Heated arguments centering around Winnsboro police department’s lack of assistance during a recent high-speed chase and officer overtime erupted during Monday’s Town Council meeting.
The bickering began soon after Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office monthly auxiliary report. Town Council member Jerry Johnson asked Capt. Micheal Wilson if the Sheriff’s office received assistance from Winnsboro Police Department during a March 11 high-speed chase with a stolen Ouachita Parish ambulance.
“We did not receive any assistance from the Winnsboro Police Department on that particular instance that came through town,” Wilson said. “We would have liked them to set up some spike strips for us which was something that would have helped us to slow it down.”
After the Winnsboro Police Department’s report, Johnson asked Pierce the reason why no town officers assisted the Sheriff’s department.
“At that time we had only one officer on duty,” Pierce said.
According to Pierce, the Winnsboro officer on duty was on another call at the time of the chase and attributed the lack of patrol officers to Dumas not allowing overtime.
Earlier during his tenure, Dumas stopped “excessive” overtime, but the supplementary pay could be used for “emergency purposes.”
Later in the debate, Pierce asked Dumas if he thought it was safe for one officer to be patrolling at night. The reason for overtime was for officer protection, “that was what I was doing. I was covering for one person on the shift.”
Dumas defended his decision to cut overtime due to ill-considered spending.
“My job is to make sure the people’s funds are not being used frivolously,” Dumas said. “If there was a need for an additional person to come out and work overtime we have no problem with that. We do not have a problem with that. Do you understand that?”
“You don’t understand how a police department works,” Pierce said. “When one person is out there it is very dangerous man.”
According to Johnson, he called Winnsboro Police Department to see if a police officer assisted the Sheriff’s department.
“The one answering the phone said they couldn’t call (an additional Winnsboro police officer) out because he would have been on overtime,” Johnson said, explaining. “He’s able to be called out during an emergency regardless of the overtime.”
Johnson continued with the conversation at times pointing at Pierce and warning the police chief not to punish deputies or citizens of Winnsboro over the Town Council’s decision to enter into a contract with the Sheriff’s department.
“He also said there was enough deputies from the parish, and it was their job anyhow,” Johnson said, pointing at Pierce. “He wanted to throw up the deal with the contract. I want you to know right now, Sheriff Cobb did not approve the contract. The mayor and council approved the contract, and if you have a problem with the contract you come to us. Don’t hold it out on the Sheriff’s department and the people of Winnsboro.”
Late last year, Winnsboro Town Council agreed to a six-month policing contract with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The contract was meant to bolster the town’s lean police department while better protecting residents. Winnsboro Police Department has not housed a full staff for months.
In the contract, Town Council members agreed to compensate the Sheriff’s office up to $17,000 a month, a point Pierce took exception.
“You guys are spending all this money, and we can’t get overtime,” Pierce said.
“We’re not spending any money except what’s budgeted,” Johnson said. “You have a vendetta against the sheriff.”
Additionally in the Town Council meeting, Dumas addressed comments by mayoral candidate Armand Swain that under his administration salaries increased 170 percent. Swain made the comments during Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce’s political forum March 3.
“That is misleading to the public,” Dumas said. “That is not what we are about, or what we do.”
Swain pointed item 6500 titled salaries - administrative showing a 177.33 percent increase.
“It’s very clear in black and white where administrative salaries increased 177 percent in the proposed budget,” Swain wrote in a Monday night e-mail to the Sun. “It is a shame that the mayor will use the city council meeting as an opportunity to try to discredit my finding in his budget proposal. It took them a month to come up with an excuse to hide what I found. The city council meeting is not the place to discuss politics. Why didn’t he say anything at the actual debate? Because they needed time to make up an excuse to the public.”
According to Town Clerk Julia Jackson, some salaries had to be shifted from general fund to utilities to balance the budget.
“In general fund salaries, you have fire, police, council, mayor, chief,” Jackson said. “In the utility fund, you only have things dealing with water which is your water, sewer or water plant. So, general fund was higher than utility fund. We moved some from the general fund to utility. A person who is not familiar with the town budget all you would see was an increase, but you did not see the decrease on the other side. It was just moving employees from one fund to another therefore balancing the budget.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members awarded a $447,839 contract to Hemphill Construction Co. of Florence, Ms for the rehabilitation of Delta Queen lift station on Steele Road. Funding for the project is provided by a Louisiana Community Development grant.
In other action, an ordinance will be introduced next month that possibly will allow Winnsboro to donate land to Louisiana Delta Community College to construct an additional parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.