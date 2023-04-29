Parish tax renewal passes Apr 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Police Jury one percent tax renewal passed, according to Louisiana Secretary of States unofficial results.The renewal passed 791 votes (76 percent) to 253 votes (24 percent.) According to the unofficial results only 7.9 percent of parish voters turned out for the election.More information will be published in next week’s Franklin Sun. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Christianity Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ April 26, 2023 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +2 Tribute to Dailey seems to ‘fall out of the sky’ Apr 26, 2023 A member of one of Franklin Parish’s oldest families and a World War II veteran, John L. Dai… Read moreTribute to Dailey seems to ‘fall out of the sky’ +2 Gilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Mar 23, 2023 Creating the “perfect cup of coffee” is an artful science, a feat Scott Konieczka has been s… Read moreGilbert man strives to brew ‘perfect cup of coffee’ Literacy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Mar 1, 2023 Will your preschooler be ready for kindergarten? Will your preschooler START SMART? In our s… Read moreLiteracy Crisis in Louisiana: Will your preschooler Start Smart? Walk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic Feb 22, 2023 Millie mattered, and so do the countless others who, like her, have lost their lives to the … Read moreWalk Saturday remembers those lost to drug epidemic FPHS student explores writing Feb 8, 2023 A Franklin Parish High School student who said she was inspired by her grandmother to pursue… Read moreFPHS student explores writing Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe extends application periodFountainebleau wins back-and-forth affair against No. 1 West MonroeWest named Vidalia coachLady Warriors head to state tournament for first time in 23 yearsWest Monroe softball earns third straight trip to SulphurClaiborne Christian softball advances to state championship gameLumen headcount down 800 in MonroeTop baseball seeds get into playoff action this weekSterlington softball one win away from winning state titleMARTIN: Diving into the hottest names tied to West Monroe's coaching search Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLumen headcount down 800 in Monroe (1)Locals earn nod on Class 3A All-State (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.