time one of his daughters told him to scale it back.
Pelly was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Johnnie Cooper Sr; brother, Wallace Green; nephews, Darwin Darrell Cooper and Iley Cooper; grandparents, Emmaline and Charlie Cooper, Hope and Elijah Payne and Wallace Gipson; brother-in-laws Howard Coleman and Edward Wilder.
He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Daphne T. Ross, Kelley Rose Cooper and Whitney Cooper-Moore (Taurean); five grandchildren, Damian, Tierra, Kayleana, Elijah and Emma; one great-granddaughter, Kya; two brothers, Johnny Robert Cooper, Jr. and Henry (Chuck) Cooper; six sisters, Ora Lee Thomas, Lula Wilder, Evelyn Carter, Lola Coleman, Flora Cooper (Crockett) and Rose Cooper; a special nephew, Paul Cooper and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14:1-3
Horace Lee Robinson
Funeral services for Mr. Horace Robinson, 89, of Winnsboro, will be held Sept. 5 at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of New Zion Baptist Church, with Rev. Tommy Basco officiating. Burial will follow in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Robinson, an accountant, was born on July 23, 1931, in Winnsboro to the union of John George Robinson and Lillie Mae Otwell Robinson, and passed from this life on Aug. 27, 2020 in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Oswald W. Robinson.
After retiring from the U. S. Air Force, he graduated from NLU in 1974, with a degree in business. He was the owner and operator of Robinson Accounting and Tax Service until his passing. He took pride in his appearance and loved his suits.
He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church, a Mason, and a member of the American Legion. He taught Sunday school and Training Union at New Zion Baptist Church. Horace enjoyed caring for his Belgian Mares, collecting coins, working on tractors, and the annual family reunions.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife Claudine Barton Robinson; children, DeWanna Lindo and husband Mike, John H. Robinson and wife Mary, and Karen Marcus; grandchildren, Kimberley, Kelly, Jason, Erik, Sarah, Emily, Aaron, Joshua, and Noah; brothers, Raymond A. Robinson, Douglas F. Robinson, and James H. Robinson; and sister, Francis A. Robinson Ladd. He also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons; Jason M. Lindo, Aaron L. Marcus, Joshua D. Marcus, Noah R. Marcus, Harold Baur III, and Dan DeJarnette.
Honorary Pallbearers are Teddy Norwood, Adam Winemiller, Mike Lindo, and Erik Etzel.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
In accordance with the Governor’s orders, masks will be required for visitation and funeral services.
Lloyd Elmer Williams
Graveside services for Lloyd Elmer Williams, 85, of Winnsboro were held at 2 p.m., Aug. 30 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Lloyd was born in Centerpoint, on Aug. 26, 1935 and passed away from this life on August 26, 2020, in Monroe.
He served his country in active duty in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1957, and later served in the Air Force Reserves from 1957 until 1962.
He was a talented man with an inventive mind, always trying to figure out how to do something no one else had thought of before. Lloyd had two patents: US 4751622A, Solar Powered Construction Light, and US 4843525A, Solar Powered Yard Marker. Lloyd had many talents, and was an electrician, pilot and entrepreneur. He was always creating or fixing things.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Estelle Williams Sharp; father, Clarence E. Williams; brother, Albert Earl Williams; and sisters, Mamie Lee Parrott and Arlene Cade.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Donna Rhea Welch Williams; son, Ronald Wayne Williams and wife Sonya Wilder Williams; daughter, Lora Jane Williams Knight and husband Jeff Knight; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn Killian, Jarrett Kyle Williams, Katelyn Elizabeth Knight, Jacob Sullivan Wilder, Madison Rhea Williams Bachhofer, Victoria Louise Wilder, and Makayla Grace Williams; five great grandchildren, Ayden, Lyla, Rynn, Drake, and Evelyn; and nieces and nephews, Margaret Ruth Boyd and husband Wayne, David Lance and wife Callie, and Judy Fuller and husband Cecil.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Milton Edward Jackson, Sr.
Milton Edward Jackson, Sr., 71, of Winnsboro, La., passed away, Aug. 26 in Slidell Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Mr. Jackson was a native of Winnsboro and was the third son of Mr. James and Mrs. Mildred Jackson, both deceased.
Mr. Jackson is survived by two sons, Kevin Jackson of Plano, Texas, and Milton Jackson, Jr. (Tiffany), of Monroe, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Jackson, of Monroe, and two elder brothers. Charles Jackson of California and James Walter Jackson, Jr. of Monroe. He also leaves one brother, Lonnie Jackson of Winnsboro, one sister, Berthina Burgs (Donald) of Houston, Texas, and a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.
Thank you for your support during this difficult time. We have created this virtual, eternal memorial to allow you; his family and friends, to enhance his tribute by adding your memories and photos in lieu of a service to honor Daddy's final wishes. https://www.tributes.com/MiltonEdwardJacksonSr
Mose Lee Baker, Sr.
Mose Lee Baker, Sr., 72 of Winnsboro, died Aug. 21 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. Graveside service was held Aug. 29 at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 1 p.m.
Patricia Marie Russell
Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Russell, 73, of Winnsboro, were held on Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Kevin Goodman and Bro. Curtis Smith officiating.
Burial followed in Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
The family received friends for visitation Sept. 1 beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.