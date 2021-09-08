W. Gayo Boone
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. W. Gayo Boone, 85, of Winnsboro were held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Chase Baptist Church in Chase with Rev. Dale Goodman officiating.
Interment followed in the Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Boone was born in Crowville on October 20, 1935 and passed away at his residence on September 4, 2021. He loved the outdoors hunting and fishing, but loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Boone was a farmer and convenient store owner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Myrtle Boone and his brother, Frank Boone.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sharon; children, Terry Boone and wife, Jayna, Lloyd Boone, and LaJan Easterling and husband, Matt; grandchildren, Dena Boone, Chris Williams, Zachary Boone, Andrea Williams, Avery Boone, and Lucy Martin; numerous great grandchildren; brother, Thomas Boone and wife, Marveen; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Kent Nichols, Kirk McMurry, Bruce McMurry, Zachary Boone, Chris Williams, Wesley Peters, and Matt Easterling.
Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday.
Roberta Cameron
Graveside service for Miss. Roberta Cameron, 93 of Winnsboro, will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. at State Place Cemetery in Winnsboro with the Rev. Micheal McFarland officiating.
Services will be under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Miss. Cameron died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are one son: Roger Cameron of Winnsboro; one Godson: Darrell Teats of Winnsboro; special niece Kathryn Owens of Winnsboro; her husband: Donnie Owens and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Tricia Hawsey
Graveside services for Tricia Hawsey, 71, of Liddieville, will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Ogden Cemetery in Liddieville, with Rev. Rex Barker officiating; visitation was from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home, all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Tricia was born to the union of William John Austin, Sr. and Pocahontas Cynthia Vines Austin in Winnsboro, and passed from this life at her residence September 5, 2021.
Tricia, a florist for many years, treated her grandchildren as her whole world; she loved her cats, and doing arts and crafts.
Tricia is preceded in death by her infant daughter: Amanda Lynn Hawsey; her parents; Brother: William John “Bill” Austin, Jr.; and brother-in-law Danny Wall.
Tricia is survived by her daughter: Terri Grayson; grandson’s: Evan and Seth Grayson; sisters: Susan Wall and Brenda Humphreys; Brothers: Kelly (Connie) Austin, Don (Carol) Austin, Gary (Rita) Austin, Rob Austin, and Mike (Lissa) Austin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Mac Arthur Parker
Funeral service for Mr. Mac Parker, 70, of Winnsboro was held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Apostolic Tabernacle, with Rev. Michael Couch and Rev. Chris Hunter officiating. Burial followed in New Life Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mac, a boat captain, was born on June 25, 1951, in Laurel, MS to the union of Cecil Parker and Mary Walker Parker, and passed from this life on August 31, 2021, in West Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Parker; brothers, James Henry Parker and Woodrow Parker; son, Mac Arthur Parker, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Lavon Mabry.
Survivors include his wife, Rose Blackwell Parker; son, Jordan McArthur Parker and wife Mary Kate Parker of Winnsboro; brothers-in-law, Grafton Mabry and Harold Mabry and wife Ruby, and Doug Thornhill; sister-in-law, Grace Vester; sister, Ruthie Kennedy and husband John of Gulf Port, MS; sister-in-law, Mary Ella Parker of Jayess, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Eric Andrews, Robin Vester, James Parker, Paul Dale Mixon, Donnie Franks, and Mike Rockhold.
Honorary pallbearers were Paul Rockhold, Glenn Givens, Charles Touchet, Sonny Harrison, and Sam Hawthorn.
Family received friends for visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the church.
