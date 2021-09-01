Dora Lee Rogers
Dora Lee Rogers, 55 of Winnsboro, died August 24, 2021 at her home in Winnsboro.
Services were August 28 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Liddieville.
A full obituary will be in next week’s Franklin Sun.
Jeanette Whitley James
Graveside services for Jeanette Whitley James, 27 of Winnsboro, will be held September 3, 2021 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at 11 a.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Jeanette died August 26 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
She is survived by her spouse, Vernon James; one son: Michael Whitley; daughters: Jimika K. Whitley, LaQitue Buckley, Janni Wilson and Shananeque Mikell; one brother: Emani Whitley; three sisters: Jacklon Whitley, Cheryl Wallace and Yvonne E. Whitley; 12 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Lori Ann Dawson
A graveside service for Mrs. Lori Dawson,55, of Alexandria, formerly of Wisner, was held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dawson, a homemaker, was born on January 18, 1966, in Winnsboro, to the union of William Henry Wilson and Margaret Ann Cathey Wilson, and passed from this life on August 19, 2021, in Alexandria.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Wilson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Charles ‘Chuck’ Dawson, Jr; daughter, Lauren Dawson; sister, Pennie Beauchamp and husband Michael.
Pallbearers were Dale Dawson, Troy Dawson, Mike Beauchamp, Will Beauchamp, Garret McAlister, Steve Beaver, and Dillon Beaver.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com
Lorrrie Eubanks Ferrington
Funeral service for Lorrie Ferrington, 51, of West Monroe, will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro. Burial will follow in Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery, West Monroe.
Lorrie was born on September 26, 1969, in Natchez, MS to the union of Larry Gayle Eubanks and Patricia Gay Humble Eubanks, and passed from this life on August 28, 2021, in West Monroe.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Roy “Doc” Eubanks and Myrtle Eubanks, and maternal grandparents, Raymond Humble and Louise Humble.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Darran Ferrington; parents, Gay and Larry Eubanks; children, Darrick Ferrington and wife Natalie, and Brittany Lance and husband Cody; grandchildren, Bryce Ferrington, Brock Ferrington, Annalise Ferrington, Easton Lance, and RaeLyn Lance; brother, Chad Eubanks; nephews, Lane Eubanks and wife Kyli and Logan Eubanks and wife Savannah; great-niece, Aria Eubanks; great-nephews, Asher Eubanks and Kase Eubanks. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, friends, family, and her furry child, Rebel Ferrington.
Pallbearers will be Darrick Ferrington, Lane Eubanks, Cody Lance, Eric Ferrington, Logan Eubanks, and Clayton Ferrington.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Rebel Ferrington.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. – noon at the funeral home.
Kortney Monyea Malone
Funeral services for Kortney Monyea Malone, 27 of Winnsboro, will be held September 4 at Abundant Life Church in Winnsboro at 1 p.m. Burial will be at Greater Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Mangham under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Kortney died August 24 in Winnsboro.
He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Monyea and Angelae Malone of Winnsboro; brothers: De’Terrius Malone and De’Tuarius Marlone of Winnsboro and Tari Thomas of San Antonio, Texas; sisters: Monyeanise Malone of Winnsboro and Ashley McCarthy of Plano, Texas.
Pallbearers were Jimmy McCarthy Sr., Quamie Allen, Terrance McCarthy, Ke’Derek McCarthy, Al’Darius Hennix, Jaleel Allen Sr., Aaron Allen, Le’Zerrick Allen, Jerry Allen Jr., Jared Allen and Chars’Darion Hennix.
Bruce D. Aymond
Bruce D. Aymond (Jo Jo), 54, of Wisner, celebrated his biggest and best homecoming of all on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 where he went on to join many loved ones that had gone on before him. He was born in Monroe on August 31, 1966 to James and Margaret Aymond and he passed from this earth on August 24, 2021 a week shy of his 55birthday.
Jo Jo spent many years working in the construction business and was an avid football fan. He could not wait for the season to start so he could watch his LSU and Saints play. He loved his family and enjoyed nothing more than making his loved ones laugh.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Louis and Avy Aymond; his maternal grandparents C.L. and Laura Dupree, his mother Margaret Dupree Aymond, brother Charles Aymond and sister Laura Aymond.
