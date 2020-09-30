Debbie Etoile Oglesby Johnston
On Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, Debbie Etoile Oglesby Johnston, 79 of Harrisonburg, moved to her heavenly home. Debbie was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.
Debbie loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God’s word. Debbie was a powerful prayer warrior and Heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Johnston is preceded in death by her parents; Julian Marshall and Harvey Bell Fife Oglesby; sister, Maudie Bell Fitch; brothers, Julian Wayne Oglesby, James Baxter Oglesby and Gary Don Oglesby.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Johnston; and two daughters, Julia Gilmore and husband, Gerald, and Karen Johnston. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Mindy Spillers and husband, Colby; Drew Wiggers and wife, Sunny and Julian Serrato; five great-grandsons, Cole Spillers, Braden Spillers, David Michael Wiggers, Joseph Wiggers, and John Luke Wiggers.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Johnston was held 2 p.m., Sept. 25, at First Baptist Church, Harrisonburg, LA. The family received visitors from 12 until the time of service. Social distancing and masks was required.
Officiating the service was Dr. Philip Caples. Interment was at Harrisonburg Cemetery.
Honoring Mrs. Johnston as pallbearers was Eron Borne, Clay McGuffee, Jeff Pentecost, David Mitchell, Mike McGuffee, Robert Bradley, Ken Terry, and Greg Terry.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harrisonburg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 707, Harrisonburg, LA 71340.
Karl P. Jones
Pastor Karl P. Jones was born on Nov. 6, 1960 in Newellton to the late Pastor Albert and Lera Jones. He confessed Christ and was baptized on Aug. 5, 1973 by his father, and joined the Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in Newellton.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, a sister and a niece.
Karl served in the United States Air Force for four years, later joining the United States Marines Corps. After competition of his military services, he returned home and married Diane Ford, and to this union two sons were born.
Karl started his law enforcement career at Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office in St. Joseph under then Sheriff Fred Scott as a jailer. Karl was appointed Chief Criminal Deputy, becoming the first and to date the only African-American to serve in that role in Tensas Parish’s history. He also worked at the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the Newellton Police Department. In February 2010, Karl accepted an offer from the late Mayor Edward L Brown to become Chief of Police for the St. Joseph Police Department.
Karl was crowned a deacon at the Paradise Missionary Baptist Church in 1994, and joined the ministry on Jan. 18, 2002 and served as the first Missionary of the Tensas Baptist Association, working with the Sunday School and youth ministry.
Karl became the pastor of Stonewall Missionary Baptist Church in the summer of 2009.
Pastor Karl P. Jones entered into eternal rest on Sept. 19 at the Madison Parish Hospital in Tallulah.
Karl’s legacy continues with his wife of 35 years, Diana Ford Jones of Newellton; two sons: Karl P. Jones Jr., (Brittany) of Killeen, TX; and Christian M. Jones, Newellton; four brothers: Albert Jones Jr., of Newellton, Eric Jones (Patricia) of Gonzales; Norris Jones (Deborah) of Gray, La., Rico M. Jones (Ariel) of Laguna Niguel, CA.; four sisters: Cassino Carter and Kanola Ransome (Calvin) of Newellton, Lisa Jenson (James) of Lake Providence, Tracey Moore (Dave) of Fortworth, Texas, one Goddaughter, D’Lauryn Morgan, four grandchildren: J’cee Frazier (J’cee Boo to her papa), Llani K Jones, Kyan Jones and Brimley Jones. A host of nieces, nephews and friends.
These serves were under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mose Richards
Mose Richards, of Wisner, died Sept. 22 at Glenwood Regional Funeral Home in West Monroe. He was 86.
Graveside services for Mr. Richards will be held Oct. 3 at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Richards four sons: Sylvester Norman, Cornelius Norman, Jean Claude Norman and the Rev. Leodis Norman. He also has four step-sons: Verlon Norman, Allen Ray Heckard, Cedrick Hunt and Jonathan Blackson; two step-daughters: Mary Coleman and Lynda Williams.
He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be his sons.
Thelma Crook
Funeral services for Thelma Crook, 71, of Gilbert were 2 p.m. Sept.25, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Rex Barker officiating.
Interment followed in South Central Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Sept. 24, at the funeral home.
Thelma was born January 23, 1949, in Winnsboro to the union of Cleo Cupp and Lucille Jordan Cupp and passed from this life on Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence in Gilbert.
Thelma worked as an LPN for 39 years, before her retirement she had worked many years for Plantation Manor and Mary Anna Nursing Homes. During her nursing career she was very dedicate to her job and her patients. Thelma's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was her greatest joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her son, Ben Crook, Jr. and wife Jan of Gilbert; daughter Angela Howard of Grayson; four grandchildren: Brittany Stephens and husband Josiah, Amber Howard, Samantha Crook all of Gilbert, and Alannah Crook of Jigger; five great grandchildren: Cadance and Jaxon Ulmer, Brenya and Alyce Stephens, and Gauge Bamburg all of Gilbert; brother, Donald Cupp and wife Beverly of Mangham; and sister, Peggy Purvis of Baskin; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Johnathan Bamburg, Paul-Garrett Jones, Heath Mathews, Travis Parker, Jeff Purvis and Josiah Stephens.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jimmy Coughran and staff, and also Hospice TLC.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Myrtis Evelyn Jones Cureington
Funeral services for Myrtis Evelyn Jones Cureington, 81 of Winnsboro were held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in Winnsboro First United Methodist Church with Rev. Francis Guy, Rev. Bradley Swire and Keith Holley officiating.
