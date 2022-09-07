James Royce Watson
Jan. 28, 1933-Aug. 30, 2022
Born to Willis John and Lois Smith Watson, Royce worked in the family grocery business in Wisner, La., most of his younger years, until leaving to attend Louisiana Tech University. Shortly after his enrollment with Louisiana Tech, Royce was drafted into active duty of the United States Navy Reserve to serve in the Korean Conflict and served his country for 14 years. In addition to his service, Royce completed his degree and earned a bachelor of science in Business Administration and graduated Cum Laude on May 28, 1956.
He and his wife, Vera Barfield Watson of Wisner, La., married in May, 1952, and moved to El Dorado, Ark., where he worked with Lion Oil. With being a CPA in the oil industry, they moved several times, including time in Baton Rouge where he worked on his master’s at Louisiana State University.
Along with his career as CPA, he was actively involved in church, missions and coaching. He and Vera have traveled all over this country, as well as other countries, spreading Jesus’ Word, building and repairing missions. His selfless acts of kindness were witnessed by many over the years.
He took great pride in coaching Royal Ambassadors basketball, along with many other sports for each of his children. His love for God, his family and friends and sports (Louisiana Tech University) will be cherished eternally. He will be honored with a memorial service at a later date.
Royce is survived by his wife, Vera Barfield Watson of Ruston, La., son James “Jimmy” M. Watson (Emilane) of Shreveport, La., and daughters, Brigette Fitzgerald (Mickey) and Candace Cooper (Jeff) of Ruston, La., along with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family requests that any memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Louisiana State University’s hematology research on AMI, Leukemia.
Robert Wayne Houston
Funeral services for Robert Wayne Houston, 63, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Crockett Point Baptist Church, with Rev. Ritchie Kelly, Rev. Casey Johnson and Rev. George Ferrington officiating. Burial will follow at Harris Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Wayne, who was an engineering technician IV for the Louisiana Department of Transportation, was born Jan. 2, 1959, in Winnsboro, La., to the union of the late Robert Frank Houston and the late Ruby Newman Houston, and passed to meet Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, Sept. 4, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, La., after a lengthy battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
Wayne was a member of Crockett Point Baptist Church, Crowville, La. He retired after 30 years as a surveyor with LADOTD. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a baseball umpire and basketball referee. He enjoyed golf and going to singings, especially gospel singings, and most of all he loved his grandchildren, whom he would race in his wheelchair. Through his journey he touched many and wanted everyone to know his Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister Melinda Houston.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 41 years, Veronica, whom he loved dearly as an angel sent from God; his children who meant the world to him: Lance Houston and Virginia Gandy and husband Jacob; his beloved grandchildren: Brayden, Easton, Jett, Nolan, Sadie, Duke and Wyatt; his former daughter-in-law Brittney Hendry; siblings Kathy Kussy, Brenda Brewer and David Houston; Deuce and Toby, family dogs and close companions; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Ricky Caldwell, Josey Graham, Robbie Houston, Steve Houston, Jerry Linder, David Matthews and Allan Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers are Paul Work, Greg Meyers and Bruce Ramsey. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Wanda Jewel Scroggins
Graveside services for Mrs. Wanda Jewel Dawson Scroggins, 88, were held Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Legion Memorial Cemetery Newellton, La., with Rev. Larry Foster officiating, under the direction of Dennard First national Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mrs. Wanda was a member of Warren Independent Baptist Church Vicksburg, Miss., and a former member of First Baptist Church Newellton, La. She passed away Aug. 18, 2022, in Vicksburg, Miss.
She said some her best times in life were in Sunday School at First Baptist, Newellton, La.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Lea Dawson and Gladys M. Dawson, and her sister, Katherine Barney Clifton.
She is survived by a son, Thomas Edward Hale of Wisner, La.; a daughter,
Wanda H. Burt of Jackson, Miss.; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Eric Hale, Ron Hale, David Hankins, Josh Roberts, Philip Roberts, and David Vinson. Grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.
Paul Anthony Jeselink
Funeral services for Paul Anthony Jeselink, 51, of Winnsboro, La., will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lone Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Clyde Edward Welch
Funeral services for Mr. Clyde Edward Welch of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church, 2510 Loop Road, Winnsboro, La., with Brother Mark Powell and BrotherFloyd Hawthorne officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Winnsboro.
Visitation was from 12 noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the church.
Mr. Welch was born March 30, 1933, in Winnsboro, La., and passed from this life on Sept. 1, 2022, in Winnsboro, La., at the age of 89. He was a member of Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church for over 70 years, where he taught Sunday School and was a church Monitor.
Clyde loved to hunt and fish and retired from LSU Research Center in Chase, La., then started farming until he reached retirement age. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady Mixon Welch and Velvia Welch;
and his siblings, Grady Welch Jr., JD Welch, Jesse Welch and sister Alice Crafts.
Survivors include his spouse of 68 years, Susie L. Welch; daughter Mickey Rose Welch; son Eddie Murle Welch; brothers, Simmie Ray Welch and wife June, William Welch and wife Judy, Timothy Welch and wife Jo, Robert Welch and wife Sandy and Jack Welch and wife Brenda; sisters, Mildred Heath, Doris Frizell, and Leonia Meadows. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends and his pet Fluffy.
Pallbearers were Mike Wright, Leo Guimbellot, Rusty Stone, Boyce Stone, Chad Parks and Steve Parks. Honorary pallbearers were Dalton Wright, Ray Parks, Robert Parks and John Comeaux.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.