He leaves behind his wife, Christy Lemoine Aymond; son Michael Donald and wife Krista of Wisner, La; father James Aymond, Sr. of Wisner; brother James Aymond, Jr. and wife Linda of Marthaville, La; Sister Nikki Aymond of Wisner; 2 grandchildren Michael Donald, Jr. and Ashley Temple and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 25, 2021 at 10 am at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Aymond officiating. Interment followed at Central Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers included: James Aymond, Jr., Wesley Aymond, David Aymond, Richard Andrews, Isaiah Aymond, Garrett Tice, Logan Tice, and Anthony Lemoine.
Honorary pallbearers included: John Lemoine, Maverick Lemoine, Michael Donald and Aaron Lemoine.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Jennifer Lee King Boutwell
Funeral services for Jennifer Lee King Boutwell, 51, of Gilbert were 2 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Jennifer was born August 18, 1970, in Natchez, MS to the union of Curtis King and Johnnie Hogan King and passed from this life on August 23, 2021, in Monroe at St. Francis Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her father, Curtis King.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her mother, Johnnie Hogan King of Gilbert; three children: Ashlee Stapp and husband Daniel of Gilbert, Harlan Boutwell II of Gilbert and Takoda Rayce Boutwell of Winnsboro; four grandchildren: Shelby King, Lilah Stapp, Stratton Stapp and Eden Boutwell; one sister, Amanda King Hill and husband Luke of Covington; three nieces: Hannah, Amelia and Addison Hill; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Harlan Boutwell II, Takoda Rayce Boutwell, Cross Hogan, Daniel Stapp, Justin Temple, Andrew Collins, Josh Beach and Luke Hill.
Honorary pallbearers were Hunter Simms, Floyd Hogan, Harlan Boutwell, Sr., and Mike Temple.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Cassie Belle Annette Castillo
Services for infant Cassie Belle Annette Castillo were held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Miller officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home – Winnsboro.
Cassie was born June 22, 2021 to parents are Justin and Amanda Gray Castillo, she passed from this life August 26, 2021.
For her short time here, Cassie touched many lives, especially those of her siblings. Their bond was solidified from her first day on Earth and will be just as strong when they meet again in Heaven.
Cassie is survived by her parents; Brother: Brycen Owen; Sisters: Lorena and Eleanor Castillo; Grand Parents: Dana and Willie McFarland, Guillermo and Betty Castillo, and Kelley Howard; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and other family members.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Bonnie Jean Collinson
Funeral services for Bonnie Jean Collinson, 57, of Crowville, were 2 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Dustin Ford officiating. Interment followed in Baskin Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Bonnie was born September 29, 1963, in Monroe and passed from this life on August 25, 2021, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Bonnie had been employed by WalMart for 13 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Johnnie Collinson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include two daughters: Regina Scroggins and husband Earl and Florence Collinson; two grandsons: Tyson and Tyler Scroggins all of Baskin; parents, Ralph and Evelyn Williamson of Baskin; two brothers, James Collinson and wife Tina of Hebert and Jeremy Collinson of Oklahoma; two sisters: Edna Fife of Baskin and Mary Neathery of Wisner; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Pallbearers were Kevin Fife, David McKenzie, Bo Mullins, Jr., Trey Straughter, Ricky Turbeville, and Jeremy Williamson.
Honorary pallbearers were Justin Beach, Brian Mizell, Heath Roberts and Stick Williams.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Tom A. Kerrigan, Jr
Funeral services for Tom A. Kerrigan, Jr., 85, of Wisner were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Bubba Ezell and Rev. Larry Eubanks officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery. Visitation was noon until time of services at the funeral home.
Mr. Tom was born May 24, 1936, in Wisner to Tom Abner Kerrigan, Sr. and Coela Spinks Kerrigan and passed from this life on August 23, 2021, at his residence in Wisner.
