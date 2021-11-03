Numerous Christ-centered recovery groups will converge upon Winnsboro’s Patriot Square Nov. 6 for Freedom For Franklin Recovery Rally beginning at 5 p.m.
Guest speakers will include Isidro and Priscilla Soto from Lighthouse Recovery in San Benito, Texas and Timothy Heard from Recovery Works in Alexandria.
“The leaders of their respective groups have a passion for what they do,” said Karen Robinson, founder and director of Chain Breakers, a local recovery group. “Franklin Parish is my local mission field, but I can’t do it all myself that is why we are having this rally, to build unity locally.”
The public is cordially invited to attend and be apart of this inspiring experience of addiction recovery. Along with the rally, there will be food, cake walks and raffles all for fundraising efforts for Chain Breakers.
“If a man falls seven times, he needs to get up seven times,” Robinson said. “I’m not encouraging him to fall, but I am encouraging him to get up. When anyone, family members included, comes to a recovery group, he is getting up from hurts, habits or hangups.”
In case of inclement weather, the rally will be held in the Winnsboro UPC Family Life Center at 2510 Loop Road, Winnsboro.
Chain Breakers is held Friday nights following Alcoholics Anonymous at the Life Center on Winnsboro United Pentecostal Church’s campus. The AA meeting starts at 7 p.m.
