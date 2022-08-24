Area farmers are concerned as rain totals continue to mount and crops stay unharvested in the fields. Since last Thursday, approximately 12 to 15 inches of rain has fallen in Franklin Parish. Weather forecasts with the U.S.National Weather Service out of Jackson show no break for the rain. Wednesday rain totals are expected to increase by as much as three to six inches.
“This could bring totals in some locations up to or exceeding a foot of rain for this event,” reported the Weather Service.
Describing the current condition of 2022’s harvest, Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU extension agent said, “It’s pretty bad.”
From last Thursday until today, Franklin Parish has received approximately 12 to 15 inches. When rain started, the local corn crop was nearing the middle of harvest but now stalks are starting to degrade, Pinnell-Alison said. Cobs are heavy and starting to break corn stalks.
Much of Franklin’s soybeans have been defoliated and now pods are in the fields with no leaves. According to Alison, soybeans do not last long in the pods. Alison warned after the rain, warm weather and a drying out period will lead to some crops sprouting in the field.
For the local cotton crops, some farmers have already started the process of defoliating the plants. “Right now, growers a very depressed and very concerned,” Pinnell-Alison said. “We have millions of dollars in the field.”
An estimated 30 to 50 percent of the crops have been harvested.
Franklin Parish schools are closed today (Wednesday) due to some area roads flooding.
Sandbags are being made available at Gilbert and Wisner and the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office is working in cooperation with the Franklin Parish Police Jury to fill sandbags at the arena north of Winnsboro. A crew is available until 8 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) to load sandbags in vehicles.
U.S. National Weather Service out of Jackson warns travelers of flooded roadways. “Please use caution when venturing outside,” the Weather Service reported. “If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown. Please remember that if you are using your wipers, to put your headlights on. Using your flashers can be dangerous and potentially disorienting to other drivers and please avoid using those if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.