Mr. Tom was a member of Gilbert First Baptist Church. He was also a member of T. B. Gilbert Masonic Lodge and Barak Shriners; he was a retired farmer, he was past president of the Franklin Parish School Board, Franklin Medical Center Board as well as numerous other boards.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Arrie Lee Schooler.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years Lois S. Kerrigan of Wisner; Tommalynn Ezell and husband Lee of Gilbert, Nancy Ferrington and husband Marvin, and Susan Rogers all of Wisner; one sister, L’Vonne Anderson of Bastrop; five grandchildren: Wyman Lee “Bubba” Ezell and wife Jeanna of Wisner, Amie Pecanty and husband Will of Wisner, Sarah Delaughter of Wisner, Melissa Ferrington of Jonesville, Victoria Ulmer and husband John of Winnsboro and Katie Ainsworth and husband Dustin of Columbia; 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Randy Braswell, Bubba Ferguson, Johnny Ferrington, Herman Rials, Keary Rogers, and Mike Watson.
Honorary pallbearers were Dennis Berry, Billy Cureington, J. L. Sikes, and Jerry Zeigler.
At the family request any planned memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, Shreveport, Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com .
Gay McManus
Gay McManus, a retired deputy clerk of court has left this world for a great reunion with the husband she loved so dearly and a daughter she has grieved for more than fifty years. Graveside services will be conducted by Denard Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert, Louisiana with Dr. Bobby Ensminger officiating.
She was born on September 23, 1931 near Fort Necessity to the union of Sam Morris and Etta Hawthorne and passed away at Plantation Manor in Winnsboro, Louisiana on August 21, 2021.
Gay was a lady in every sense of the word. She was always fastidiously groomed and trained her husband to stand still without complaint so that she could polish him to perfection as well. If a girl needed anything from lipstick to a nail file, Gay had it in her purse.
She made many friends on her journey through life and enjoyed a reputation for being thorough, fair, and honest. Her husband described her recently as being the kindest and most considerate person he had ever known. She loved company and one was often met at the door with her exclaiming, “Well, look what the wind blew in!” She was the wife that adored her husband, the daughter that cared for aging parents, the mother that reared her children in a Christian home, the doting grandmother, and the friend that is often needed.
She graduated from high school and spent many years as a homemaker and mother before pursuing further education and becoming employed by the Franklin Parish Clerk of Court for more than thirty years. In her past time, she enjoyed sewing as well as embroidery.
Gay is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of seventy-three years, Roy McManus, daughter, Judy McManus, and brother, Bill Weatherly. Left to crave memories of days past and gone, are a son, Donald McManus, granddaughter, Callie McManus, two great grandchildren, John David Malta, and Conner Malta. She is also survived by four nephews, Michael Weatherly, Gary Weatherly, Terry Weatherly, and Scotty Weatherly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donald McManus, Michael Weatherly, Gary Weatherly, Terry Weatherly, Scotty Weatherly, John David Malta, and Conner Malta.
Hubert Glynn “Bo” McMurray
Funeral services for Mr. Hubert Glynn “Bo” McMurray, 68, of Crowville were 10 a.m. Monday, August 30, 2021, at Coax Baptist Church Baskin with Rev. Paul Perry and Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark officiated, internment followed in Harris Cemetery Crowville, visitation was from 5-8 pm Sunday at Coax Baptist Church, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Bo came into this life on July 23, 1953 and passed away form this life on August 26, 2021. He was retired from Franklin Parish Police Jury for 16 years, He loved fishing and hunting, spending quality time with his kids and grandkids, going to church and working his garden. Bo was a faithful member of Coax Baptist Church and beloved by all that knew him. His sense of humor was one of his greatest features, he loved to laugh and make all that knew him smile, he was a kind and gentle soul.
Bo was preceded in death by his son, Jonathan Waller, parents Viola and J W McMurray, brothers Raymond and Dennis McMurray.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Dena McMurray; sons, Gerald McMurray, Scott McMurray and his wife Tiffany; one daughter, Tracey Linder and her husband Justin; two granddaughters, Madison Hutto and Bailey Linder; one grandson, Gage Hutto; two brothers, Delmus McMurray and his wife Juanita and Jerry McMurray; two sisters, Marilynn Buxton and her husband Marvin and Edna Wiggins.