Tommy McBroom
Funeral services for Tommy McBroom, 65, of Baskin, will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Baskin Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Pitson and Rev. Marion Spence officiating; visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the church; all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Tommy, a retired Oilfield Rig Manager, was born July 06, 1956, to the union of George Thomas McBroom, Sr. and Iva Mae Lawrence McBroom in Winnsboro; he passed from this life September 5, 2021, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Joanie McBroom and Rosemary Thompson; father-in-law Grady Gray; and sister-in-law Joni Gray.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Pamela Gray McBroom; daughters: Bridgette Tuberville and Britni McBroom; grandson: Blaze Tuberville; and sisters: Lana Cowart and Tami Oglesbee; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Victor Cowart, Jeremy Gray, Geoff Hiesler, Thomas Oglesbee, Todd Lee, and Timmy Reppond.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Patricia Ann Riley
Funeral service for Mrs. Patricia Riley, 69, of Sicily Island, was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Patricia, a waitress, was born on September 28, 1951, in Jigger, to the union of Robert Herbert Kinnison, and Geneva Perry, and passed from this life on September 1, 2021, in Ferriday.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Kinnison and Geneva Perry Ellerbe; brother, Kenneth Ray Kinnison; and sister, Nita K. Nettles.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Harvey Earl Riley; children, Jimmy Dodd, Kristina Grimes and husband Elton, and Joshua Riley; grandchildren, Timothy Dodd, Brittney Henry, Savanna Dodd, Christopher Dodd, Patrick Dodd, Joseph Grimes, and Brandon Grimes; great-grandsons, Landon Irwin and Oliver Dodd; and brothers, Robert Earl Kinnison and Joseph “Man” Ellerbe. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family received friends for visitation on Monday, September 6, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Richard Gaulden, Jr
Funeral service for Mr. Richard “Bud” Gaulden, Jr, 94, of Winnsboro, was held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of Fort Necessity Baptist Church, with Bro. Wesley Dunn and Bro. Benton Moore officiating. Burial followed in Coax Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Bud, a mechanical engineer, was born on December 13, 1926, in Winnsboro to the union of Richard Gaulden Sr and Velma Hilton Gaulden, and passed from this life on September 2, 2021 in Natchitoches.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Velma Gaulden; brother, Joe Gaulden, Mackie Gaulden, sister, Geneva Butler, two infant sisters, grandson, Ricky Gaulden; step-grandson, Niel Sanders; and two step-grand-daughter, Memarie Jobe and Kyrsten Book.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Mary Garner Gaulden; son, James Richard Gaulden and wife Carolyn; daughter, Renee’ Sanders and husband Ronnie; step-daughter, Linda Gail Blanco; step-daughter, Charlotte Wilson Bell and husband David; six grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dot Neathery; and sister-in-law, Marie Halloway. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Tony Haring, Corey Gaulden, Mike Gaulden, Chris Gaulden, Bobby Neathery, and Danny Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers were Bubba Perry, Joe Foy, Jimbo Colvin, Mitchel Valentine, and David Bell.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the church, with the service following.
Dora “BB” Rogers
Dora “BB” Rogers, 55 of Winnsboro, passed away August 24, 2021 at her home. Services were held September 4, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church in Liddieville at 2 p.m.
Burial followed at Daughter of Zion in Extension under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are daughters: LaKandra Rogers, Jessica Chirse, Anitria White, Shericka Mitchell and Alteshia Mitchell; brothers: Eugene Rogers, Donald Rogers, Johnny Rogers, Timmy Rogers, Ricky Rogers and Michael Rogers; sisters: Judie Johnson and Etta Rogers; special niece: TaRecius Pleasant along with 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Johnny Rogers, Donald Rogers, Sr., Adrian Chirse, Jessie Hart, Jarius William Sr. and Adrian Ellis.
Ronald Regan Hendricks
Funeral service for Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Hendricks, 82, of Crowville, was held on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of Magnolia Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Ferrington and Bro. James Shirley officiating. Burial followed in Mulhearn Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ronnie, a custodian, was born on February 2, 1939, to the union of Alford Eugene Hendricks and Lola Mae Gunn Hendricks and passed from this life on September 2, 2021, in Crowville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alford and Lola Hendricks; brother, Jimmy Hendricks; and Summer’s mother, Sue Hendricks.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Price Hendricks; children, Chris Hendricks, Beth Branco, David Hendricks, Summer Greer, Jason Mize, and Jenna Giddens; and brothers, Gene Hendricks and Danny Hendricks.
He also leaves behind his special friends, Danny and Tamara Walters, Tiffany Nobles and Taylor Searcy, Doug and DeeVonia Clark, and Dewayne Clements; and his 50 wives and 600 children at Crowville School. Ronnie’s 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren will also miss him dearly.
Pallbearers were Danny Walters, Preston Mingo, Dewayne Clements, Brady Cox, Doug Clark, and James Shirley.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the church.
Willie “Luke” Scott
Willie “Luke” Scott, 62 formerly of Winnsboro, died August 20, 2021 at VA Medical Center in Houston. Mr. Scott resided in Houston at the time of his death.
Mr. Scott’s graveside services were held September 4, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 11 a.m.
Left to cherish his memory were one son: Lamonford Scott of Dallas; brothers: Ronald Scott, Willie Baygent, Brady Smiley, Anthony Scott and Willie Brown; sisters: Sharon Hamilton, Linda Scott and Jackie Baygent; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Ronald Scott Jr., Willie Baygent, Daniel White, Jonathan Crockham, Donta Mills and Albert Ross, Jr.
