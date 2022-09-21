Kenneth Paul Murphy
Kenneth Paul Murphy, 60, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, in Monroe, La. Mr. Murphy was born on March 17, 1962, in New Orleans, La.
Left to cherish beautiful memories of Kenneth are his mother, Betty Murphy; brother, Michael Murphy and sister, Debbie Lamanna. Mr. Murphy is also survived by two nieces and one nephew.
Roy Weston
Funeral services for Mr. Roy Edward Weston, 98 of Mangham, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Mangham Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Aultman and Rev. Doyle Adams officiating. Interment followed in the Lone Cherry Cemetery in Mangham, La., under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville, La.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Mangham Baptist Church.
Mr. Weston was born on May 29, 1924, in Mangham, La., and passed away on Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence in Mangham. He was a life-long farmer who was a true southern gentleman. He was a devoted Christian who served as deacon at Lone Cherry Baptist Church as well as Mangham Baptist Church for many years. Mr. Weston loved to play anything with a string, including the mandolin, guitar and fiddle.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Sue Weston, and son-in-law, Ardwayne Stapp.
Survivors include his children, Martha Stapp, Roy Lynn Weston and wife Cheryl, and Larry Glen Weston and wife Pat; grandchildren, Daryl Stapp and wife Janet, Kim Stapp, Amy Allemond and husband Jason, Allison Aultman, Lilly Grace Weston, Casey Gray and Anna Pitts and husband Tim; great-grandchildren, Addison Deblieux, Jenna Stapp, Colton Gillum and wife Laura, Emma Allemond, Logan Allemond, Amelia Allemond, Eli Gray, Ada Pitts, Chloe Pitts, Dani Pitts, Laurelli Gillum and Aiden Aultman; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Daryl Stapp, Jason Allemond, Logan Allemond, Eli Gray and Jay Weston. Honorary Pallbearers were Jessie Lee Harris and Mike Weston.
Memorials may be made to the Mangham Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Lone Cherry Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Shirley Parker Merrill
Funeral services for Shirley Parker Merrill, 80, of Monroe were held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Stoffer officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Shirley was born Aug. 30, 1942, in Winnsboro to the late Isaac David Parker and the late Rosa Cleo Daughdrill Parker, and passed from this life Sept. 12, 2022, at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Texas.
Mrs. Shirley was a member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church and attended Memorial Baptist Church. She was a nursing assistant, a beautician and a member of Labor Locals Union 366.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Thomas Tracy “Tommy” Merrill; her grandson Anthony Merrill; siblings, Willis D. “Corky” Parker, Oakla Messina, Charles “Thumb” Parker, Peggy Newman, and Gary Parker; daughter-in-law Sharon Merrill; and son-in-law, Harold Culberson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include six children: Thomas W. Merrill of Central, Kathy M. Altazan of Purvis, Miss., Tracy L. Merrill of Monroe, Tina M. Hopson of Eudora, Kan., Renee Davis of Monroe and Carla Teresa Culberson of Sweetwater, Tenn.; two brothers-in-law Jack Merrill of Deer Park, Texas, and Mac Merrill of Beverly Hills, Fla.; three surrogate daughters, Vicki LaMarca, Karen Gibb and Cathy Fox all of Monroe; 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Ethan Hatten, Richie Kelly, David Lewis, Paul Lewis, Greg Parker and Ricky Parker.
Honorary pallbearers were Parker Dixon and Joseph Ellerbe.
Hunter Zachary Graham
Funeral services for Hunter Zachary Graham, 18, of Fort Necessity, La., will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Life Church in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Kevin Bates and Curt Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Interment will follow in Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Hunter, a senior at Franklin Parish High School, was also a veterinarian tech and a welder and placed 8th in the State FFA Welding Competition.
Hunter was born July 3, 2004, in Monroe, La., and tragically passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, after an accident. He was a member of Life Church and was friends with all he met.
Hunter is survived by his parents, David and Liz Graham; brother Jordan Graham; sister Elsie Graham; grandparents Randy and Debbie Graham; uncle John Graham and wife Brooke; cousins, Darren Graham and Axton Graham; aunt Becky Beach and husband Josh Beach, numerous cousins and extended family and work family of Sullivan’s Veterinary Clinics.
Pallbearers will be Zack Barfield, Drew Keene, Cody Lively, Levi Roberts, Hunter Stephens and Danny Walters.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Brown, Glenn Gallager, John Graham, Jordan Graham, Dustin Matthews, Devin Minzel, James Moore and Chris Sullivan.
Memorial Donations may be made in Hunter Graham’s name @ Sicily Island State Bank.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.