Pallbearers were Mitchell Buxton, Danny Hendry, Coty Hutto, Danny Lively, Bobby McMurray, and Dustin McMurray.
Honorary Pallbearers were Gary Matthews, Glynn McKeithen, Glynn Smith, and Roger “Bumpy” Temple.
Kevin Price
Funeral services Kevin Price, 47 of Jonesville, will be held September 3 at 11 a.m. at Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market with Rev. Milton Ceasar Sr. officiating.
Burial will be at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery in Sicily Island under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Price died on August 26 at his residence in Jonesville.
He is survived by his wife Margie Price of Jonesville; three brothers: Christopher Fisher of Welch, La, Jason Fisher of Lawerenceville, Ga and Trentin Fisher of Jonesville; three sisters: Amy Price Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas, Audrey Lewis of Shelliville, Ga and Jasmin Lewis of Rayville; and seven grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Fisher, Landell Atkins, Derrick Jennings, Harrison Thomas Jr., Billy Fisher and Cliffton Lewis.
Online condolences may be made at www.richardsonsimsfuneralhome.com
Sammy Gene DeLacerda
A funeral service for Mr. Sammy DeLacerda, 70, of Winnsboro, were held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the sanctuary of Apostolic Tabernacle, with Rev. Michael Couch and Rev. Ben Petrella officiating. Burial followed in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun.
Mr. DeLacerda was born on December 10, 1950, in Monroe, to the union of Effie Roberts DeLacerda and Raymond DeLacerda, and passed from this life on August 23, 2021, in West Monroe.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Effie and Raymond DeLacerda; son, Christon DeLacerda; brothers, Raymond Charles DeLacerda and James ‘Sonny’ DeLacerda; and sister, Esther DeLacerda.
He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Doyle DeLacerda; sons, Jeff DeLacerda and Jason DeLacerda (Michelle); daughter, Shelly Petrella (Ben); brother, Melvin DeLacerda (Teresa); sister, Lovenia DeLacerda; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Blaine Sadler, Adrien Petrella, Alston Petrella, Matthew DeLacerda, Duane Russell, Duane Long.
Honorary Pallbearers were Marvin Hitt, Doug Foy, and Jackie Poland.
Family received friends for visitation on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the church.
Theresa Smith
Funeral Services for Mrs. Theresa Smith, 71, of Winnsboro, were 11 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. George Ferrington officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Smith was born May 2, 1950 and went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 20, 2021. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Mrs. Smith retired from USDA Cotton Classing. She enjoyed decorating, shopping, reading, vegetable gardening, cooking for family and friends, but most of all helping others.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Agnes Wheat; brother, Clifton Wheat, and granddaughter, Jenny Powell.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Warren G. Smith; four children, Diedre Clark and husband Kenneth, Darian Smith and wife Julie, Jill Smith, and Jeff Smith and wife Esther; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Nell Willis and Ruth Geaux; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers were Darian Smith, Jeff Smith, Kenny Clark, David Reed, Jeremy Erskin, and Steven Anthony.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. until 11a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro
William Odell McCarta
Graveside service for Mr. William McCarta, 65, of Gilbert, was held on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Oakley Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. McCarta, an equipment operator, was born on April 23, 1956, to the union of Clifford Odell McCarta and Lennie Mae Thornhill McCarta, and passed from this life on August 27, 2021, in Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Lennie McCarta; son, Jay McCarta, sister, Lois White; and daughter-in-law, Lindsay Martin.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Dearing McCarta of Gilbert; daughter, Misty Ellerbe and husband Ray of Oak Grove; step-son, David Martin of Mangham; grandsons, Skyler McCarta, Kase Ellerbe, Brayden Martin, Brantley Martin, and Blake Martin; granddaughters, McKenzie Ellerbe, Paige McCarta, and Grace McCarta; and sister, Cleo McCarta of Winnsboro. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Michael Martin, Willard Martin, Jeremy Rushing, Dakota Erwin, Skyler McCarta, Kase Ellerbe, and Brayden Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers were J.T. Thames, Doug Foy and Donnie Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.