Graveside service were held Monday at 4 p.m. in Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery near Natchitoches under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Visitation was held Monday, from 8:30-10 a.m. at the church.
She was born to the union of Andrew Jones and Carrie Potter Jones on Sept. 22, 1939 in Winnsboro and passed from this life Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her residence in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Cureington was member of Winnsboro First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, pearl’s Sunday School Class and was a circle leader. She retired as supervisor of The Morning Advocate in Baton Rouge having worked there for 32 years. Her hobbies included playing Pokeno, working in the yard, spending time with family, watching LSU sports and the New Orleans Saints.
She was preceded in death by her first husband William H. (B.J.) Jackson, brother Luther Jones, sisters Ruby Austin and Bonnie Wallace Torrey, stepson Barry Paul Jackson, stepdaughters Charlotte Robinson and Jymme Lynn Miley and brother-in-law William “Poochie” Cureington.
Mrs. Cureington is survived by her husband Jimmie R. Cureington of Winnsboro; children Keith Holley and wife Angelia of Brusly, Donnie Holley and wife Teressa of Adis, Penny Lee of Archibald; stepdaughter Necci Gregory and husband Tim of St. Joseph; step-son Tim Jackson and wife Gemme of Breaux Bridge; grandchildren Shane Holley and wife Megan, Shaun Holley and wife Chelsea, Seth Holley and wife Kate, William Holley and wife Andi, Georgia Hooley Woodruff and husband Larry, Bobby Spinks and wife Brittany, Danny Spinks, Hunter Lee, Stoney Lee, Jamie Meares and husband Jeff, Chad Gregory, Walter Gregory and Sarah Jackson.
She is also survive by great-grandchildren Braysen, Brookes and Paisley Holley, Jack and Carmen Holley Kaden and Drake Holley, Keean Woodruff, Malea and Chaisty Woodruff and one Holley baby on the way; in-laws Charles Cureington and wife Dixie, Pat Cureington, David “Teeny” Cureington and wife Sally, Regina David, Pearl Bryant; many nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Grandsons and a nephew will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Cureington’s “play daughter” Carloyn Jackson and her family for the love and care shown to Mrs. Cureington during her time of illness. They would also like to thank the nurses and aides of Hospice TLC, as well as Mike and Janet Wallace and Nina Barbie.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
Johnny Eugene Lawrence
Johnny Eugene Lawrence passed away on Sept. 26.
He is survived by his wife Penny Kimble Lawrence, his children Melissa Hunt and husband Rob, John Earl Lawrence, Bobbye Jo Futch and husband Dale, Sarah Romero and husband Jacob, Joey Williamson and wife Jaime, Michael Williamson and wife Allison, and his daughter by love Toni Chapman as well as his grandchildren Savannah Allen, Cheyenne Presley, John Fletcher Lawrence, Dale & Zaidee Futch, Emma & Thomas Hunt, Abigayle Chapman, Brier, Barnes & Kenley Williamson, and Ty, Taylor & Teddy Williamson.
He is also survived by his great grandchildren Briar and Rocky Allen, Zane and Tate Futch, and Gracie Presley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Johnny’s mother Lenell Browder, his brother Ronnie Lawrence and his sisters Judy Mock, Jennifer Earnst and Joyce Lawrence are also surviving family members.
He is preceded in death by his father Eugene, his sister, Jerry Mock and his brothers Donald Ray and Robert Arnold Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank or any local food bank in your area. Services will be held under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Louisiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Perry Heckard
Perry Heckard, of Nashville formerly of Winnsboro, died Sept. 16 at his home. He was 72.
Services were held Sept. 26 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
He had three sons: Byron McCall, Steven Marcus and Rodney Heckard; two daughters: Perri Carradine and LaKeysha Harrell; two brothers: Rev. Walter Jones and Elijah Heckard and one sister Theadora Estis.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Shelly Ford, Rodney Heckard, Kermit Carradine and Steven Heckard.
Roy Lee Johnson
Roy Lee Johnson, of Wisner, died Sept. 18 at UMC Medical Center at Jackson. He was 70.
Graveside services at Mr. Johnson were held Sept. 26 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at noon under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson had three brothers: George Johnson, Jr. and Alvin Johnson of New Orleans and Allen Johnson Sr. of Los Angles; and three sisters: Annie May Johnson, Viola Johnson and Laverne Dickens all of Wisner.
He also had a sister-in-law: Eula Johnson of Wisner and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers were Alvin Johnson, Marvin Brown, Wayne Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Connie Johnson and Henry Cooper.
Randy Michael Vallot
Funeral services for Randy Michael Vallot, 59, of Rayville, were held at 1:00 p.m. Sept.28 at the Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church, 2 p.m. with Rev. Keith Adcock and Rev. Caleb Wheeler officiating. Interment followed in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Pallbearers were his sons and brothers.
