Franklin Parish voters again shot down a Police Jury 8.12 mill renewal for road equipment, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Only 41 percent of voters were in favor of the renewal and 59 percent were against it.
Additionally, Eddie Ray Bryan will remain School Board member of District One.
Bryan received 61 percent or 618 votes. John Williams Jr., his challenger, received 388 votes.
Matt Stephens beat out incumbent Tim Eubanks and Justin Lord to gain the School Board District Six position.
Stephens received 51 percent or 554 votes to Eubanks’ 323 votes and Lord’s 220 votes.
Laquetta Clay Barnes won the School Board District Seven seat with 49 percent of the votes. Barnes garnered 244 votes to beat Ron Christmon II with 110, incumbent Mia Dunn with 87 votes and Glen Watkins with 62 votes.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro’s City Marshal will be Ronnie Temple.
Temple collected 1,158 votes or 54 percent. Bruce McCarthy amassed 984 votes.
Megham Vallery will be Justice of the Peace for District Eight. She beat Dakota Mixon 175 to 170.
In north Franklin, Layton Curtis is the new Baskin mayor. Curtis amassed 90 percent of the votes to beat his challenger, Danny Barber.
Baskin voters also chose Cary Collier (65 votes), Zane Johnson (54 votes) and Mark Troha (67 votes) as their next aldermen.
Baskin’s Chief of Police for the next term will be Roger Grayson, Jr., who garnered 93 percent or 88 votes. Grayson beat Mike Stephenson.
