Winnsboro Main Street was one of 25 communities earning 2021 National Accreditation through the Main Street American program, announced Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
These communities have met rigorous performance standards over the past year, recognized for their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“Louisiana’s Main Street communities persevered through one of the toughest economic years they have ever faced. Now that we are on the road to recovery, our Main Street communities will be needed now more than ever. They are the heartbeat of many of our smaller towns and communities. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 25 Louisiana Main Street communities for remaining vigilant during tough times and showing they are Louisiana Strong,” said Nungesser.
Louisiana’s 2021 Nationally Accredited Main Street communities are:
- Abbeville Main Street; Vermilion Parish
- Columbia Main Street; Caldwell Parish
- Crowley Main Street; Acadia Parish
- Denham Springs Main Street; Livingston Parish
- DeRidder Main Street; Beauregard Parish
- Donaldsonville Downtown Development District; Ascension Parish
- Franklin Main Street; St. Mary Parish
- Hammond Downtown Development District; Tangipahoa Parish
- Main Street Homer; Claiborne Parish
- Houma Downtown Development Corporation; Terrebonne Parish
- Leesville Main Street; Vernon Parish
- Minden Main Street; Webster Parish
- Morgan City Main Street; St. Mary Parish
- Natchitoches Main Street; Natchitoches Parish
- New Iberia Main Street; Iberia Parish
- New Roads Main Street; Pointe Coupee Parish
- Old Algiers Main Street Corporation; Orleans Parish
- Opelousas Main Street; St. Landry Parish
- Plaquemine Main Street; Iberville Parish
- Ruston Main Street; Lincoln Parish
- Olde Towne Slidell Main Street; St. Tammany Parish
- St. Francisville Main Street; West Feliciana Parish
- St. Martinville Main Street; St. Martin Parish
- Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.; Lafourche Parish
“We are proud to recognize this year’s nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
Nationally in 2020 alone, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment; opened 4,356 net new businesses; created 14,988 net new jobs; rehabilitated 8,488 historic buildings; and, clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:
- $956 million in Total Investment
- $460 million in Private Investment
- $496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation
- 9,600+ Net New Jobs
- 2,000+ Net New Businesses
- 171,000+ Volunteers since 2004
Louisiana Main Street, in partnership with the National Main Street Center, annually evaluates each local organization’s performance to identify those local programs meeting ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.
Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $89.57 billion in new public and private investment, generated 687,321 net new jobs and 154,435 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 303,836 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
