Based on current trends, the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to the loss of 16,631 jobs in Louisiana’s hotel sector, according to a report by the American Hotel and Lodging Association. More than 49,000 jobs supporting the industry also could be lost, the report says.
Based on current occupancy estimates for the immediate future and historical employment impact rates, one million direct jobs, or nearly 3.9 million total jobs, have either been eliminated or will be eliminated nationwide in the next few weeks, the report says.
Since mid-February in the U.S., hotels have already lost $2.4 billion in room revenue, according to the lodging association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.