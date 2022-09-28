Betty Ruth Stephens
Services for Betty Ruth Stephens, 89, of Gilbert, La., were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert, La. with Rev. James Harris and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery, all under the direction of Young’s Community Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert.
Betty Ruth was born to the union of Willie Eugene “Gene” Kenney and Mary Kimball Kenney on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1933, in the swamp at Kendrick’s Ferry as the middle child of eleven. Never one to shy away from hard work, Betty Ruth preferred working in the field with the men of the house to cooking with the women, even going as far to pay her brothers to let her take their place.
Betty Ruth met the love of her life, Webster, at a baseball game in Crowville, and despite him being smitten, she brushed him off until she had to go on double dates with her sister Margie and Webb was finally able to woo her. Webster and Ruth settled into their homestead in Gilbert and built their family there, eventually welcoming their children, Sheila, Donald, and Tina.
Betty Ruth was a talented seamstress and quilter producing beautiful garments and quilts over the years. After raising her children, Betty Ruth put her cooking skills to work at Gilbert School for over 20 years, eventually retiring as the cafeteria manager.
Betty Ruth and Webster enjoyed traveling around the country on roads trips with their special friends and they always came home with many a story to tell about their adventures. She loved her family and always kept her siblings and children’s families close cooking Sunday dinner after church where anyone was welcome and certainly wouldn’t leave hungry.
Betty Ruth was a faithful servant at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert always greeting everyone with a smile and something to eat. Betty Ruth was particular about how she wanted things done up until her final moments where she passed peacefully at home with beloved family and friends surrounding her on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Kenney; spouse, Webster K. Stephens; daughter, Tina Stephens Wall; siblings, Amos Kenney, Henry “Tomboy” Kenney, Bernice Gillespie, Tillman “Hoss” Kenney, Louella “Sister” Boothe, Willie Eugene “Sonny” Kenney, Lillie Roberts and Chester Kenney.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Sheila Williamson, and Donald Stephens and wife Pat; grandchildren, Eric Wall, Cary Williamson, Glen Wall and wife Sandee, Courtney Williamson, Beth Stephens, Johnathan Stephens and wife Ashley; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Margie Roberts Walker, and one brother, Phillip Kenney and wife Jan. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Cary Williamson, Glen Wall, Johnathan Stephens, Gary Martin, Bubba Ferguson and Bill Caldwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.