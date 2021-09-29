Charles Ray Brass
Funeral services for Charles Ray Brass, 73 of Winnsboro, were at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Brass died September 16, 2021 at LSU Oschner Medical Center in Shreveport.
He is survived by one son: Calab Anderson, brothers: John C. Brass of Lutcher, LA and Russell L. Brass of Winnsboro; sister: Katie Louise Brass Matthews of Monroe and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his nephews.
Jesse Coleman
Funeral services for Jesse Coleman, 70, were held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Morning Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity at 11 a.m.
Jesse Coleman passed away September 18, 2021 at home in Gilbert.
Carlos D. Johnson
Funeral services for Carlos D. Johnson, 26 of Wisner, were Friday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner at 2 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
He is survived by a special friend, Patricia McMillan, one son: De’Carlos Johnson; daughters: Ca’Lajah McMillan and Ayanna McMillan; grandmothers: Nettie Johnson and Belinda Johnson; father: Carlos Wiggenfall; brothers: Shandon Johnson, Ceontez Johnson, Reginald Barber, Jr., Darius Bell, Desmond Jackson and Marqueze Gulledge; sisters: Precious Johnson, Diamond Barber, Roshunda Heggens and Lawanda Randolph and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his brothers and cousins.
Frances Weeks
Graveside services for Frances Weeks, 91, of Crowville were 2 p.m. Monday September 27, 2021, in Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Marion Collier officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Frances was born December 26, 1929, in Leake County, MS to the union of the late Samuel Carl and Annie Lou Gilmer Carson and passed from this life on September 26, 2021, at her residence in Crowville.
Mrs. Frances was a member of Crowville First Baptist Church. She was manager of the Sears and Roebuck Store; she loved to travel with her husband Billy Ray.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband of 74 years, Billy Ray Weeks of Crowville; one daughter, Shirley Ann of Crowville; one sister Callie Weeks of Tallulah; one brother Carl Carson, Jr. and wife Alice of Crowville; three grandchildren: William Jason “Bud” Carroll and wife Buffey of Shreveport, Anna Carroll Thomas and husband Craig of Winnsboro, and Sarah Carroll Hamauei and husband Thomas of Shreveport; nine great grandchildren: Cabe Thomas, Adrianna Monnin, Audra Lewis, Abigail Thomas, Analiese Thomas, Will Carroll, Michael Hamauei, John Carson Hamauei, Maggie Hamauei; and one great-grandchild, Lyndi Thomas.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Elara Caring Hospice for their excellent care.
Marcia L Robinson
Funeral services for Marcia L Robinson, 46 of Memphis formerly of Winnsboro, were held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro at 1 p.m.
Ms. Robinson passed away September 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
She is survived by her spouse, Latroyia D. Meadows; sons: Christopher Robinson, Nickolas Robinson, Leo Robinson, Alonzo Robinson and Fredrick Coleman; daughters; Jacquanda Robinson, Imari Coleman, Kendashia Robinson, D’Erika L. Coleman; parents: Clara M. Johnson of Winnsboro and Mose Robinson of Monroe; brothers: Michael Robinson, Tommy L. Robinson, Mose Robinson Jr., James Robinson and Pastor Robbie Robinson, four aunts: Dorothy Buffin, Zettie Dorsey, Ida Hughes and Mrs. Dean; three uncles: William Owens, Ruben Owens and Elijah Henderson; three great aunts: Pastor Bernice Norman, Bertha Henry and Zettie Robinson, four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Gregory Washington, Issac Williams, John Williams III, Mose Robinson Jr., Ladarius Buckner Sr., Gregory Tillman, Eric Thompson, James Robinson and Gregory Tolliver.
Tex David Shelley, Jr.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Mr. Tex David Shelley, Jr., 60, of Shepherd, TX were held at 2 p.m.. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Friendship Baptist Church in Baskin with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hale Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
David was born on January 22, 1961 and passed away on September 22, 2021 in Livingston, TX. He faced many difficulties in his life from being born deaf, but still went on to college and graduated, to battling Cancer and Covid. David also helped take care of his mom.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tex David Shelley, Sr. and his brother, Edward Shelley.
Survivors include his mother, Myrtis Shelley and sister, Lisa Colson.
Pallbearers were Mark Beatty, Brandon Correa, Joshua McGurk, Daniel Littleton, Chevy Plaisance and David Roberts.
